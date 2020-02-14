Dengue fever in Singapore: Symptoms, insurance & treatment costs

Read also

Most times, cases of dengue fever are relatively mild. These are usually diagnosed by general practitioners at family clinics. Excluding medication and tests, regular consultation fees should cost you between $20 to $55 (recommended guidelines by Singapore Medical Association).

You may also go to a polyclinic. For adult Singapore citizens, consultation fees are $13.20 after subsidy. If you go to A&E (at a government hospital), you can expect to pay around $120.

Your doctor will examine and advise you, and if dengue is suspected, a blood test will be done to confirm it. They will look at your platelet count - for reference, normal levels are around 150k to 450k per ml.

Most times, you can take a long MC and with enough rest and hydration, recover from the viruses on your own. There is no cure or "treatment" per se.

However, if your platelet count drops too low (under 80k per ml), you may be hospitalised and kept under observation. Bed rest is to lower the risks of you injuring yourself, causing excessive bleeding.

CAN YOU DIE FROM DENGUE?

Most people recover from dengue fever, but yes, you can die from dengue. The fatal types of dengue are dengue haemorrhagic fever and dengue shock syndrome, which usually develop 3 to 7 days after mild symptoms of dengue.

Dengue haemorrhagic fever is marked by severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, sudden change in temperature, irritation and/or mental confusion. Symptoms of dengue shock syndrome includes restlessness, cold and clammy skin, and narrowing of pulse pressure.

Seek immediate attention if you or your loved ones are experiencing such symptoms.

DENGUE FEVER VACCINE (DENGVAXIA) - $529.65 AT RAFFLES MEDICAL

Currently, there is only one dengue vaccine in Singapore, Dengvaxia. However, it is quite controversial and most clinics do not carry it. Many of the clinics I called up (like the polyclinic, One Doctors, etc) do not have it.