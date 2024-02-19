'We raise a final cone': Sunday Folks to close Chip Bee Gardens outlet after a decade

When it comes to ice cream dates, Sunday Folks' Chip Bee Gardens outlet is one of the go-to spots for many.

So it's saddening to know that after a decade of being in Holland Village, it will soon be shuttered for good.

The cafe announced the news in an Instagram post last Friday (Feb 16).

Their last day will be on Feb 29.

"As we raise a final cone to countless memories, we want to thank you for being the sprinkles on our journey," they wrote in the post.

"It's been an incredible 10 years filled with crafting fresh-churned ice creams, warm waffles and handmade delights. Now, it's time for a well-deserved rest and plan for our next adventure."

The dessert cafe also encouraged their customers to drop by for a final visit.

"So come say hello (or wave goodbye for now) with a scoop of your favourite flavour, or grab a piece of sunshine with our signature golden waffles," they shared.

While their Chip Bee Gardens outlet will soon be no more, fret not as their Ion Orchard branch remains open.

You can still purchase sweet treats from their online store too.

Sunday Folks has been in our local dessert scene for years and is popular for their ice cream, which comes in flavours like Sea Salt Gula Melaka, Dark Chocolate Ferrero and Earl Grey Lavender.

You can enjoy these with a cone or the cafe's well-loved Belgian waffles.

In September 2021, they opened their concept store at Ion Orchard in collaboration with leather craftsman store Bynd Artisan.

