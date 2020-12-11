A different kind of staycation: Glamping overnight in Capitol Theatre now available

It seems that glamping is truly all the rage now. Shortly, after Changi Airport opened up bookings for an overnight glamping experience in Jewel Changi Airport, the slots were all snapped up. We know, because we tried to get a slot and were sadly too late to the game.

For those who like us, didn't manage to get a spot, another glamping opportunity has opened up, this time at Capitol Theatre, as part of their pop-up movie night.

PHOTO: Klook

From Dec 14 – 17, the theatre will be screening both Addams Family and Grinch every night, and there'll be 10 glamping tents available for an overnight staycation each night, with a maximum of five people in a tent (yes, because of social distancing).

PHOTO: Klook

It costs $320 and you'll get five movie passes and treats from Capitol Kempinski, as well as a tent furnished with linen, pillows and blankets. You'll have to bring your own towels and toiletries though, but bathroom facilities will be made available to you.

Check in starts from 6.30pm, the movie screenings begins at 7pm and you have to check out by 9am the next day. Board games are also available for loan, and you can also go on self-guided walking tours the next morning.

Not quick enough to snag an overnight slot? There are also picnic tents going at $160 a tent. It comes with five movie passes and treats from Capitol Kempinski. Like the overnight experience, you can enter from 6.30pm, but you'll have to leave by 10.30pm on the same day, with 10 picnic tents available each day.

Address: 17 Stamford Road, Singapore 178907

To book the experience on Klook, click here.

