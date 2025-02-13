Dig in at Singapore's first-ever cave restaurant, set to open at Mandai's Rainforest Wild Asia

Running out of ideas for a unique dining experience?

Fret not, Cavern Restaurant's upcoming opening should provide the perfect solution.

Unveiled by local restaurant group TungLok Group on Wednesday (Feb 12), Cavern Restaurant is set to be Singapore's first ever restaurant in a cave setting.

The dining sanctuary is housed within Rainforest Wild Asia, Singapore's fifth wildlife park, and will officially open in a month's time on March 12.

Step into the restaurant and diners will be transported into an entirely different landscape.

After all, the 158-seat dining space draws inspiration from the Mulu Caves of Sarawak, one of the largest and most intricate cave systems in Southeast Asia and a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Diners can sit under crystalline lights resembling natural cave droplets while enjoying food prepared by Head Chef Sheng Lim.

His culinary journey spans over a decade from Michelin-rated establishments like Jaan and Cure Concepts.

How's that for an unparalleled dining experience?

While the menu is not yet revealed, the restaurant has said that diners can expect a "blend of International Western flavours".

Opened for lunch through dinner, Cavern Restaurant's versatile space is looking to accommodate a variety of events, from date nights, family outings and even corporate functions.

Sustainability

Cavern Restaurant's commitment to sustainability is seen through some of the practices throughout its operations.

A standout feature is the conscious effort to have their cutlery holders be made from reclaimed teak, helping to minimise deforestation.

Also, its menu covers are made of mycelium leather derived from mushrooms.

This biodegradable alternative to traditional material provides a decade of durability, according to the restaurant.

Address: 02-32, Rainforest Wild Asia, 20 Mandai Lake Road, Singapore 729825

amierul@asiaone.com