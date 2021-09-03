De'Longhi launches La Specialista Prestigio espresso machine and a Brad Pitt ad, Nespresso better watch out

De'Longhi has just announced a new home espresso machine in Singapore, a new global ad campaign, and a new leading man with Brad Pitt.

The La Specialista Prestigio, a premium pump espresso machine will go on sale in Singapore from Sept 3, 2021 for an RRP of $1,599. It's designed for coffee drinkers who want the most control brewing their espresso, with features such as sensor grinding technology, active temperature control, dynamic preinfusion and a smart tamping station . And yet, it also has automatic one touch recipes for those lazy days.

PHOTO: De'Longhi

The campaign, titled Perfetto, sees Brad Pitt riding out on his motorbike to get a bag of his favourite coffee beans fresh from the roaster. He then does all the manly man things a manly man like him usually does on an average day before riding home to make a cup of coffee with freshly ground beans from a De'Longhi machine.

You can see the ad below, which is directed by Damien Chazelle of La La Land fame . Clearly, this proves that Brad Pitt would prefer his coffee made from freshly ground beans, a dig a George Clooney and Nespresso perhaps? But I do think De'Longhi missed a great opportunity here to have Brad ride into the Central Perk set and have coffee prepared for him by Jennifer Aniston.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.