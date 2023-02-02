'A blessing to find this kind of pricing in 2023,' says customer of Bedok stall selling $2 economic rice

$2 'cai fan' or economic rice impossible to find these days, you say?

Well they do exist, but here's another one to add to your list — Xian Jin Mixed Vegetable Rice, located at Blk 216 Bedok Hawker Centre.

In a post made to Hawkers United - Dabao 2020 Facebook page on Wednesday (Feb 1), a man named Ben Lim seemed almost disbelieving that his packet of 'cai fan' cost so little.

And yes, the rice even came with three dishes — including meat and egg, no cauliflower though.

Based on a photo taken of his meal, Lim had ordered what appeared to be chicken, some long beans with meat, and a braised egg.

He noted in his Facebook post that one could choose any three dishes for a standard price of $2, which includes rice.

"It's such a blessing to be able find this kind of pricing in year 2023," shared Lim.

Others too, felt the same. After all, $2 can hardly get you a drink these days, much less a full meal.

"$2 is extremely cheap, how to earn money?" one noted.

Another commenter, who was definitely feeling the pinch on behalf of the hawker, wrote: "Hopefully the stall owner can earn some profit… otherwise work for charity."

Even more unbelievably, prices at the stall appear to have remained unchanged for close to two years, seen from another post about the stall on Facebook page Singapore Atrium Sale in March 2021.

Based on replies to the post shared by Lim and other patrons, the stall is managed by a "friendly and polite" lady boss. It's only open on weekdays from 9am to 2pm, and as expected, be prepared to queue.

Besides putting the 'economic' back into our plate of economic rice, that's not all the stall offers.

Other than 'cai fan', the stall also sells a variety of soups and congee — all at a wallet-friendly $2 as well.

Many users in the group stated that for the price, one should just be grateful and not be picky about the food.

"These hawkers are the true heroes," wrote one appreciative netizen.

