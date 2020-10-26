Delicious yet guilt-free taobao snacks to keep at work and home

Office workers and students know just how difficult it is to keep ourselves from snacking in between meals. After all, they give us energy to stay sane and power through the grind #thegrindneverstops. However, snacking doesn’t need to feel sinful at all.

Here are some of the most affordable Taobao snacks to keep you awake while working – so snack away with all the satisfaction but none of the guilt!

1. Three Squirrels daily nuts and dried fruits

PHOTO: Three Squirrels Official Taobao Store

Nuts are a great snack option due to their long shelf life and the healthy balance of fat and protein. For those with a sweet tooth, these packs contain delicious dried fruits like cranberries as well.

Not to mention that this huge family box from Three Squirrels are a lot more affordable than those available at local supermarkets. Also, they come in 30 smaller daily snack packs so you can bring one to work or school, super convenient!

Taobao price: ~ SGD 1.05 per pack

2. Baked sea salt biscuits

PHOTO: Bi Bi Zan Taobao Store

As someone who is always snacking while watching my favourite K-Dramas, I know how fast a carton of snacks can run out.

These Baked Japanese Sea Salt Biscuits snack packs come in 500g and 1kg boxes, the perfect complement to your favourite show on Netflix. If you’re a fan of the sweet and savoury combination, I promise you won’t go wrong with this option!

Taobao price: ~ SGD 0.12 per pack

3. Steamed purple sweet potato rice cake

PHOTO: Li Zi Ran Taobao Store

Purple Sweet Potatoes are healthy carbs and a great source of antioxidants. These fluffy Purple Sweet Potato Rice Cakes compromises sweet purple sweet potato jam sandwiched between two soft pillowy rice cake.

Tip: The store recommends pairing the rice cake with yoghurt or their self-made soy milk (which you can purchase from the same Taobao store) for a filling breakfast!

Taobao price: ~ SGD 0.33 per pack

4. Dark chocolate bars

PHOTO: E NON Official Taobao Store

Consuming dark chocolate is linked with possible health benefits – such as lower blood pressure and lower risk of heart diseases. The darker the chocolate, the more benefits you get.

ENON’s chocolate bars come in different cacao percentages, from 33 per cent to 100 per cent (with no added sugar at all!) so there’s something for every type of chocolate fanatic. If you’re used to sweeter chocolates, I recommend starting with either 55per cent or 64per cent for more balanced flavours!

Taobao price: ~ SGD 0.32 per 100g

5. Yoghurt fruit granola

PHOTO: BESTORE Taobao

Granolas are high in fiber and protein which can keep your digestive tracks happy and keep you full for longer.

This granola pack comes in three different flavours – yoghurt & fruit, chia & oats, nuts & fruits, so you can pick one that best suits your personal preference. You can either snack on them from the bag directly or if you want something more breakfast-y, pair it with a bowl of milk!

Taobao price: ~ From SGD 4.98 per 500g pack

6. Seedless honey dried plums and prunes

PHOTO: UME House Official Taobao Store

Sometimes we just want something sour, and dried plums and prunes are perfect options to satisfy that craving.

They’re high in dietary diber and a good source of vitamin K – an essential nutrient we need for blood coagulation and bone formation. These little flavour bombs come in individual packets so you can grab a handful right before you head to work or school!

Taobao price: ~ SGD 4.00 per pack

7. Kong Weng mini steamed cakes

PHOTO: K ong Weng Official Taobao Store

Hungry while working? Just pop one of these adorable little steamed cakes into your mouths as a quick and satisfying snack. Since they are steamed, rest assured that you won’t get “heaty” even if you munch on a few at once (as grandma always says).

I find them reminiscent of those bahulu childhood snacks we used to eat all the time, but with a much softer and fluffier texture!

Taobao price: ~ SGD 4.00 per carton

8. Mini lactobacillus sandwich

PHOTO: HOUTEN Taobao Official Store

Lactobacillus (essentially part of the lactic acid group) has been scientifically proven to help with digestive issues. But for those who don’t want to consume them directly as a supplement, you can still get the health benefits by snacking on these mini-pocket lactobacillus sandwiches.

It tastes just like yoghurt in bread and custard form – sweet and sour!

Taobao price: ~ From SGD 0.11 per packet

9. Hotan red dates

PHOTO: TMALL Supermarket

Red dates, also known as jujubes, are pretty expensive in Singapore. But Taobao got our backs! These red dates are grown locally in the Xinjiang province which is particularly known for producing high-quality red dates. Additionally, what makes them great for snacking is how little mess they make!

Taobao price: ~ From SGD 5.98 per pack of 454g

10. Dou Ben Dou organic black soy milk

PHOTO: DouBenDou Taobao Store

Sure, soy milk isn’t something we lack in local supermarkets. But organic soy milks often come at much heftier prices.

Dou Ben Dou’s Organic Black Soy Milk is much more wallet-friendly and nutrient dense – with up to 50 per cent more protein than the average soy milk brands out there! The same brand also carries oat milk and red date soy milk if you want a natural, yet sweeter taste!

Taobao price: ~ From SGD 0.67 per packet

This article was first published in Shopback.