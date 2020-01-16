Singapore faces dengue threat from emergence of little-seen strain

SINGAPORE - Singapore faces a fresh dengue threat this year, with the recent rise in infections stemming from a strain of the virus that has not been seen much for years.

The National Environment Agency said on Wednesday (Jan 15) there has not been an outbreak of DENV-3 virus here in the past three decades. This means that there is low immunity in the population to this serotype.

There are four dengue serotypes, with the outbreaks here caused by DENV-1 and DENV-2. DENV-2 has been the dominant strain since 2016.

The NEA said in a release: "We have seen an increase in Dengue virus serotype 3 cases and clusters over the past month.

"As Singapore has not seen a DENV-3 outbreak in the last three decades, the population immunity for DENV-3 is low and therefore more susceptible to transmission of the virus.

"It is thus critical that all residents and stakeholders work closely together with NEA to break the dengue transmission in these clusters, and curtail the spread of the virus."

It added that DENV-3 infections have been detected in three of the six largest clusters - in Jalan Bangau, Cashew Road and Jalan Paras.

Dengue infections have been on the rise for three weeks. Last week, 345 people were diagnosed with dengue - a 50 per cent rise over the number of infections seen in mid-December.

This is the highest number of infections seen at this time of the year, since 2016.