Hit hard by rising food prices? Here's where you can still find $2 economic rice

The rising costs of ingredients and electricity may be driving up food prices in Singapore, but there remains several hawker stall owners here who have refused to succumb to inflationary pressures.

According to a Shin Min Daily News report on Saturday (July 2), several stall owners shared that they've held on to existing low prices in consideration of their customers "whose wages have not risen".

Scouring several neighbourhoods to find the cheapest economic rice, the Chinese evening daily managed to find three stalls where one can still get a basic plate of economic rice for $2.

Goldhill Family Restaurant, located at Block 6, Hougang Avenue 3, is one of them.

Here, a plate of rice with one meat and one vegetable, or three vegetables dishes, goes for $2, and it has been that way for the past three years.

The stall's boss, surnamed Guo, explained that some dishes classified under the category of "vegetables" also contain meat such as luncheon meat, along with sardines and otah.

The 53-year-old said he has kept prices as low as possible so that his longtime customers, as well as labourers and nearby workers, can afford them.

"Their wages have not risen, so life is tough for everyone," said Guo.

At an economic rice stall situated at Block 262 Serangoon Central, one is also able to get three vegetable dishes for $2.

One meat and two vegetable dishes or two meat dishes will cost 50 cents more, at $2.50.

Prices at the stall, located within Song Luck Eating House, has not wavered for close to a decade, said the owner of the coffeeshop.

Over at Kim Keat Palm Market and Food Centre, located in Toa Payoh, one stall owner said she has had to raise prices slightly due to the rising costs.

However, with one meat dish and two vegetable dishes priced at $2.30, prices are still low in comparison, reported Shin Min Daily News.

For just $3, one would be able to order four items in total -- two meat dishes and two vegetable dishes.

The stall owner, a 71-year-old woman surnamed Chen, told the Chinese evening daily that she kept the price increase at a minimal, in order to "take care of our regular customers' wallets", and "so that everyone can eat with a peace of mind".

Two of the stall owners that Shin Min Daily News spoke to also shared that they have seen more customers due to rising food prices.

"Business has gone up by about 10 per cent," shared the 47-year-old boss of Song Luck Eating House, surnamed Ye.

Ye, who also operates the economic rice stall, said he has observed that many customers now patronise the stall "almost daily". As a result, he has also increased the variety of dishes available.

Ye added that he intends to maintain prices until the point "where I really cannot anymore". "They are all regular customers, so if I can help, I will," he said.

