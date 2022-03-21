Porsche aims 80% of sales to be EVs by 2030, plans to build own charging network

Electric vehicles (EVs) will be a major focus for Porsche in the coming years.

During its annual meeting a few days ago, Porsche revealed plans to build its own network of EV charging stations and have 80per cent of sales be EVs by 2030.

Porsche currently partners with EV charging service provider Ionity to meet its customers' charging needs. Starting from the end of this year, Porsche aims to build its own charging stations along well-trafficked locations in Austria, Germany, and Switzerland, and they would be "exclusively for Porsche customers".

The charging stations are expected to be designed as luxury lounges where Porsche customers can take a break and have a drink while waiting for their EVs to be charged. There are plans to expand the charging stations to the US and China.

ALSO READ: Porsche Macan T now officially available in Singapore

The automaker hopes that the establishment of its own charging stations will accelerate sales of its EVs and aims to have 80per cent of sales to be EVs by 2030. The company increased its stake in Croatian car maker Rimac last year and placed orders "for the development of highly innovative series components".

Porsche is reportedly exploring possible joint projects with Apple as both companies have a close relationship and are "on the same wavelength".

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.