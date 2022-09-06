Foodpanda, GrabFood, McDelivery and Deliveroo promo codes (Sept 2022)

We can't live without food delivery services like Foodpanda, Deliveroo, and Grab food delivery these days, especially when we're too busy working from home or are just too lazy to cook. Of course, not forgetting the holy grail that is McDelivery.

You probably already have all the apps downloaded. McDelivery to fall back on for that late night fast food craving when Grab food, Foodpanda and Deliveroo riders are few and far between.

Foodpanda and Deliveroo when Grab food delivery's price surge threatens to burn a hole through your pocket. You know the method to the madness.

When the opportunity presents itself, you should also take the opportunity to save a few bucks with these food delivery promo codes, and get extra discounts with the credit cards you own. From Grab food delivery, McDelivery, to Foodpanda and Deliveroo, we've covered all the bases.

1. Foodpanda & Pandamart promo codes Singapore (September 2022)

Promo Code Users Discount Valid until – New Free delivery on first Foodpanda order, no min. spend required Sept 30 2022 – New & existing $0.99 delivery fee for selected restaurants Sept 30 2022 – New & existing 40% off pickup orders daily (11am-1pm & 5pm-7pm), no min. spend Sept 30 2022 – New & existing 30% off pickup orders at selected food stores, no min. spend required Sept 25 2022 – New & existing Up to 30% off at selected food stores Sept 25 2022 – New & existing Free delivery on hawker orders, min. spend $35 Sept 30 2022 – New & existing 38% off Rendang Bundles at Burger King, terms & conditions apply Sept 12 2022 – New & existing 30% off full menu at Domino’s, min. spend $15 Sept 5-30 2022 – New & existing 25% off Pizza Hut’s Cheese Variety Box, terms & conditions apply Sept 30 2022 – New & existing Free delivery on Pastamania, min. spend $35 Sept 30 2022 – New & existing Free delivery on Texas Chicken, min. spend $25 Sept 30 2022 – New & existing Free delivery on Kimly Zhi Char, min. spend $30 Sept 12- 30 2022 – New & existing Buy three for the price of two on selected items Sept 5-11 2022 – New & existing Up to 15% off on mum & baby products on selected items Sept 5-18 2022 – New & existing Up to 50% off selected Health Beauty Wellness brands Sept 1-14 2022 – New & existing Up to 30% off selected wine beer spirit brands Sept 19-30 2022 TOTHEMOON New & existing 15% off selected mooncake brands, min. order $50 Sept 1-10 2022 CITI22SEP New & existing $6 off food delivery orders, min. spend $30 Sept 30 2022 CITI22SEP10 New & existing $10 off food delivery orders, min. spend $60 Sept 30 2022 DBS22SEP10 New & existing $10 off food delivery orders, min. spend $50 Sept 30 2022 DBS22GLSEP New & existing 30% off food delivery & pickup orders from selected Green Label merchants (8pm-12am), min. spend $15 discount capped at $5 Sept 30 2022 MC22SEP New & existing $8 off weekend food orders, min. spend $40 Sept 30 2022 OCBC22SEP New & existing $6 off food delivery orders, min. spend $30 Sept 30 2022 OCBC22SEP10 New & existing $10 off food delivery orders, min. spend $30 Sept 30 2022 OCBC22SS New & existing $8 off food delivery & pickup orders on Singapore category, min. spend $30 Sept 30 2022 OCBCSHOPSEP New & existing $8 off foodpanda shop orders, min. spend $35 Sept 30 2022 OCBCPRO12 New & existing 50% off pandapro subscription Sept 30 2022 PL22AUG New & existing Free delivery on food delivery orders, min. spend $30 Sept 30 2022 TRUST22SEP New & existing $6 off food delivery orders, min. spend $35 Sept 30 2022 UOB22SEP New & existing $6 off food delivery orders, min. spend $35 Sept 30 2022 UOB22SEP New & existing $6 off food delivery orders, min. spend $35 Sept 30 2022 UOB22SEP10 New & existing $10 off food delivery orders, min. spend $60 Sept 30 2022 UOBMARTSEP New & existing $6 off pandamart orders, min. spend $30 Sept 30 2022 UOBMARTSEP10 New & existing $10 off pandamart orders, min. spend $50 Sept 30 2022 UOBPICKUPSEP New & existing $5 off food pickup orders, min. spend $25 Sept 30 2022

Foodpanda is presently the most competitive food delivery player in Singapore, at least when it comes to promo codes. Above are the ones you can get with your Citibank, DBS, POSB, OCBC and UOB credit cards.

In addition to the credit card promos, Foodpanda also gives away more promo codes for selected Foodpanda merchants, pick up orders, and ordering during selected timings.

2. Grab Food promo codes Singapore (September 2022)

PHOTO: Reuters

Promo code Users Discount Valid until CITI5 New & existing $5 off Grabfood orders, min. spend $30 on a Citibank card Dec 31 2022 CITI10 New & existing $10 off Grabfood orders, min. spend $50 on a Citibank card Dec 31 2022 UOB6OFF New & existing $6 off Grabfood orders, min. spend $30 on a UOB card Sept 30 2022 HSBCFOOD2022 New & existing $5 off Grabfood orders, min. spend $25 on a HSBC card, limited to two redemptions Dec 31 2022 ICBC5 New & existing $5 off Grabfood orders, min. spend $30 on a ICBC Card Sept 30 2022 TEATIME New & existing Free Grabfood delivery from 3-5pm, selected merchants, $4 off min spend $15 Sept 30 2022 MCGRAB New & existing $5 off delivery fees when using a World and World Elite Mastercard to pay, no min. spend Dec 31 2022 UOB6OFF New & existing $6 off Grabfood delivery with min. order of $30, discount capped at $10 Sept 30 2022 TP3OFF New & existing $3 off for orders from Thomson Plaza min. order of $30 Sept 3 2022

Compared to Foodpanda and Deliveroo, Grab Food's credit card tie-ups are quite disappointing. But hey! At least they've brought back some promo codes for Citibank credit card holders and MasterCard card members.

You can also scroll through the app to find more in-app promotions and campaigns, which range from bundled set meals to free delivery to direct discounts off certain merchants.

3. GrabMart promo codes Singapore (September 2022)

Promo code User type Expiry date GMARTNEW New 50% off first GrabMart order, no min. spend, discount capped at $8 Sept 30 2022 UOBMOONCAKE UOB card users $12 off for selected categories min. order of $80 Sept 10 2022 CITI5 New & existing $5 off GrabMart order, min. spend $30 on Citibank Card Dec 31 2022 CITI10 New & existing $10 off with a minimum order of $50 on Citibank Card Dec 31 2022 ICBC5 Existing ICBC Mastercard holders $5 off GrabMart & GrabSupermarket orders, min. spend $30 with ICBC Mastercard Sept 30 2022 MARTPAYLATER New & existing $25 off GrabMart orders, min. spend of $100 with PayLater – SCHOOLSOUT New & existing 10% off GrabMart orders with the “Groceries” tag, min. spend of $40, discount capped at $8 Sept 11 2022 MOONCAKE New & existing $18 off with min. spend of $80 Sept 10 2022

4. McDelivery promo codes Singapore (September 2022)

PHOTO: Reuters

Promo code Users Discount Valid until – New & existing 30% off purchase of two Chicken McCrispy Value Meals (valid on Fridays) While stocks last – New & existing 30% off purchase off two Chicken McCrispy Value Meal with both Chicken McCrispy Salt & Pepper and Spicy Extra Value Meal (valid on Fridays) While stocks last 1OFFSMEVM New & existing $1 off Sausage McMuffin with Egg Extra Value Meal (valid on Mondays) While stocks last

You can always count on McDelivery no matter what time of the day. Grab Food and Foodpanda are great but when you're craving supper, getting a rider and the delivery price hike might be a bit of a nightmare. With McDelivery, you'd hardly face such frustrations. Here are the promo codes for the month to get the most out of your McDelivery orders. It's a pretty lean list but it's better than nothing!

5. Deliveroo promo codes Singapore (September 2022)

PHOTO: Reuters

Promo code Users Discount Valid until CITI8OFFFSEP Existing $8 off on Deliveroo order, min. spend $40 on a Citibank card Sept 30 2022 CITINEW2022 New $6 off first order. spend $15 Dec 31 2022 HSBCNEW22 New $3 off first order and 14 days of free delivery, no min. spend required Dec 312022 HSBCSEP22 New & Existing $5 off on Deliveroo order, min. spend of $25 on a HSBC card Dec 31 2022 OCBCNEW22 New $3 off first order and free delivery, min. spend of $12 on a OCBC card Dec 31 2022 UOBNEW22 New $3 off first order and free delivery on a UOB card, no min. spend Dec 31 2022 UOBGROSEP New $6 off grocery orders, min. spend $30 on a UOB card Dec 31 2022

Deliveroo has tie-ups with UOB, Citibank, HSBC and Standard Chartered credit cards. Although some of these are limited to 1 redemption a month, no one's stopping you from signing up for multiple credit cards…

6. AirAsia Food promo codes Singapore (September 2022)

PHOTO: Reuters

Promo code Users Discount Valid until 2FOODSG New & existing $2 off AirAsia Food breakfast orders, min. spend S$10 – 3FOODSG New & existing $3 off AirAsia Food lunch orders, min. spend S$10 – HELLO6SG New $6 off first AirAsia Food order – – New & existing $2.99 delivery fee, selected restaurants (up to 5km distance) – – New & existing $1 redemption using 150 BIG Points – – New & existing Free delivery (up to 10km), min. spend S$10 –

The newest kid on the food delivery block is AirAsia Food - yes, the grounded budget airline has now pivoted to food delivery.

7. WhyQ promo codes Singapore (September 2022)

If you like cheap local food, there's an up-and-coming food delivery app called WhyQ that's worth a try.

Rather than ordering from the usual fast food or fast-casual chains, WhyQ sends their riders to hawker centres in your area. You can order dishes from different stalls, which is perfect if you and your S/O never seem to agree on food choices.

There are plenty promo codes to make use of!

Promo code Users Discount Valid until WELCOMEWHYQ New $4 off first WhyQ order – WHYQWEEK New & existing Order WHYQ 5 times a week and get up to 50% off your order, discount capped at $3 per order _ LPSBCK2OFFICE New & existing 10% off orders from LauPaSat on WhyQ Shiok, min. spend $10 Dec 31 2022 WHYQNEW New $6 off first WhyQ order, min. spend $15 on DBS PayLah! Dec 31 2022 DBSWHYQ New $5 off first WhyQ order, 10% off subsequent orders on DBS or POSB card, discount capped at $3 Dec 31 2022 CITINEW New $4 off first 2 WhyQ orders, min. spend $8 on CitiBank card Dec 31 2022 CITIXWHYQ New & existing $4 off WhyQ orders, min. spend $20 on CitiBank card, limited to two redemptions per user every month Dec 31 2022 UOBNEW New $5 off on your first WHYQ order, min. spend $8 on a UOB card, limited to first 10,000 redemptions Dec 31 2022 UOBWHYQ New & existing $3 off WhyQ orders, min. spend $15 on UOB card, limited to first 10,000 redemptions Dec 31 2022 HSBCWHYQ5 New $5 off on first two WhyQ orders, min. spend of $10 on a HSBC card Dec 31 2022 HSBCDELVRY3 Existing Get $3 off delivery, min. spend of $15 on a HSBC card Dec 31 2022 OCBC50 New $5 off on first WhyQ order, min. spend of $8 on an OCBC card Dec 31 2022 OCBC4OFF New & existing $4 off WHYQ order, min. spend $20 on an OCBC card, limited to two redemptions every month Dec 31 2022 MC15WHYQ New 15% off first WhyQ order (up to $5), min. spend $3 on a Mastercard Dec 31 2022 MC10WHYQ New & existing 10% off first WhyQ order (up to $3), min. spend $3 on a Mastercard Dec 31 2022

If you frequently order in food, it's worthwhile to check out which credit cards can give you some rebates or miles for your meal. Just note the required minimum order and delivery fees that differ based on factors like location and restaurant.

You'd think that food deliveries would automatically be included under the "dining" category… but that's no the case for all banks. There are credit cards that explicitly state so though, such as the Citi Cashback card that currently has ongoing food delivery promotions and the OCBC 365 card that offers 6 per cent rebate on online dining expenses.

The thing about ordering food online is that it can fall under the "online spending" category too. If you're into cashback, you can consider the DBS Live Fresh Card (up to 5 per cent cashback on online spend).

If you prefer miles, there's the Citi Rewards Card that gives you 10X rewards ($1 = four miles) for online spending.

It's wise to note that T&Cs are always subject to change, so do read up and/or call the bank before you sign up.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.