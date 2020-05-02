Dining guide to 313@somerset - Korean food galore, Malaysia’s most popular noodle chain, Japanese coffee, and more

Right on top of Somerset MRT station and smack in the middle of the Singapore's Orchard Road shopping belt, 313@somerset is one of the city's most popular malls for a reason. The shopping is great, of course, but it's the plethora of dining options that keeps hungry shoppers coming back for more!

HAAKON SUPERFOODS AND JUICE

Always wondered why Scandinavia has some of the longest life expectancies in the world? HAAKON prides itself in embodying the rooted Scandinavian healthy lifestyle, its menu ranging from a variety of enriching superfood smoothies and freshly pressed juices to Açai and Pitaya (dragonfruit) bowls from $7.90.

If you're already gymming and trying to live that holistic lifestyle, you'll want to check this spot out.

HAAKON is located at #B2-53A, 313@Somerset, 313 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238895. Open daily 10am - 10pm.

JIBIRU JAPANESE CRAFT BEER BAR

The first-ever beer bar in Singapore to dedicate its drinks towards Japanese craft brews, JiBiru is a 313@Somerset staple for thirsty shoppers, yakitori fans, and beer aficionados. Serving up specially-imported brands like Kinshachi, Yona Yona, Shiga Kogen, and of course, Hitachino Nest, pair up your beer with authentic grilled yakitori prepared with award-winning sauces by Hibiki of Saitama.

JiBiru is located at #01-26, 313@Somerset, 313 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238895, p. +65 6732 6884. Open Sun-Thu 12pm - 12am, Fri-Sat 12pm - 1am.

GO NOODLE HOUSE

The popular noodle chain from Malaysia has finally made its way to Singapore, and we still can't get enough of their Bursting Meatballs - the meat equivalent of the double-layered Fuzhou fish balls. Step into this Qing Dynasty-inspired shop and indulge in a hearty bowl of springy mi xian rice noodles perfected with a dash of Hua Diao jiu.

GO Noodle House also does delicious dark sauce Hakka Pan Mee ($8.90), and you can add on things like century egg, handmade fish paste, or the signature GO Trio Platter ($12.90) filled with five spiced meat roll, deep-fried beancurd skin, and bak kwa.

Go Noodle House is located at #B3-37/38, 313@Somerset, 313 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238895, p. +65 6363 5323. Open daily 11.30am - 10pm.

% ARABICA

Yes, it's that famous coffee chain that's been voted the most popular coffee shop in Kyoto. per centArabica exemplifies the ethos of Japanese third wave coffee, and their iconic per cent symbol cups are now ubiquitous in other Asian cities.

The 313@Somerset outlet comes months after the brand first set up shop on Arab Street, bringing with it the same meticulous roast profiles that's rapidly gained popularity here. Prices range from $4.80 to $9.60 and includes the sweet Spanish Latte made with both textured regular milk and condensed milk.

% Arabica is located at #01-14, 313@Somerset, 313 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238895. Open Sun-Thu 10am - 10pm, Fri-Sat 10am - 11pm.

MASIZZIM

Masizzim (pronounced ma-see-zim) is a casual restaurant from Korea that distinguishes itself from all the other Korean eateries here with three headline acts: beef rib stew, pork rib stew, and chicken stew - collective known as Galbi Jjim.

That's not all though, these meats are complemented by a supporting cast of tasty side dishes, like mix grain Rice Balls that you assemble by hand and three types of savoury pancakes.

Masizzim is located at #B3-02, 313@Somerset, 313 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238895, p. +65 6509 5808. Open Sun-Mon 11am - 10pm, Fri-Sat 11am - 11pm.

CHIR CHIR FUSION CHICKEN FACTORY

Yet another Korean import, Chir Chir has gained a strong following for its some 20 variations of fried and roasted chicken, because who doesn't love chicken?

All proprietary sauces and marinades are imported from Seoul, and that's the secret behind crowd favourites like the Crispy, Garlicky, and Spicy - available in whole cuts, wings and drumlets, or as boneless tenders from $26.90.

Then there are the specialities: Cajun Chicken Tenders stacked with melted cheese and whipped cream, and Honey Butter Chicken.

Chir Chir is located at #B3-04, 313@Somerset, 313 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238895, p. +65 6509 8364. Open Sun-Thu 11am - 10pm, Fri-Sat 11am - 11pm.

PRIVÉ

Because what's not to love about garden-style alfresco seating and brunch favourites? The fairly new Somerset location follows the success of Prive's other two venues at Wheelock Place and Paragon, delivering yet another relaxed all-day dining and drinks experience to Orchard Road.

Grab quick bites such as a Club Wrap ($16) and Breaded Crab Cakes ($12) or linger over a full meal with wines and cold beers in hand. You'll want to pay attention to their juicy burgers and meter-long pizzas, as well as an attractive Happy Hour promotion from 5pm to 9pm every day!

Prive is located at #01-28, 313@Somerset, 313 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238895, p. +65 6776 0777. Open daily 10am - 12am.

SORA BORU

When it comes to Japanese food, a lower price has always been associated with low-quality ingredients, but that's something Sora Boru wants to change. With meals starting from $6.50, this fast-casual restaurant boasts a massive menu with nine DonBorus, seven CurryBorus, six noodles, and 15 sides.

And let's not forget the crowd-pleaser ChirashiBorus that you can make from scratch. When in doubt, the Volcano Beef Don and Breaded Ebi curry bowls are always solid choices.

Sora Boru is located at #B3-19, 313@Somerset, 313 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238895. Open daily 11am - 10pm.

NY NIGHT MARKET

It's hard to properly categorise the food offerings at NY Night Market, but if we had to try, we'd call it Korean-fusion street snacks. One of South Korea's fastest-growing restaurant chains, youths and young adults love this place for its colourful variety of Western comfort foods, Tex-Mex small bites, and even Vietnamese-inspired dishes.

Their Korean-style Sarnies (from $5.90) are a hot-seller, along with the Instagram-friendly Waterfall Cheese Steak ($14.90).

NY Night Market is located at #01-29, 313@Somerset, 313 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238895, p. +65 6957 4620. Open Sun-Thu 8am - 11pm, Fri 8am - 1am.

DOSIRAK

Healthy isn't the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Korean food, but it's certainly a thing at Dosirak, which dishes up fast and tasty bowls that are good for you.

Inspired by traditional Korean lunchboxes, you'll find Bibimbap served in fun ice-cream tubs that are perfect for shaking, alongside signature bowls . You can even build your own bowl with things like house-made kimchi and modern sauces.

Dosirak is located at #B2-15, 313@Somerset, 313 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238895, p. +65 6536 6034. Open Mon-Fri 10am - 10pm, Sat-Sun 11.30am - 10pm.

