Diamonds reimagined: The sparkling revolution of lab-grown diamonds and everything you need to know

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but recently, lab-grown diamonds have been a topic of both intrigue and controversy.

This innovative and viable alternative to naturally mined diamonds, are not just any dazzling gemstones, they are genuine diamonds, born from a marriage of science and artistry, designed to capture the hearts of those who not just seek splendour, but also affordability and sustainability.

In this guide, we journey through the glittering world of lab-grown diamonds, exploring their creation, history, and the myths surrounding them, all while comparing them to their natural counterparts.

What exactly are lab-grown diamonds?

The quest to create diamonds in a lab dates back to mid-20th century when scientists discovered methods to recreate the extreme pressure and temperature conditions necessary for diamond formation.

In the 1950s, these lab-grown diamonds were initially used for industrial applications. However, it wasn’t until recent decades that the technology advanced enough to produce gem-quality stones.

A common myth is that lab-grown diamonds are "fake." This couldn’t be further from the truth; Lab-grown diamonds are real diamonds in every sense, created in the controlled environs of a laboratory which replicates the natural conditions under which diamonds form over billions of years, but within a matter of mere weeks.

Far from being mere imitations, these gems embody the true essence of their earth-mined siblings — From the same bewitching beauty and physical properties, down to their atomic structure. This process also results in diamonds that can be larger, more flawless, and created with fewer environmental impacts than their mined equivalents.

There are two primary methods used to create these gems. High Pressure High Temperature (HPHT) which mimics the natural formation conditions of diamonds within the Earth, using high pressure and high temperature to transform carbon into stunning gemstones.

Alternatively, Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD), starts with a thin slice of diamond seed, which is placed in a chamber filled with carbon-rich gases. When these gases are heated, carbon atoms layer onto the diamond seed, causing it to grow.

Comparing mined vs lab-grown diamonds

When it comes to comparing lab-grown and mined diamonds, the differences are not in beauty or quality but in origin and impact.

Lab-grown diamonds represent a shift towards more ethical and sustainable practices in the jewelry industry. They eliminate the need for mining, which can be environmentally destructive and are also a more ethical choice, sidestepping the often murky supply chains and associated labor issues of mined diamonds.

Not to mention, these diamonds often come with a lesser price tag, offering more sparkle for your buck! With control over the growing process, creators are offer a grander customisation spectrum in terms of size, shape, and quality, making our dream gemstone more attainable.

Where to shop lab-grown in Singapore

SK Jewellery

One of the trusted jewellery brand in Singapore since 2003, SK Jewellery is known for its contemporary design, and high quality diamond jewellery. Sustainable, affordable yet as equally beautiful as their traditional stones, their All Star Diamonds line features lab-grown diamonds that shine just as bright. Prices start from S$2169++.

Novita Diamonds

Translating to “new” in Latin, Novita Diamonds uses ground-breaking new technology to create lab-grown diamonds that are not just beautiful, and high quality, but also ethically sourced, sustainable, and conflict-free.

They believe in providing customers with the opportunity to purchase their dream bling, without burning a hole in their wallet. Currently, the brand maintains an on-hand stock of over 400 lab grown diamonds. The best part? You get to fully customise your piece – from its shape, to carat, cut, clarity, and even colour. Prices start from S$392++.

Glamira

Operating in 65 countries, and with and 76 online stores, Glamira is one of the leading luxury consumer brands. They believe that true love is expressed in many ways, and a carefully selected ring for your big day is one of the best ways of doing it.

Shop their lab-grown diamond engagement rings, featuring styles that range from solitaire to halo and vintage rings, along with a broad range of customisable options. Beyond just diamonds you can also shop lab-grown gemstones like emerald, ruby, and sapphire for a touch of colour. Prices start from S$472++.

TAKA Jewellery

What started out as a humble venture in Clementi, TAKA Jewellery has now expanded to 18 outlets island-wide, a testament to its rising demand by a fleet of loyal discerning customers.

Beyond just lab-grown rings, this brand also offers a treasure trove of lab-grown earrings, necklaces and bracelets. Combine your diamonds with the likes of 10K Gold, or combine it with a royal blue sapphire to get those jaw-dropping looks from friends and family. Prices start from S$119++.

RINN Singapore

A relatively new jewellery brand in Singapore, RINN is an independent jewellery brand that is bringing the art of lab-grown diamonds to Singapore’s shores.

Their designs are much more modern and aesthetically pleasing, but the best part is that they are certified by both the Geological Institute of America (GIA), and the International Geological Institute (IGI), who meticulously assess gems, ensuring they meet the highest standards of quality and authenticity. You can also book private meetups with the founders to create your very own personal design.

The Sparkling Future

As technology advances and awareness grows, lab-grown diamonds are set to become an even more popular choice for the conscious consumer. Whether you’re drawn to their ethical origins, mesmerising brilliance, or the allure of sustainable luxury, these gems offer a bright and sparkling future for the world of luxury jewelry.

