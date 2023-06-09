Dining and buffet credit card promotions and 1-for-1 deals (June 2023)

There is nothing quite as Singaporean as hunting down the best local gastronomic joints. That is, until you combine that with finding the best deals for these mouth watering dining experiences!

For the month of June, no matter whether you're looking for a place to celebrate Father's day or simply wants to have a good meal at a steal, we have scoured Singapore just to find the best dining promotions for you.

From Asian, western to international hotel buffets, here are the best one-for-one dining buffets happening in Singapore this June 2023.

Royal Palm Orchid Country Club

PHOTO: Royal Palm Orchid Country Club

Book through Chope using your cashback credit card for a sumptuous halal buffet at Orchid Country Club.

The place

Orchid Country Club is a beautiful country club established in 1933 with rich culture and heritage. The Royal Palm restaurant, situated inside the country club, provides an elegant atmosphere for you to relax and enjoy an gourmet international spread any day of the week.

Food highlights

Mutton & Chicken Satay Served with Condiments, Barbeque Chicken Chipolata, Korean Spice Barbeque Chicken Wings, Pizza Station, Laksa Goreng, Beef Rendang, Ayam Gulai, Cajun Baked Fish with Almond Butter Sauce, Singapore Chili Crab Served with Fried Mantau, Fish Tikka Served with Mint Chutney Sauce, Assorted French Pastries & Cakes

Promotions

The lunch buffet deal is priced at $75.91 and the dinner buffet deal is priced at S$93.37 for two people after discount. Book through Chope’s app or website through Chopedeals to enjoy this one-for-one buffet promotion. Make sure to use your cashback credit card when dining to really stack those savings.

Recommended credit cards for more savings

Citi Cash Back Card: Global rebates on food

PHOTO: Citibank

PROMO: New card members receive a Hinomi H1 Pro Ergonomic Office Chair (worth $599) or Nintendo Switch OLED (worth $549) or $400 CapitaVoucher or $300 cash via PayNow.

Pros

Great dining and groceries rewards

High petrol discounts

Cons

Lacks shopping and entertainment rewards

Not suitable for lower budgets

Shutters (Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa)

PHOTO: Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa

Use any of your UOB credit cards to be eligible for the one-for-one grilled meats and seafood barbecue buffet. Make a reservation here to try out their sumptuous Grill N’ Chill Buffet Dinner.

The place

Situated in Amara Sanctuary Resort on Sentosa Island, Shutters is a chic-all day restaurant with a romantic outdoor terrace area. The cozy restaurant atmosphere surrounded by lush greenery provides the perfect backdrop for you and your whole family to enjoy an exquisite dining experience together.

Food highlights

Indulge in a wide selection of barbecued seafood and meats as well as unlimited soft drinks and juices!

Promotions

Available every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from now till July 30, 2023, the one-for-one promotions for UOB cardholders means that this barbecue extravageza is affordably priced at only $49++ per adult and $29++ per child after discount.

Recommended credit cards for more savings

UOB One Credit Card: UOB One Credit Card: Highest flat rate cashback card

PHOTO: UOB

Pros

Good fit for budgets of at least $2,000 per month

Easy cashback on daily spend

Gives rebates for paying bills

Cons

Doesn't fit high budgets or low/inconsistent budgets

Annual fee

Blue Jasmine (Holiday Inn Singapore Little India)

PHOTO: Burpple

Use any of your DBS/POSB credit cards to be eligible for the one-for-one three-course set menu. Make a reservation via phone call with Blue Jasmine to enjoy your next traditional Thai meal with a classy dining experience.

The place

Blue Jasmine offers a causal yet elegant dining experience with their beautiful Asian-inspired interior design. Their mosaic flooring and wood furnishing provide a warm and welcoming atmosphere for your three course meal, where you will be served the best of Southern Thai cuisine.

Food highlights

Deep-fried Thai fish cake, Devil wings, Vegetable spring roll, Green Mango Salad, Papaya salad, Chicken massaman curry, Beef red curry, Lemongrass seabass, Vegetable green curry with tofu, Red ruby, Mango sticky rice

Promotions

Available from now till June 30, 2023, the three-course dining experience is a steal at only $65++ per adult for DBS/POSB cardholders.

Recommended credit cards for more savings

DBS Altitude Visa: Affordable miles & luxury perks

PHOTO: DBS

Promo: New DBS/POSB Cardmembers can get up to $150 with a min. spend of $800

Pros

Great for online travel bookings

Cons

Those willing to pay an annual fee for more bonus miles

Affluent travellers who are willing to pay a high fee for luxury travel perks

Shin Minori

PHOTO: Open Rice

Use any of your HSBC credit cards to be eligible for the one-for-one Omizu lunch buffet or bento set promotion. Make a reservation via phone call with Shin Minori and quote Entertainer with HSBC to enjoy a quality Japanese lunch.

The place

Shin Minori aims to bring authentic Japanese cuisine to diners at an affordable price. They boast an extensive ala-carte Japanese buffet menu of more than 220 dishes, comprising of a variety of fresh sashimi, various sushi types, teppanyaki, grilled and deep fried dishes and many more.

If you are not looking for a lunch buffet, their HSBC one-for-one dining promotion is also available for their bento sets. With a careful curation of quality meats, salad, miso soup and desert, the bento sets are truly a bang for their buck.

Furthermore, with a choice of two outlets, one at Katong Square on East Coast Road and the other at UE Square on Clemenceau Avenue, it is extra convenient to dine at this authentic Japanese establishment.

Food highlights

Omizu Lunch Buffet — Sashimi, Tamaki, Japanese Oyster, Yakimono (grilled skewers), Japanese Style Taco Shells, a selection of Udon, Soba and Ramen dishes

Bento Set — Premium Raw Fish, Soft Shell Crab, Hokkaido Snow Pork, Grilled Black Cod, Pan-Fried Pork Belly

Promotions

From now until Dec 30, 2023, the Omizo buffet is priced at $62.90++ for adults and $49.90++ for children while the Bento sets range from S$27.90 to S$36.90 before promotion. HSBC cardholders will get to enjoy great savings with the one-for-one dining promotion.

Recommended credit cards for more savings

HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card: Accumulate cashback on local dining with no fees

PHOTO: HSBC

Promo: Qualified customers can get a Samsonite Prestige 69cm Spinner Exp or up to S$150 cash back

Pros

Great local dining & groceries rewards

Suitable for moderate budgets ($1,600+/month)

Cashback & miles rewards

Cons

Limited miles & travel perks

Not suitable for frequent online shoppers

Sun's Cafe (Hotel Grand Pacific)

PHOTO: Sun's Cafe Buffet

Use any of your Maybank, UOB, DBS/POSB or HSBC credit cards to be eligible for the one-for-one Peranakan lunch and dinner buffet in Singapore. Food highlights include Peranakan, Asian and Western dishes.

The place

Craving for scrumptious Nyonya cuisine? Also located in the vicinity of Bugis MRT, Sun's Cafe at Hotel Grand Pacific is home to one of the largest Peranakan buffets around.

Enjoy a plethora of Peranakan, Asian, and Western plates and desserts in a sleek and classy setting. An ala-carte menu is also available if you are craving dishes like Hainanese chicken rice, pasta and steak.

Food highlights

Sambal Prawns, Itik Siok, Beef Rendang, Babi Pongteh, Nyonya Laksa, Nasi Lemak, Kueh Pie Tee, Nyonya Kuehs.

Promotions

Available from now till Dec 31, 2023, make sure to use one of your Maybank, UOB, DBS/POSB or HSBC credit cards to get the most value out of your Peranakan feast.

Recommended credit cards for more savings

Maybank Family & Friends MasterCard: Cashback in SG & MY

PHOTO: Maybank

Pros

Good for budgets of S$800/month

Awards eight per cent cashback on five categories of your choice

Three year annual fee waiver

Great to use in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines

Cons

Merchant restrictions

Lacks miles & travel perks

Plate (Carlton City Hotel Singapore)

PHOTO: Plate, Carlton City

Use any of your OCBC, DBS/POSB or Citibank credit cards to be eligible for the one-for-one Sea & Grill Dinner Buffet promotion. Make a reservation via phone call with Plate, Carlton City Hotel Singapore to enjoy a chic and modern lunch. When you’re there, you'll be sure to make a beeline towards the different food stations to pick up anything you fancy.

The place

Surrounded by lush greenery and bathed in natural sunlight, Plate is a vibrant and contemporary restaurant that offers some of the finest culinary creations. Showcasing a specially curated menu of international cuisines, with the highlight being their char-grilled meats and fresh seafood, Plate provides a relaxing dining experience that will satisfy the heartiest of appetites.

Food highlights

Plate offers an exquisite range of local dishes, including an enticing selection of tempura, chilled soba noodles and more.

Their true highlights would be their seafood-on-ice selection which includes dishes like half-shell scallops, snow crab legs, fresh oysters and even Boston lobster.

There is also a carving station with slow-roasted beef rib-eye and slow-baked whole salmon. Not to mention, a wide selection of cheeses and bread, hot mains and desserts.

Promotions

Available from now till Dec 30, 2023 the buffet costs $118 per adult and $59 per child before the promotion. With the one-for-one dining promotion available to OCBC, DBS/POSB and Citibank cardholders, you have many card options to get the most bang for your buck.

Recommended credit cards for more savings

OCBC 365 Card: Rebates for essentials

PHOTO: OCBC

Pros

Six per cent rebate on dining, three per cent on groceries, transport, utilities, online travel

Fee waiver with $10,000 annual spend

Up to 22.1 per cent fuel savings at Caltex, 20.2 per cent at Esso

Cons

0.3 per cent rebate on general spend

High S$800 minimum spend requirement

Now you have a handy list of one-for-one buffets promotions in June 2023 in Singapore. Combine these delectable offers with cashback credit cards and dining credit cards to save more on great food!

This article was first published in ValueChampion.