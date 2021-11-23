Dell opens fourth and largest store in Singapore at VivoCity

Dell is announcing the opening of its fourth and largest physical store in Singapore.

Located at VivoCity, the store spans close to 2,000 sq ft, and will be Dell's flagship store in Singapore.

The three other stores can be found at Funan Mall, NEX, and Plaza Singapura.

Some of Dell's latest products are available on hand for testing. PHOTO: Dell

The store will showcase the range of Dell's consumer PCs, laptops, displays, and peripherals from product lines like Alienware, XPS, G-Series, and Inspiron brands.

Dell commercial products including Latitude and Precision systems, as well as Vostro for SOHOs and small and medium businesses (SMBs), will also be on hand for interested customers.

Dell's latest Alienware Aurora R13 will also be on hand at the opening to showcase the power of Intel's latest 12th Gen processors and Windows 11.

Recycle your e-waste in the store too. PHOTO: Dell.

Within the Dell Exclusive Store, there is a "Sustainability Feature Wall" where customers can come and drop off their e-waste - of any brand, and any condition - to be recycled and repurposed.

Located at #02-204A in VivoCity, the new Dell Exclusive Store will operate from 10 am to 8 pm daily.

Contests and promotions

Find any accessory or peripheral you need. PHOTO: Dell.

As part of the opening celebrations, from Dec 4 to 19, customers will be treated to special in-store promotions to celebrate the launch of the new store:

Spend and win: The first 250 customers who purchase any Alienware or Dell PCs and stand to win premium prizes such as Dell monitors and peripherals.

Play and win: The first 200 customers to participate in the Call of Duty: Warzone in-store gaming activity could walk away with a limited edition Alienware EZLink Card.

Exclusive product discounts: There will also be in-store discounts on various Dell products, from laptops, to desktops, to peripherals.

ALSO READ: Premium statue maker XM opens first flagship store in January 2022

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.