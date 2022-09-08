Dining and buffet credit card promotions and 1-for-1 deals (Sept 2022)

Local gastronomic adventures are all we dream for and there’s nothing Singaporeans love more than dining deals.

For the month of September, no matter whether you’re looking for a place to celebrate special occasions or simply wants to have a good meal at a steal, we have scoured Singapore just to find the best dining promotions for you.

From Asian, western and international hotel buffets, to casual Korean bbq spots, here are the best 1-for-1 dining buffets happening in Singapore this September 2022.

The Landmark (Village Hotel Bugis)

Book through Chope using your cashback credit card for The Landmark’s best Halal buffet in Singapore. Food highlights include live and cold seafood, Asian and western dishes.

The place

Situated conveniently near Bugis MRT and in the heart of the Kampong Glam historic district, The Landmark buffet is set in a classic, quaint setting by the pool. Featuring various Indian, Malay, Mediterranean and Western dishes, The Landmark prides itself on offering one of the best halal buffets in Singapore. Get spoiled for choice when you enjoy live seafood by the poolside coupled with the best of east meets west dishes.

Food highlights

Black pepper king tiger prawns, signature beef rendang, butter chicken, Singapore chilli crab with fried mantou, nyonya kuehs.

Promotions

Book through Chope’s app or website through Chopedeals to enjoy this 1-for-1 buffet promotion.

Recommended credit card for more savings

Maybank Family & Friends MasterCard: Cashback in Singapore and Malaysia

Pros Good for budgets of S$800/month Awards 8 per cent cashback on 5 categories of your choice 3 year annual fee waiver Great to use in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines



Cons Merchant restrictions Lacks miles & travel perks



Sun's Cafe (Hotel Grand Pacific)

Book through Chope using your cashback credit card for Sun’s Cafe’s Peranakan buffet in Singapore. Food highlights include Peranakan, Asian and western dishes.

The place

Craving for scrumptious Nyonya cuisine? Also located in the vicinity of Bugis MRT, Sun’s Cafe at Hotel Grand Pacific is home to one of the largest Peranakan buffets around.

Enjoy a plethora of Peranakan, Asian, western plates and desserts in a sleek and classy setting. An ala-carte menu is also available if you are craving for dishes like Hainanese chicken rice, pastas and steaks.

Food highlights

Sambal prawns, itik siok, beef rendang, babi pongteh, nyonya laksa, nasi lemak, kueh pie tee, nyonya kuehs.

Recommended credit card for more savings

Citi Cash Back card: Global rebates on food

Pros Great dining and groceries rewards High petrol discounts



Cons Lacks shopping and entertainment rewards Not suitable for lower budgets



Café Mosaic (Carlton Hotel)

Use any of your DBS/POSB, UOB or HSBC credit cards to be eligible for the 1-for-1 buffet promotion. Café Mosaic is both a fresh and cooked culinary paradise for every seafood lover.

The place

Near Raffles Place MRT, you can get the taste of the ocean at the ground floor of Carlton Hotel. The light and airy Cafe Mosaic is known for its legendary weekend seafood buffets.

Other than a wide selection of fresh crab, sashimi, mussels, prawns and other seafoods, you can also expect their cooked seafood dishes such as fried fish with mala sauce and salted egg crayfish to be equally delicious.

Food highlights

Fresh seafood selection, cooked seafood like wok-fried prawns with capsicum & leek, oatmeal cereal fried fish, selection of cakes.

Promotions

1-for-1 promotion are only valid for the following cards:

Valid for DBS/POSB Cardmembers (till Dec 31, 2022)

Valid for UOB Cardmembers (till Dec 31, 2022)

Valid for HSBC Cardmembers (till Sept 30, 2022 with minimum of 4 diners)

Recommended credit card for more savings

DBS Altitude Visa: Affordable miles & luxury perks

Pros Great for online travel bookings



Cons Those willing to pay an annual fee for more bonus miles Affluent travellers who are willing to pay a high fee for luxury travel perks



UOB One credit card: Best rebates

Pros Good fit for budgets of at least S$2,000 per month Easy cashback on daily spend Gives rebates for paying bills



Cons Doesn't fit high budgets or low/inconsistent budgets Annual fee



HSBC Visa Platinum: Both cashback + miles rewards

Pros Great local dining & groceries rewards Suitable for moderate budgets (S$1,600+/month) Cashback & miles rewards



Cons Limited miles & travel perks Not suitable for frequent online shoppers



Ellenborough Market Café (Paradox Singapore Merchant Court)

By using your HSBC cards, you can get 1-for-1 discounts to great themed months, Peranakan and international fare.

The place

The gorgeous Ellenborough Market Café is located in the newly revamped Paradox Singapore Merchant Court in Clarke Quay. Decorated with white and Tiffany blue colours, the classic shophouse-themed restaurant is famous for a wide selection of Peranakan and international fare.

Food highlights

The usual highlights are ayam buah keluak, babi pongteh, nonya chap chye, salted egg pasta with bird’s eye chilli and grilled mala pork. In the month of September and October, Ellenborough Market Café is having an indulgent meat feast with yummy dishes such as foie gras char kuay teow, slow-braised beef, tomahawk steak and grilled foie gras.

Promotions

Promotion is valid for HSBC credit card cardmembers only. Valid until 30 September 2022.

Recommended HSBC credit cards for more savings

HSBC Revolution: Miles for social & online spenders

Pros Great rewards on local dining and entertainment Online shopping perks No-fee card



Cons Lacks rewards for frequent travellers who spend large amounts overseas Not suitable for low budgets



HSBC Advance Card: Rebates for affluent advance customers

Pros Great fit for budgets between S$2,000 and S$8,000/month Easy, low-maintenance cashback



Cons Not suitable for average or below-average spend Lacks travel perks Doesn't fit highly specialised spend behaviors



The Orchard Cafe (Orchard Hotel)

Enjoy a wide array of international buffet choices coupled with UOB credit cards for the best value!

The place

The stylish Orchard Cafe is located in Orchard Hotel along the Orchard shopping district of Singapore. Orchard Cafe has international buffet assortments complete with fresh seafood on ice, an Asian live noodle bar, and western cheese platters, carving stations and charcoal grill.

Food Highlights

Signature Hainanese chicken rice, wok-fried slipper lobster with salted egg yolk sauce, live noodle bar, seafood on ice, braised pork bee hoon, charcoal-grilled satay and tau suan.

Promotions

Promotion is valid for UOB credit card cardmembers from Mondays to Thursdays only

Valid till Oct 31, 2022

Recommended UOB Credit Cards for more savings

KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card: Top miles for young SIA loyalists

Pros 3 miles per S$1 on SIA, SilkAir, Scoot & KrisShop Up to 3 miles on dining, transport, online shopping & travel Expedited KF Elite Silver status, Scoot privileges 10,000 annual bonus renewal miles



Cons Just 1.2 miles on non-category overseas spend No lounge access perks No spend-based fee-waiver



UOB PRVI Miles American Express Card: No-fee miles for affluent travellers

Pros Great for rapid miles accrual Awards high spend on airlines & hotels No-fee card



Cons Doesn't fit infrequent travellers with mostly local budgets Lacks luxury perks & privileges



Oscar’s (Conrad Centennial)

Use your HSBC cards to get 1-for-1 discounts to gain great discounts on Oscar’s international brunch and buffet.

The place

Looking to pass the lazy afternoon with friends? Head down over to the famous Oscar’s brunch buffet located in Conrad Centennial near Promenade MRT station. Experience an abundance of unique live stations not found anywhere else. The buffet includes vegetarian friendly lab grown meat such as TiNDLE and Impossible meats in addition to the normal choices.

Food highlights

Signature caesar salad bar, signature noodle bar, donburi live stations, Asian live station, live carving station, brunch special barbecue.

Promotions

Promotion is valid for HSBC Cardmembers till Sept 30, 2022.

Valid for Fridays lunch buffet and Saturdays brunch for dine-in only.

Limited to the first 200 redemptions and subject to availability.

Recommended HSBC Credit Cards for More Savings

HSBC Visa Platinum: Earn both cashback & miles

Pros Great local dining & groceries rewards Suitable for moderate budgets (S$1,600+/month) Cashback & miles rewards



Cons Limited miles & travel perks Not suitable for frequent online shoppers



HSBC Visa Infinite: Airport convenience & luxury perks

Cardholders enjoy unlimited lounge access and expedited immigration clearance up to 24 times per year, which isn't an especially common benefit. Other perks include free travel insurance, complimentary limo transfers and golfing privileges.

Korean Fusion BBQ (Dunlop Street)

Book through Chope using your cashback credit card for Korean fusion hotpot and barbecue for the best deal.

The place

Nestled conveniently between Rocher MRT and Jalan Besar MRT in Little India. Lay back and relax in a quaint Korean BBQ restaurant in a shophouse. Korean Fusion BBQ is a place where you can choose between hotpot or Korean BBQ.

Besides the fresh meats and seafood for hotpot and barbecue, Korean Fusion BBQ also has a variety of cooked food while you wait for your food to cook.

Compared to the above hotel buffet entries which have a smart casual dress code, Korean Fusion BBQ has a casual vibe where you can wear relaxed clothing and chill out with your friends.

Food highlights

Amazing price for fresh and marinated meats and seafood. Cooked food is also available.

Recommended credit cards for more savings

OCBC 365 card: No-fee rebates on essentials

Pros 6per cent rebate on dining, 3 per cent on groceries, transport, recurring bills, online travel Fee waiver with S$10,000 annual spend Up to 22.1 per cent fuel savings at Caltex, 20.2 per cent at Esso



Cons 0.3 per cent rebate on general spend High S$800 minimum spend requirement



American Express Platinum card: Luxury local dining perks

Pros Exclusive local privileges Great local dining discounts and rewards on designer brands



Cons Lacks luxury travel perks Limited miles accrual



The round-up

Here is the list of 1-for-1 buffets and credit card dining discounts summarised for you in September 2022 in Singapore:

Restaurant Promotion Price Dining Promotion The Landmark (Village Hotel Bugis) 1-for-1 lunch buffet

1-for-1 dinner buffet (Mon-Thu)

1-for-1 dinner buffet (Fri-Sun) $75.20 nett for 2 pax

$86 nett for 2 pax

$92.50 nett for 2 pax Book through Chope’s app or website to enjoy this 1-for-1 buffet promotion. Sun's Cafe (Hotel Grand Pacific) 1-for-1 Peranakan ala carte buffet (Mon-Thu)

1-for-1 Peranakan ala carte buffet (Fri-Sun) $56.50 nett for 2 pax

$58.85 nett for 2 pax Book through Chope’s app or website to enjoy this 1-for-1 buffet promotion. Café Mosaic (Carlton Hotel) 1-for-1 weekend seafood buffet (Fri & Sat dinner, Sun lunch) $118++ for 2 pax 1-for-1 promotion: Valid for DBS/POSB cardmembers (till Dec 31, 2022)

Valid for UOB cardmembers (till Dec 31, 2022)

Valid for HSBC cardmembers (till Sept 30, 2022 with minimum of 4 diners) Ellenborough Market Café (Paradox Singapore Merchant Court) 1-for-1 lunch buffet (Mon-Thu)

1-for-1 dinner buffet (Mon-Thu) $58++ for 2 pax

$78++ for 2 pax Promotion is valid for HSBC credit card cardmembers only.

Valid until Sept 30, 2022 The Orchard Cafe (Orchard Hotel) 1-for-1 lunch buffet (Mon - Thu)

1-for-1 dinner buffet (Mon - Thu) $68++ for 2 pax

$88++ for 2 pax 1-for-1 promotion: Valid for UOB Cardmembers (till Oct 31, 2022)

Reserve through the Orchard Cafe website to enjoy this 1-for-1 promotion Oscar’s (Conrad Centennial) 1-for-1 uniquely local lunch buffet & brunch (Fri & Sat) S$98++ for 2 pax with unlimited soft drinks, chilled juices, coffee & tea Valid for HSBC cardmembers (till Sept 30, 2022)

Valid for Fridays lunch buffet and Saturdays brunch for dine-in only.

Limited to the first 200 redemptions and subject to availability. Korean Fusion BBQ (Dunlop Street) 1-for-1 lunch buffet (Mon-Thu)

1-for-1 lunch buffet (Fri-Sun, PH)

1-for-1 dinner buffet (Mon-Thu)

1-for-1 dinner buffet (Fri-Sun, PH) $30.60 nett for 2 pax

$32.80 nett for 2 pax

$35 nett for 2 pax

$37.20 nett for 2 pax Book through Chope’s app or website to enjoy this 1-for-1 buffet promotion.

Now you have a handy list of 1-for-1 buffets promotions in September 2022 in Singapore. Combine these delectable offers with cashback credit cards and dining credit cards to save more on great food!

