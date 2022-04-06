DeLorean teases luxury EV sports car unveiling on Aug 18

DeLorean Motor Company, the American automobile manufacturer known for the DeLorean time machine featured in Back to the Future has announced an unveiling date for their electric vehicle.

The original DeLorean was the only vehicle produced by the manufacturer in 1981, before it went bankrupt in 1982, and it has been a highly sought after model for car enthusiasts since.

PHOTO: To Be Continued, LLC

The new electric vehicle was set to be displayed on the Concept Lawn at Pebble Beach on Aug 21, 2022. While that will still be happening, its premiere is brought forward by three days, so it will be revealed on Aug 18, 2022 at the Awards Ramp of the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.

Let’s clear things up a bit. The next generation of DeLorean is coming into focus August 18, 2022. For more information read the press release here: https://t.co/Q4Rax2aBC1 #DeLorean #DeloreanEVolved #firstlook pic.twitter.com/H0t0i4ODqv — DeLorean Motor Company (@deloreanmotorco) April 4, 2022

According to Troy Beetz, CMO of DeLorean Motor Company, "Excitement is rising like the doors of our iconic sports car, and we are revealing the next generation prototype three days earlier than planned on the most prestigious stage at Pebble beach."

The teaser image shows the left shoulder and back tail light of the concept car, and its shape, while new, is still clearly DeLorean's. This is a modern interpretation of a classic cultural icon. The name of the vehicle will also be announced in August, so car enthusiasts will have to wait eagerly in anticipation for now.

