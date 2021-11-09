Premium statue maker XM opens first flagship store in January 2022

XM is opening its first-ever flagship concept store in Singapore!

Opening in January 2022, the award-winning global design studio’s new store will be located at Kitchener Complex and boasts a 19,000 square feet store with over 300 collectibles from major brands like Disney, Warner Bros., Hasbro and more.

The giant store is expected to be an immersive experience of different intricate universes under one roof and promises photo opportunities at every corner.

A Batman fan? Look no further. XM’s concept store will transport you into Gotham as you enter the Batcave for a one-of-a-kind experience to interact with Batman-themed collectibles.

Apart from interactive spaces and photo opportunities, the XM flagship store also offers event spaces suitable for themed product launches, team meetings and pop-ups. It also features an in-house Gelato Coffee Bar and will soon unveil its own exclusive streetwear space in the months to come.

“We are extremely proud and excited to launch this first-of-a-kind store in Asia, where design and imagination are pushed beyond the boundaries of collectible experiences,” said XM CEO and Co-Founder Ben Ang.

“Housing the region’s biggest gallery of collectible statues, we look forward to welcoming our community and fans from around the world to experience XM right here in Singapore.”

XM Studios is an award-winning global design studio that conceptualizes and designs collectibles in-house. A major licensee for plenty of entertainment brands, XM’s designs are inspired by franchises like Marvel, DC, Godzilla, Sanrio, Ultraman and more. The studio is also in the works of releasing lifestyle products and apparel in addition to their famed collectibles.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.