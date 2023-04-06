Dining and buffet credit card promotions and 1-for-1 deals (April 2023)

There is nothing quite as Singaporean as hunting down the best local gastronomic joints. That is, until you combine that with finding the best deals for these mouth watering dining experiences!

For the month of April, no matter whether you’re looking for a place to celebrate special occasions or simply wants to have a good meal at a steal, we have scoured Singapore just to find the best dining promotions for you.

From Asian, western to international hotel buffets, here are the best 1-for-1 dining buffets happening in Singapore this April 2023.

Korean Fusion BBQ (Dunlop Street)

Book through Chope using your cashback credit card for Korean Fusion BBQ’s buffet in Singapore. Food highlights include a wide variety of meat and seafood selections available to barbecue.

The Place

Are you a fan of all-you-can-eat Korean fusion barbeque? Look no further. Korean Fusion BBQ at Dunlop Street is a fan-favourite hotspot with a wide variety of meats and seafood for you to choose from. What's even better is that they are open until 2 am on Fridays and Saturdays to cater to your late-night cravings after a night out on the town!

Food Highlights

A wide variety of seafood and marinated meats including the classics like pork belly and char siew as well as their special marinades such as bak kwa pork belly and lychee pork.

Promotions

Book through Chope’s app or website through Chopedeals to enjoy this 1-for-1 buffet promotion.

Recommended Credit Cards for More Savings

Citi Cash Back Card: Global Rebates on Food

PROMO: Receive a Dyson TP00 (worth S$509) / Nintendo Switch OLED (worth $549) / Flujo Ayla Ergonomic Office Chair (worth $1,139) / $300 Cash via PayNow

Pros Great dining and groceries rewards High petrol discounts



Great dining and groceries rewards

High petrol discounts

Cons Lacks shopping and entertainment rewards Not suitable for lower budgets



Lacks shopping and entertainment rewards

Not suitable for lower budgets

Shin Minori

Use any of your HSBC credit cards to be eligible for the 1-for-1 Omizu lunch buffet or bento set promotion. Make a reservation via phone call with Shin Minori and quote Entertainer with HSBC to enjoy a quality Japanese lunch.

The Place

Shin Minori aims to bring authentic Japanese cuisine to diners at an affordable price. They boast an extensive ala-carte Japanese buffet menu of more than 220 dishes, comprising of a variety of fresh sashimi, various sushi types, teppanyaki, grilled and deep fried dishes and many more.

If you are not looking for a lunch buffet, their HSBC 1-for-1 dining promotion is also available for their bento sets. With a careful curation of quality meats, salad, miso soup and desert, the bento sets are truly a bang for their buck.

Furthermore, with a choice of two outlets, one at Katong Square on East Coast Road and the other at UE Square on Clemenceau Avenue, it is extra convenient to dine at this authentic Japanese establishment.

Food Highlights

Omizu Lunch Buffet - Sashimi, Tamaki, Japanese Oyster, Yakimono (grilled skewers), Japanese Style Taco Shells, a selection of Udon, Soba and Ramen dishes

Bento Set - Premium Raw Fish, Soft Shell Crab, Hokkaido Snow Pork, Grilled Black Cod, Pan-Fried Pork Belly

Promotions

From now until Dec 30, 2023, the Omizo buffet is priced at $S$62.90++ for adults and $49.90++ for children while the Bento sets range from $27.90 to $36.90 before promotion. HSBC cardholders will get to enjoy great savings with the 1-for-1 dining promotion.

Recommended Credit Cards for More Savings

HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card: Accumulate cashback on local dining with no Fees

PROMO: Qualified customers can get a Samsonite Prestige 69cm Spinner Exp or up to SGD 200 cash back

Pros Great local dining & groceries rewards Suitable for moderate budgets ($1,600+/month) Cashback & miles rewards



Great local dining & groceries rewards

Suitable for moderate budgets ($1,600+/month)

Cashback & miles rewards

Cons Limited miles & travel perks Not suitable for frequent online shoppers



Limited miles & travel perks

Not suitable for frequent online shoppers

Blue Jasmine (Holiday Inn Singapore Little India)

Use any of your DBS/POSB credit cards to be eligible for the 1-for-1 three-course set menu. Make a reservation via phone call with Blue Jasmine to enjoy your next traditional Thai meal with a classy dining experience.

The Place

Blue Jasmine offers a causal yet elegant dining experience with their beautiful Asian-inspired interior design. Their mosaic flooring and wood furnishing provide a warm and welcoming atmosphere for your three course meal, where you will be served the best of Southern Thai cuisine.

Food Highlights

Deep-fried Thai fish cake, Devil wings, Vegetable spring roll, Green Mango Salad, Papaya salad, Chicken massaman curry, Beef red curry, Lemongrass seabass, Vegetable green curry with tofu, Red ruby, Mango sticky rice

Promotions

Available from now till June 30, 2023, the three-course dining experience is a steal at only $65++ per adult for DBS/POSB cardholders.

Recommended Credit Cards for more savings

DBS Altitude Visa: Affordable Miles & Luxury Perks

PROMO: New DBS/POSB Cardmembers can get up to $150 with a min. spend of $800

Pros Great for online travel bookings



Great for online travel bookings

Cons Those willing to pay an annual fee for more bonus miles Affluent travellers who are willing to pay a high fee for luxury travel perks



Those willing to pay an annual fee for more bonus miles

Affluent travellers who are willing to pay a high fee for luxury travel perks

Sun's Cafe (Hotel Grand Pacific)

Use any of your Maybank, UOB, DBS/POSB or HSBC credit cards to be eligible for the 1-for-1 Peranakan lunch and dinner buffet in Singapore. Food highlights include Peranakan, Asian and Western dishes.

The Place

Craving for scrumptious Nyonya cuisine? Also located in the vicinity of Bugis MRT, Sun’s Cafe at Hotel Grand Pacific is home to one of the largest Peranakan buffets around.

Enjoy a plethora of Peranakan, Asian, and Western plates and desserts in a sleek and classy setting. An ala-carte menu is also available if you are craving dishes like Hainanese chicken rice, pasta and steak.

Food Highlights

Sambal Prawns, Itik Siok, Beef Rendang, Babi Pongteh, Nyonya Laksa, Nasi Lemak, Kueh Pie Tee, Nyonya Kuehs.

Promotions

Available from now till Dec 31, 2023, make sure to use one of your Maybank, UOB, DBS/POSB or HSBC credit cards to get the most value out of your Peranakan feast.

ALSO READ: The 12 unspoken rules that you should not break at a buffet

Recommended Credit Card for more savings

Maybank Family & Friends MasterCard: Cashback in SG & MY

Pros Good for budgets of $800/month Awards 8 per cent cashback on five categories of your choice Three year annual fee waiver Great to use in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines



Good for budgets of $800/month

Awards 8 per cent cashback on five categories of your choice

Three year annual fee waiver

Great to use in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines

Cons Merchant restrictions Lacks miles & travel perks



Merchant restrictions

Lacks miles & travel perks

UOB One Credit Card: UOB One Credit Card: Highest Flat Rate Cashback Card

Pros Good fit for budgets of at least $2,000 per month Easy cashback on daily spend Gives rebates for paying bills



Good fit for budgets of at least $2,000 per month

Easy cashback on daily spend

Gives rebates for paying bills

Cons Doesn't fit high budgets or low/inconsistent budgets Annual fee



Doesn't fit high budgets or low/inconsistent budgets

Annual fee

Plate (Carlton City Hotel Singapore)

Use any of your OCBC, DBS/POSB or Citibank credit cards to be eligible for the 1-for-1 Sea & Grill Dinner Buffet promotion. Make a reservation via phone call with Plate, Carlton City Hotel Singapore to enjoy a chic and modern lunch. When you’re there, you'll be sure to make a beeline towards the different food stations to pick up anything you fancy.

The Place

Surrounded by lush greenery and bathed in natural sunlight, Plate is a vibrant and contemporary restaurant that offers some of the finest culinary creations. Showcasing a specially curated menu of international cuisines, with the highlight being their char-grilled meats and fresh seafood, Plate provides a relaxing dining experience that will satisfy the heartiest of appetites.

Menu Highlights

Plate offers an exquisite range of local dishes, including an enticing selection of tempura, chilled soba noodles and more.

Their true highlights would be their seafood-on-ice selection which includes dishes like half-shell scallops, snow crab legs, fresh oysters and even Boston lobster.

There is also a carving station with slow-roasted beef rib-eye and slow-baked whole salmon. Not to mention, a wide selection of cheeses and bread, hot mains and desserts.

Promotions

Available from now till Dec 30, 2023 the buffet costs $118 per adult and $59 per child before the promotion. With the 1-for-1 dining promotion available to OCBC, DBS/POSB and Citibank cardholders, you have many card options to get the most bang for your buck.

Recommended Credit Cards for more savings

OCBC 365 Card: Rebates for Essentials

PROMO: New OCBC Cardmembers can get up to $288 cashabck with a min. spend of $500

Pros 6 per cent rebate on dining, 3 per cent on groceries, transport, utilities, online travel Fee waiver with $10,000 annual spend Up to 22.1 per cent fuel savings at Caltex, 20.2 per cent at Esso



6 per cent rebate on dining, 3 per cent on groceries, transport, utilities, online travel

Fee waiver with $10,000 annual spend

Up to 22.1 per cent fuel savings at Caltex, 20.2 per cent at Esso

Cons 0.3 per cent rebate on general spend High $800 minimum spend requirement



0.3 per cent rebate on general spend

High $800 minimum spend requirement

This article was first published in ValueChampion.