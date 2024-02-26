'This decision does not come lightly': Celebrated pastry brand Le Matin Patisserie to close end of February

Le Matin Patisserie was one of the brave F&B establishments that opened in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

After surviving this turbulent period, they eventually went on to open an outlet at the bustling Ion Orchard mall.

However, a year after doing so, the cafe has announced that it will be shuttering its doors for good on Feb 29.

This was shared in an Instagram post on Feb 23.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C3r568byzhN/?hl=en[/embed]

"As we reflect on our journey from the humble beginnings of our patisserie during the pandemic to the vibrant and beloved establishment we are today, we are filled with immense gratitude for each and every one of you who has been a part of our story," read the post.

The cafe also reminisced some of their commendable achievements, such as being awarded Best Cake of 2023 by The Straits Times, earning three spoons for the Museum of Ice Cream’s Sweet Spot Awards, and having its owner, Chef Mohamad Al-Matin, as part of the Gen T list by Tatler.

"These milestones would not have been possible without your unwavering support and appreciation for our culinary creations," wrote the cafe.

And though Le Matin has achieved plenty in such a short period of time, they feel that it's necessary to shutter the business, though they did not reveal the exact reasons for this.

"We have come to a pivotal juncture where we feel compelled to embark on a new chapter," they explained.

"This decision does not come lightly, but we believe it is necessary for us to reset, regroup and explore new directions that will allow us to continue pushing the boundaries of culinary innovation and creativity."

The cafe concluded the post by thanking their customers for their unwavering friendship and patronage over the years.

However, there is a chance that Le Matin may come back in a different form, as the cafe hinted that customers can look forward to "something new and exciting".

So, if you'll miss the cafe, keep your eyes peeled.

Brand started by acclaimed chef

Le Matin is the brainchild of local chef Matin, who has worked with several Michelin-starred restaurants around the world.

One of the more notable ones on the list is Noma in Copenhagen, where Matin was the pastry sous chef.

After working two years at the renowned restaurant, he came home to Singapore and founded Le Matin in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic.

The little bakery started out at 10 Raeburn Park in Tanjong Pagar as a takeout shop. They often had pop-ups too.

In February 2023, they moved to Ion Orchard with a new dine-in cafe concept.

melissateo@asiaone.com