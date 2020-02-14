Dengue fever in Singapore: Symptoms, insurance & treatment costs

Everyone is worrying about the novel coronavirus outbreak, but there's another virus that's spreading on the down low - dengue fever. As of today (Feb 11, 2020), there are a whopping 112 active clusters, 23 of which are "red" and have more than 10 reported cases since the start of the cluster.
The largest cluster is at Begonia Drive in Yio Chu Kang (166 cases), followed by Gangsa Road in Bukit Panjang (96 cases).
Even scarier is that according to reports, the current dengue season is caused by an uncommon strain of the virus, DenV-3. Because this strain has not been dominant in the past 3 decades, less people have immunity to it, hence increasing the transmission rates.
Because dengue fever (and other viruses like zika and chikungunya) is transmitted by the Aedes mosquito that's native to tropical regions, the disease is a much bigger threat in Southeast Asian countries like Singapore.
Here's an overview of the signs and symptoms of dengue fever, as well as the costs involved in the prevention and treatment of the sickness.
DENGUE FEVER SYMPTOMS
- Fever for 2 to 7 days
- Severe headache with pain behind the eyes
- Joint and muscle pains
- Nausea and vomiting
- Rashes
- Nose and/or gum bleeding and/or easy bruising of skin
(Taken from Health Hub, by Ministry of Health, Singapore.)
As you would've noticed, the signs and symptoms of dengue fever are actually very similar to that of a regular flu. The biggest tell-tale signs are the last two, which are rashes and bruising/bleeding from the gums and/or nose.
Dengue causes your platelet count to drop, and because platelets are what helps your blood to clot, the biggest tell-tale sign is bleeding from the gums and/or nose.
ALSO READ: Just 30 mins to check if you have dengue
If all of a sudden, you're also getting bruises from light knocks and bumps, you should also seek medical attention.
Dengue haemorrhagic fever (or dengue shock syndrome) is a severe form of dengue fever which can cause complications resulting in more widespread bleeding, low blood pressure or shock, and even death.
DENGUE HAEMORRAGIC FEVER SYMPTOMS
- Stomach pain and/or tenderness
- Severe vomiting (>3 times in 24 hours)
- Bleeding from nose or gums
- Vomiting blood
- Blood in stool
- Feeling tired, restless or irritable
(Taken from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, US)
NEA DENGUE FEVER CLUSTERS IN SINGAPORE (RED ALERT ZONES)
Under NEA's Dengue Community Alert System, residential zones in Singapore and colour-coded to show dengue clusters. Green is the safest, yellow is moderate and red is high alert.
A cluster is formed when 2 or more cases onset within 14 days within 150m of each other. They're colour-coded based on their current status:
- Red - 10 or more cases
- Yellow - less than 10 cases
- Green - 0 cases
At the time of writing, there are 23 red zones. For more specific information (including street names and blocks), please check the official NEA updates.
NEA HOTLINE
And if you want to "bao tou" your neighbour for breeding mosquitoes… I mean, if you have any enquiries and feedback related to dengue and mosquitoes, here are the relevant hotlines:
- Ministry of Health (MOH) hotline 1800 225 4122
- National Environment Agency (NEA) hotline 6225 5632
