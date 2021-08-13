XM Studios announces new partnership with Hello Kitty maker Sanrio

XM Studios, a Singapore-based global design studio specialising in the creation of hand-crafted luxury collectables, is expanding its range of products with Sanrio’s most well-loved characters.

The studios recently announced its two-year partnership with Sanrio earlier today and will soon be producing merchandise and goods to be distributed globally.

PHOTO: Sanrio. Co.Ltd

Under the partnership, XM Studios have obtained the global rights to produce statues, dioramas, toys as well as lifestyle accessories featuring the Japanese brand’s characters and franchises. Fans of Japanese kawaii culture will definitely be no stranger to Sanrio’s popular franchises, including Hello Kitty, My Melody, Cinnamoroll and more.

“We are extremely excited to be partnering with Sanrio and to be able to have this opportunity togrow our portfolio of the most sought-after pop culture brands to work with.

Sanrio has produced such iconic characters over the years, and we look forward to bringing more of these loved collectables to our fans worldwide,” said Mr Ben Ang, CEO and co-founder of XM Studios.

Although news of the partnership is still fresh, fans can expect to see new Sanrio merchandise from the studios as soon as late 2021 in the South East Asian region.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.