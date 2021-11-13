A dining guide to Boat Quay and Circular Road: Best restaurants and bars in this waterfront hood

Amongst the many effects of Covid-19 is the shift in Singapore’s dining landscape, which has hit some areas — like Boat Quay — more than others.

From gritty restaurants that have stood the test of time and unique bars to new concepts like pizzerias and “guerrilla” food menus, here’s an updated dining guide to Boat Quay and Circular Road.

Restaurants

Wild Child Pizzette

Situated along Circular Road, Wild Child Pizzette promises authentic Neapolitan-style Italian pizzas. Taste the difference in any one of their ten-inch classics or enjoy bold ventures like the Cavolo Nero ($18.50), which experiments with black kale.

Pair your pies with a dish or two from the array of hot and cold antipasti, or even better, with their exciting selection of boozy beverages.

We recommend choosing from the two “Sommakase” options curated by Sommelier Ronald Kamiyama to complement your meal. See our full review here.

Wild Child Pizzette is located at 50 Circular Rd, Singapore 049405, p. +65 6970 6592. Open Mon-Sat 12pm–2.30pm & 5.30pm–10.30pm. Closed Sun.

Jidai

French-influenced izakaya Jidai is injecting its avant-garde philosophy into the Boat Quay dining scene. Sake lovers will find themselves well taken care of here, with quality tipples like the Dassai 23 ($228/720ml).

Chef-owner Darwin Wong has a food lineup that pairs effortlessly with the beverage menu too. You’re in for a treat whether you opt for light bites such as the Oyster Croquette ($5 each) with avruga caviar and smoked cheese, or meatier plates like Frog Leg Karaage ($28) dressed with mentaiko mayo.

Jidai is located at 9 Circular Road, Singapore 049365, p. +65 8189 1849. Open Tues-Sat from 12pm-3pm and Mon-Sat from 5pm-10.30pm.

Braci

PHOTO: Facebook/braci.sg

Perched on top of a charming heritage shophouse along the Singapore River is an even more charming Italian hideaway, Braci. The one Michelin-starred restaurant, uplifts classic Italian cuisine through the strategic use of the Josper oven and the shichirin grill made from Japanese clay or ceramic.

Chef Mirko Febbrile and team offer thoughtfully curated multi-course meal options. The Executive Lunch (from $88 for four courses) presents the best of the season’s flavours at an affordable price point while the seven-course degustation ($228++) is encapsulate the complete Braci experience.

Braci is located at Level five/six, 52 Boat Quay, Singapore 049841, p. +65 6866 1933. Open Tues-Sat 12pm-2pm; Mon-Sat 6pm-10.30pm.

Aburiya

PHOTO: Facebook/aburiya.singapore

You can count on Aburiya for an authentic Japanese Wagyu beef experience. The assortment of cuts, sourced and flown in from local farms in Hokkaido, are ranked A4 or higher.

The flavours of this premium quality meat are accentuated by a melange of sweet-savoury marinates before going onto the yakiniku grill. Cuts are available a la carte, though they’ve curated meat platters from $50 and couple sets from $110.

The restaurant is also situated right along the river, so you can indulge in a post-dinner riverside stroll. See our review here .

Aburiya Boat Quay is located at 79 Boat Quay, Singapore 049867, p. +65 6532 0365. Open daily 6pm-11pm.

Dumpling Darlings

Dumpling Darlings offers innovative permutations — think truffle-laced Fried Pierogi (S$8) and the Assam mayo Prawn & Crab Dumplings ($10) — of a traditional delicacy we love.

Dumplings aside, their noodles dishes are also well-loved; try the outlet-exclusive XO Prawn Noodles ($10) or the Sichuan Pork Noodles ($7.50), ask for extra house-made chilli oil).

They’ve curated a range of craft beers, cocktails, and natural wines to pair, as well as iced teas, but save space for their Dessert Dumplings ($8). See our review here.

Dumpling Darlings is located at 86 Circular Road, Singapore 049438, p. +65 8889 9973. Open Mon-Sat 11am-2.30pm; 5.30pm-10pm. Closed on Sun.

Ramen Matsuri

PHOTO: Facebook/ramenmatsuri.sg

The reason that Ramen Matsuri has held its ground for so long in Boat Quay? Their signature chicken broth, of course. Perfected by Chef Ikehata over the years, it has kept customers coming back for more.

If you’re not feeling chicken, check out the pork-based Mazesoba Nagoya-style Dry Ramen ($12.80). Like most Japanese joints, the food menu is matched with a beverage selection offering tipples from beer to sake, umeshu, and more.

Ramen Matsuri is located at 7 North Canal Road, Singapore 048820, p. +65 6533 0845. Open Mon-Thurs and Sat 11.30am-3pm, 5.30pm-10.30pm; Fri 11.30am-3pm, 5.30pm-11pm. Closed on Sun and public holidays.

The Dragon Chamber

PHOTO: Facebook/TheDragonChamber

If you arrive at the address stated below, only to find the entrance of a kopitiam, you’re at the right place. The Dragon Chamber holds fast on offering a one-of-a-kind dining experience.

An unconventional menu reminiscing age-old, ‘forbidden’-in-mainstream Chinese dishes await, ranging from nose-to-tail animal preparation techniques evident in The Dragon’s Claw ($55) featuring a locally farmed crocodile foot and their signature Wagyu Truffle Beef Hor Fun (from $32 for small).

The Dragon Chamber is located at 2 Circular Road, Singapore 049358, p. +65 6950 0015. Open Tue-Sat 11am-3pm, 5pm-10.30pm. Closed Mon and Sun.

The Hitsuji Club

PHOTO: Facebook/the.hitsuji.club

Singapore’s only jingisukan specialist — The Hitsuji Club, is strictly reserved for ardent meat-lovers. This Hokkaido-style Japanese barbecue restaurant specialises in lamb. Each premium cut comes from a grain-fed lamb and is imported directly from Australia and New Zealand.

The flavours of the meat shine through with the help of carefully handpicked ingredients. This similar melt-in-your-mouth goodness can also be found in alternatives like the marinated chicken ($14) and pork belly ($14) — so feel free to explore the meat menu.

The Hitsuji Club is located at #01-01, 65 Circular Rd, Singapore 049419, p. +65 6221 3789. Open Mon-Sat 6pm-10.30pm. Closed on Sun.

Vespetta Italian Restaurant

PHOTO: Facebook/VespettaGastroBar

What we like about Vespetta Italian Restaurant is its focus on specialities of the country’s various regions, particularly South Italy. Look forward to spins like Wagyu Lasagna ($27) and traditional Risotto ($32) with an assortment of seafood and asparagus.

Vespetta might also introduce you to the Super Calzone ($32), a folded pizza baked with salami, ham, and mushrooms.

Vespetta Italian Restaurant is located at 40 Boat Quay, Singapore 049829, p. +65 6532 2374. Open daily 12pm-3pm, 5:30pm-11pm.

Meat And Green

PHOTO: Facebook/meatandgreen

Meat And Green is your choice watering hole if you’re looking to compensate your body with a healthy meal like Beef Rendang Wrap ($14) or Miso Tofu Salad Bowl ($13).

For hearty eaters who need a little more, there are snacks, dips and mouth-watering charcoal oven meats to supplement. They’re well-rounded in the beverage menu as well, from house pour spirits and international craft beer to wine and non-alcoholic drinks.

Meat And Green is located at 38 Circular Rd, Singapore 049394, p. +65 9374 8449. Open Mon-Sat 11am-10pm. Closed on Sun.

Bars

Skinny’s Lounge

PHOTO: Facebook/drinkskinnys

Complete with a pool table and KTV lounge (that can’t be used right now), Skinny’s Lounge is that casual dive bar you can pop into anytime you’re in the area.

Happy Hour goes 5-8pm daily, when daiquiris and boilermakers go for $12 each, or grab a Beerdog combo at $15. Otherwise, check out their wallet-friendly low ABV tipples ($15++), eccentric spirits and cocktails ($20), and Coffee Tequila ($12).

Skinny’s Lounge is located at 40 Boat Quay, Singapore 049829, p. +65 6532 2374. Open daily 5pm-10.30pm.

Barbary Coast

PHOTO: Facebook/barbarycoastsg

A dual-concept establishment that takes cue from the California Gold Rush, Barbary Coast ‘s first floor, Dead Fall, reimagines the beer halls in San Francisco during the 1800s. Its extensive list of tipples reflects this — from beer and agave, to both quirky and classic cocktails.

Upstairs, the opulent Barbary Coast Ballroom depicts a contrasting image of the same yesteryear. There’s banquet-style dining, sophisticated custom-made cocktails, expensive champagne, and exotic food platters. See our review here.

Barbary Coast is located at 16 North Canal Road, Singapore 048828, p. +65 8869 4798. Open Mon-Sat 3pm-10.30pm. Closed on Sun.

Southbridge

PHOTO: Facebook/southbridge.sg

Oyster and gin bar Southbridge boasts a magnificent 360° view of Singapore’s skyline, in addition to premium oysters, caviar, and an extensive list of tipples.

Do yourself a solid and try the Southbridge’s Signatures ($65), an extravagant selection that includes their Signature Oysters and Octopus Taco. For date nights, look to their Live on Top! ($130) set for two that includes a bottle of prosecco, white wine, or rose.

Southbridge is located at Level five — Rooftop, 80 Boat Quay, Singapore 049868, p. +65 6532 2374. Open Mon-Tues 5pm-10.30pm; Wed-Sun 4pm-10.30pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.