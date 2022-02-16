DeLorean DMC returning in 2022 as luxury electric sports car

Are you telling me you are rebuilding a DeLorean, as an electric vehicle?

The way I see it, if you’re gonna rebuild an iconic car, why not do it with some style?

Doc. Emmet Brown clearly looked into the future when he announced that his DeLorean was electrical.

Fast forward to 2022, and just before the Super Bowl, the DeLorean Motor Company teased the return of the DeLorean, reimagined, evolved, electric, and looking to be targeting the luxury segment. This probably means we won’t be seeing a wide release, and even more unlikely to get into the hands of the masses outside of the US.

The teaser didn’t reveal much, apart from the car’s iconic gull-wing doors and a slight hint of its front bumper design. If you’re as excited as we are to see what the reimagined DeLorean is going to look like, you can head down to DeLorean.com to sign up for its premiere at some point in 2022.

The car was famously used in the much-loved Back to the Future trilogy of movies, turning the car with gull-wing doors into a time machine that was initially powered by plutonium, before it was transformed into fusion technology in the then futuristic 2015 technology.

The DMC DeLorean was the only vehicle produced by John DeLorean’s DeLorean Motor Company (DMC) in 1981, before it went bankrupt in 1982, but not before selling several thousand models into the market. Movie and car enthusiasts have been known to collect the remaining models, in an attempt to cobble a working car together, or recreate the time machine vehicles (there are at least three different versions) from the movies.

While waiting for the official unveiling latest this year, you can pick up the official timepiece, the DMC Watch, or look for back issues of the 1:8 scale model Back to the Future DeLorean replica. Better yet, there’s even a DeLorean Autobot and in Playmobil form.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.