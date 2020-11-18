Here's your chance to go glamping under the stars at Jewel Changi Airport this year end

Travel is still not an option for most of us, that is, unless you are willing (and able) to shell out the dough to make a trip to Hong Kong. Thankfully, there are still plenty of activities that you can enjoy here in Singapore.

And if SingapoRediscover vouchers and the plethora of staycations don't appeal to you because you want something more than just another hotel stay, Changi Airport Group has introduced glampcations, where can spend the night under the stars and the safe confines of Jewel.

Running out of things to do in Singapore? Check out these unique experiences coming up at Changi Airport & Jewel! From... Posted by Changi Airport on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

That's not all either. There's also a series of specially curated discovery camps and workshops that you can explore during the day. Here's what you can expect.

Glamping with a view

Ever visited Jewel Changi Airport and just wanted to just stay the night without getting into trouble? You can now do so at two different locations — Shiseido Forest Valley and the Cloud9 Piazza — in the airport.

PHOTO: Changi Airport

PHOTO: Changi Airport

Imagine sleeping amongst lush greenery at Shiseido Forest Valley or waking up to the majestic view of HSBC Rain Vortex. Whichever you choose, this one-of-a-kind experience will definitely be a memorable one.

Each tent comes with either a queen bed or a single bed with pillows, cushions and blankets. If there are more than two pax per tent booking, an additional single bed will be added.

While the idea of glamping at one of the most gorgeous airports in the world is definitely appealing, you may rightly have concerns over the bathroom and shower situation.

Fret not as you will get to use the shower facilities at YotelAIR for 60 minutes per glamp-tent booking, either from 9.30pm to 10.30pm or 11pm to 12am, on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Other perks that come along with the glamping experience include single admission tickets to Changi Experience Studio or Manulife Sky Nets Bouncing, complimentary entry to Shiseido Forest Valley and Canopy Park tickets. There's complimentary parking too for the duration of your stay.

There's also a day picnic option, Glamp-picnic in the Clouds. For three hours, you get to have a picnic in Jewel that's instaworthy. But you'll have to bring along your own food as it's not included in the fee.

2D1N family camp

If you have little ones and want to let them experience what it's like to spend a night in Jewel, there is a 2D1N camp that is catered to families with children aged six to 12.

You won't be near the rain vortex though. Instead, guests will be set up in tents located at Changi Experience Studio amongst interactive game stations. You'll also have to bring your own sleeping bags.

PHOTO: Changi Airport

PHOTO: Changi Airport

The stay will, however, include activities such as an exclusive tour of Changi Nursery, festive craft workshops and the chance to get up close with airport emergency service like firefighters, all the fun stuff young ones like.

Terrarium workshops, drone flying and other activities

If overnight stays or being in a tent isn't your thing, there are a slew of other activities available at both Jewel Changi Airport and at the other terminals.

PHOTO: Changi Airport

There are workshops where you can make your own festive floral ornaments or you can try your hand at aquascaping. You can also take part in a drone flying workshop where you can navigate a mini drone through an airport obstacle course to complete a series of challenges.

Guests can also look forward to snapping some photos with the 16-metre tall Christmas tree and playing in the magical snowfall at Shiseido Forest Valley.

For dinosaur-obsessed kids, they can pop on over to Terminal 3 & 4, to visit Dino Wonderland, a dinosaur themed area where there will kids can ride on dino go karts or jump around in a dinosaur bouncy castle.

melissateo@asiaone.com