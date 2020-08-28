Decathlon, Rilakkuma cafe: New store and F&B openings in Singapore this year despite Covid-19

While several businesses have already shut their doors no thanks to Covid-19, there are others that have managed to pull through this pandemic.

It's definitely some good news amid all the bad that we are seeing various businesses opening new stores and outlets in Singapore this year. Here are some that have recently been announced:

Decathlon

French sporting goods retailer Decathlon will be opening its fifth experience store in Orchard.

Launching on Sept 12, the new outlet will be located at The Centrepoint shopping mall and will replace department store Metro.

Address: 176 Orchard Rd, The Centrepoint, Singapore 238843

Shake Shack's 4th outlet

Downtown peeps can get your burger fix soon 🍔🍟 Catch you this fall at Suntec City! #shakeshacksg #shakeshack Posted by Shake Shack Singapore on Sunday, 23 August 2020

Looks like Singaporeans can't get enough of this American burger chain. Shake Shack is set to open a fourth outlet at Suntec City "this fall", according to their Facebook page.

Just earlier this month, Shake Shack opened its third outlet at Liat Towers.

Address: 3 Temasek Boulevard, #01-357, Suntec City Mall, Singapore 038983

ChaTraMue

𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗠𝗨𝗘 𝗣𝗟𝗤 𝗜𝗦 𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚! We are opening our flagship store at PLQ on the 29th of August. Remember to drop by to get your dose of Original Thai Tea! 🙏 Posted by Chatramue Singapore on Monday, 24 August 2020

Popular Thai milk tea store ChaTraMue will be opening its flagship store at Paya Lebar Quarter on Aug 29.

With over 20 drinks on the menu and soft-serve options as well, customers have a wide variety of items to choose from. The store even sells their own tea and cocoa powder for those who prefer to make their own, and there are plans to open another store at One Raffles Place late next month.

Address: 10 Paya Lebar Road, #01-38, Singapore 409057 Opening hours:

Monday to Friday, 8am to 10pm

Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 10pm

Rilakkuma cafe

Kumoya, known for its themed pop-up cafe concepts, is opening a new cafe at Orchard Central this Saturday (Aug 29). The pop-up cafe, named Rilakkuma – The Relax Cafe, is part of a year-long collaboration between San-X Japan and Kumoya. The Rilakkuma-themed cafe will run for six months, with other San-X characters to follow.

The menu features a range of mains such as pastas and rice, as well as desserts and beverages.

Address: Kumoya @ Orchard Central: 181 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238896, #04-09 Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 11am to 9.30pm

BreadTalk debuts 'soy milk on tap'

Soy On Tap - our first and newest rendition of soy milk mix topped with our signature floss and soy crown (aka soy... Posted by BreadTalk® Singapore on Wednesday, 26 August 2020

On Friday (Aug 28), BreadTalk opened its new store in Orchard, with its exclusive Soy Milk On Tap concept.

Located at Wheelock Place, the store offers house-brewed soy milk, which comes in various flavours like peanut, lychee and pumpkin. To commemorate the new opening, BreadTalk is currently having a one-for-one promotion on all Soy-On-Tap beverages till Sept 27.

Address: Wheelock Place, 501 Orchard Rd, #B2-01 Singapore 238880 Opening hours:

Sunday to Thursday, 8am to 9pm

Friday to Saturday, 8am to 9.30pm

Seafood Buffet

Last Sunday (Aug 3), Cheap Eats Seafood Buffet Facebook page announced the opening of a seafood buffet, featuring Chinese, Western and Japanese food items.

While no specific store name or address has been dropped yet, it hinted that the location will be near Henderson Waves and more details will be revealed next month.

According to the Facebook page, the grand opening will be on Sept 25.

Opening hours:

Lunch – 11.30am to 3pm

Dinner – 5.30pm to 10pm

