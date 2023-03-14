Diners in disbelief over $2.50 claypot bak chor mee sold by Maxwell hawker

"Is it really $2.50?"

For 68-year-old Zhou Liping, hearing such questions from customers aren't uncommon when operating her claypot bak chor mee stall at Maxwell Food Centre.

"I'll just tell them to try it out if they don't believe it," she said. "After they are done [eating], that's when they realise that it is indeed true."

She has been operating her stall, known as Ah Gong Minced Pork Noodles, for six years or so – but her bak chor mee hasn't always been this affordable.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Zhou said that her decision to charge the noodles at such a dirt-cheap price came after hearing last year's call by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to provide food at more affordable prices.

Zhou also acknowledged that there are many elderly residents around Chinatown, and hoped that her $2.50 dish would be able to help them in combating inflation.

And despite the rise in cost of living and her raw ingredients, she hasn't changed her stance on her pricing.

Due to the generous pricing, many diners have asked her if the stated price is real, with one elderly customer questioning if there was a catch.

Zhou also said that she would observe some young adults looking embarrassed to order the $2.50 dish, thinking that the special price is only reserved for senior citizens.

In response, she encouraged young adults to seize the opportunity and order the affordable dish.

Shin Min Daily also stated that the special $2.50 claypot bak chor mee offered by the stall appeared to be the most affordable option at the hawker centre.

$2 economic rice

Just like Zhou, there is also another hawker who has fixed their food at an affordable price to help patrons combat inflation.

At Block 216 Bedok Hawker Centre, an economic rice stall known as Xian Jin Mixed Vegetable Rice have been selling a plate of rice with any three ingredients for a mere $2.

"It's such a blessing to be able find this kind of pricing in year 2023," shared Facebook user Ben Lim.

Going by the comments to the post shared by Lim and other customers, the stall is managed by a "friendly and polite" lady boss. It's only open on weekdays from 9am to 2pm and a queue should be expected.

Ah Gong Minced Pork Noodle

Address: 1 Kadayanallur Street #01-02, Maxwell Food Centre, S069184

Opening hours: Mondays 8am to 2pm, Tuesdays to Sundays 8am to 2pm and 5pm to 7.30pm

wongdaoen@asiaone.com

