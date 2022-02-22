A dining guide to One North: The best restaurants, hawker eats, and cafes for a work lunch or weekend brunch

Startup haven one-north isn’t just a incubator of innovation and new ideas -it’s got some pretty good grub to fuel those active minds as well.

With a collection of malls, cafés, and Timbre+ one-north in the area, you can count on a satisfied stomach whether for a work lunch or a weekend brunch. Here’re the best restaurants, hawker eats, and cafes in one-north to check out.

Best Restaurants in one-north

Ristorante Pietrasanta

Teleport to sunny Tuscany when you dine at Ristorante Pietrasanta. Founded by two brothers from Pietrasanta, this stylish restaurant serves up a spread of homestyle Tuscan flavours in a breezy alfresco setting.

Bask in the open air as you tuck into pizzas crafted with organic dough, such as the sinfully cheesy Quattro Formaggi ($23.90). There’s no missing out on their freshly handmade pastas either, including the Gnocchi Al Granchio ($24.90) – silky potato dumplings filled with crab meat, tomato and cream sauce.

Ristorante Pietrasanta is located at 1 Fusionopolis Way, #01-08, Singapore 138632. Open daily 11.30am-2.30pm and 5.30pm-10pm.

Fat Saigon Boy

Nestled among the industrial buildings of Biopolis is Fat Saigon Boy, offering an irresistible fare of Australian-inspired Vietnamese dishes. When the noodle cravings hit, grab a steaming bowl of The Beef Eater Pho ($13++) with a side of Classic Pork and Prawn Rice Paper Rolls ($6.50). Don’t forget to top it off with the Viet Tiramisu Trifle ($6++) for a sweet conclusion to a hearty meal.

Fat Saigon Boy is located at 2 Science Park Dr, Singapore 118222. Open Mon-Fri 11am-3pm.

roots@onenorth

Cozy up to French and Italian fusion cuisine at roots@onenorth, complete with a wide selection of wines and whisky. Tuck in to a succulent Oven-Baked French Duck Confit ($22.90) or, if you’re feeling frisky, their Signature Wagyu Tomahawk ($138++) that’s good for up to six people.

roots@onenorth is located at 3 Fusionopolis Pl Workloft, Unit, 01 – 50 Galaxis, Singapore 138523. Open Mon-Fri 11.30am-12am, and Sat 12pm-11pm.

Arkadas Cafe

Arkadas Cafe is a hidden oasis in the concrete jungle of one-north, serving authentic Turkish cuisine surrounded by lush greenery with a cascading waterfall.

Enjoy quality traditional Middle-Eastern dishes with mains such as the Beyti Kebab ($18.90), filled with grilled mixed beef and lamb with yogurt, and Lamb Pide ($15.90). Try any of the variety of desserts available like the Kunefe (S$12.90), known as a slice of heaven, consisting of pastry with cheese, sugar syrup and nuts.

Arkadas Cafe is located at 1 Fusionopolis View, #01-02, Eclipse 138577. Open Mon-Sat 11am-10pm.

One Fattened Calf Burgers

Experience what burgers made from scratch taste like and never crave fast food again. One Fattened Calf Burgers bakes the fluffy potato buns for all their burgers, such as the CheeseBurger ($17), as well as grinding premium New Zealand grass-fed beef and brewing their signature sauce.

Remember those personal touches when you order any of their spectacular burgers, like the beef brisket and cheddar cheese-filled GoldBurger ($20).

One Fattened Calf Burgers is located at 01-31, Galaxis, 1 Fusionopolis Pl, Singapore 138522. Open Mon-Sat 11am-3pm and 5pm-8pm.

Hoodadak Korean Restaurant

Serving over 100 classic and fusion Korean dishes, the only thing more overwhelming than Hoodadak Korean Restaurant’s choices is your growling stomach as you peruse the menu.

You can never go wrong with the juicy Korean Fried Drumstick ($15) and Wings ($13), available in original, soya sauce, spicy soya sauce, and yangnyum flavours. Before you get adventurous, why not try some other classics like the Kimchi Fried Rice ($11) and Seafood Spicy Noodle ($10).

Hoodadak Korean Restaurant is located at 1 Fusionopolis Pl, #01-10 Galaxis, Singapore 138522. Open daily 11.30am-2.30pm and 5pm-10pm.

Hawker Eats in one-north

Iskina Cebu

Discover authentic Filipino flavours in the heart of Timbre+ at Iskina Cebu. Abundant with spices and herbs, meet Cebuana culture when you watch a whole pig roasted live and served in a Regular or Spicy Lechon Meal ($10.50) or Hot Plate Pork Meal ($8.50).

Iskina Cebu is located at Timbre+ One North 73A Ayer Rajah Crescent, #01-27, Singapore 139957. Open Mon-Sat 11.30am-9.30pm.

Burgs by Project Warung

Run by local chefs with experience in Michelin-starred restaurants, Muslim-owned Burgs by Project Warung specialise in affordable restaurant-quality burgers. For under $10, get yourself a drool-worthy Pulled Beef Brisket Burger with fries ($7) and savour a beef brisket that’s been slow cooked for 72 hours and braised in barbecue sauce. For local flavour, try the Crispy Rendang Burger ($6.40).

Burgs by Project Warung is located at Timbre+ One North 73A Ayer Rajah Crescent, JTC Launchpad, Singapore 139957. Open Mon-Fri 11.30am-9pm.

Ishiro

If you’re hankering for Japanese cuisine, healthier food options or both, visit Ishiro for some Japanese fusion donburi. Get your daily protein intake with the Grilled Chicken Bowl ($11.50) packed with juicy chicken leg and onsen egg.

If you don’t mind some extra calories, opt for the burst of flavour in Mentaiko Chicken Katsu Bowl ($12.50) that’s filled with breaded chicken and Japanese curry.

Ishiro is located at Timbre+ One North 73A Ayer Rajah Crescent, Singapore 139957. Open Mon-Fri 11am-9pm and Sat 11am-2.30pm.

Wong Kee Wanton Noodles & Roasted Delights

Everything is made in-house at Wong Kee Wanton Noodles & Roasted Delights. From the noodles to the wanton skin and chilli, you can truly feel that personal touch in bowls of noodles such as their Char Siew Wanton Mee ($5.90) and XL Chicken Cutlet Noodle ($5.50). If you’re searching for new noodle flavours, give the Beef Brisket Spinach Noodles ($6.50) a go.

Wong Kee Wanton Noodles & Roasted Delights is located at Timbre+ One North 73A Ayer Rajah Crescent, Singapore 139957. Open Mon-Fri 8am-3.30 and Sat 7am-2.30pm.

Bella Italia

Bella Italia delivers on their promise to create traditional Italian flavours that is pleasing to the Singaporean palate.

When popping in for a meal, their lauded Risotto al Nero di Seppia ($14.90) or squid ink risotto is a must have along with their Pepperoni Pizza ($13.90) and Arrabbiata ($7.90) or spicy tomato based pasta. While Bella Italia’s menu is limited to Italian food staples, their five-star quality keeps us coming back for more.

Bella Italia is located at Timbre+ One North 73A Ayer Rajah Crescent, Timbre+, #01-39/40, Singapore 139957. Open Mon-Fri 11am-9pm and Sat 3pm-8.30pm.

Noodlefellas

The brainchild of the team behind Kopifellas, Noodlefellas is driven by their passion for local noodles. Paired with their wide range of coffees and teas, treat yourself to elevated comfort foods such as Smoked Duck Lor Mee ($7), Laksa ($5), Minced Meat Noodles ($5.50) and more.

Noodlefellas is located at Timbre+ One North 73A Ayer Rajah Crescent, #01-14, Singapore 139957. Open Mon-Fri 8am-5pm and Sat 8am-1pm.

Cafés in one-north

GelatiAmo

Experience restaurant-grade gelatos while chilling out at GelatiAmo, an ice-cream cafe launched by the folks behind Ristorante Pietrasanta. Constantly innovating new recipes for classic gelato flavours, discover new layers to flavours like Vanilla or Chocolate ($4.20++) served in square, cinnamon coated Donuts ($6.50).

For a touch of indulgence, order the Ferrero Rocher or Burrata Balsamico ($4.20++) – a rendition of Ristorante Pietrasanta’s popular cheesecake with balsamic vinegar.

GelatiAmo is located at 1 Fusionopolis Way, Connexis B1-11, 138632. Open Mon-Sat 11am-8.30pm and Sun 2pm-8.30pm.

Dutch Colony Coffee Co.

Dutch Colony Coffee Co. does not mess around with the quality of their coffee, this much is apparent in their smooth and rich Flat White ($5.50), milky Caffe Latte ($5.50) and more. For the perfect start to your day, add the Coffee Caramel French Toast ($18) to your order or the Bircher Muesli ($12), made with mixed berries and passion fruit, as a healthier option.

Dutch Colony Coffee Co. is located at 1 Fusionopolis Way, #01-01, Singapore 138632. Open daily 8am-6pm.

Bread Yard

On exchange at MIT, what was a microbial side project by the founders of Bread Yard has since leavened the thousands of loaves of bread the cafe is known for today.

Taste bread in exquisite harmony with other ingredients in dishes such as the Beef Kofta Shakshuka ($16) and Pulled Pork Eggs Benedict ($14).

Bread Yard is located at 1 Fusionopolis Pl, #01 – 23 / 24 Galaxis, Singapore 138522. Open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm and Sat 8am-5pm.

Jimmy Monkey Cafe

A capsule of the Melbourne cafe lifestyle in Singapore, Jimmy Monkey Cafe’s menu is filled with delicious all-day brunch options to go along their popular coffee blends.

You can’t go wrong with the bacon and omelette goodness in their signature JM Brekkie Sandwich ($17), and JM Filtron Cold Brew ($7). If you’ve some space left, get a sweet treat by ordering the Salted Butterscotch Liquer French Toast ($17).

Jimmy Monkey Cafe is located at #01-51 One-North Residences, 9 One-north Gateway, 138643. Open daily 8am-4pm.

FoodBarn

FoodBarn is a source of wholesome comfort food such as sandwiches, burgers and pastas made from all natural ingredients. Settle in and decompress with a meal starting with The Best Bacon Burger ($19) or Spaghetti Carbonara ($16.50) accompanied by an iced Cafe Affogato ($6).

FoodBarn is located at Galaxis, #01-13, 1 Fusionopolis Pl, Galaxis, 138522. Open Mon-Fri 8am-9pm and Sat 10am-8.30pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.