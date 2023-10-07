Just opened October 2023: New restaurants, cafes and bars to check out this month

Even as we get close to wrapping 2023 up, the dining scene in our sunny town is showing no signs of slowing down. If you're in the mood for something new this October, here are the newly opened restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore that should be on your radar. Expect a wave of flavours from Vietnam, Mexico, China, Japan and more!

Restaurants

Lo Quay

Located in a historic Amoy Street shophouse, Lo Quay is a new novel restaurant set to redefine traditional Vietnamese dishes through Chef Quynh Brown's innovative culinary lens.

Pronounced as "Lo Kway," the restaurant's name translates to "discover" in Vietnamese, inviting diners to explore a fusion of contemporary techniques and beloved Vietnamese flavours. Dishes like Pho and Banh Mi are transformed into creative masterpieces showcasing a medley of Wagyu beef, or elevated as petite Iberico Wellington with kombu butter, and the communal sharing concept emphasises the essence of Vietnamese meals.

Desserts receive a modern twist, and an extensive beverage list, featuring wines, cocktails, sake, and whisky, adds to the excitement. The restaurant also boasts an art gallery with AI-generated artworks, further enhancing the sensory journey.

LỘ QUẬY is located at at 88 Amoy Street, Singapore 069907, p. +65 9784 9487 (WhatsApp). Open Mon-Fri 12pm-2.30pm, 6pm-11pm, Sat 6pm-11pm. Closed on Sun. The discover menu, 12-course, is priced at $138 ++ per pax.

Lucha Loco - Mexican Cocina Y Mezcaleria

Back on its grounds in Duxton Hill, Lucha Loco has opened its doors again. Having undergone a stunning transformation inspired by the lush coastal jungles of Tulum the new space odes a comfy casual je ne sais quoi.

The menu here features simple, quality ingredients and a modern twist on traditional pan-Mexican cuisine. Savour unique offerings like the Plantain & Cheese Molotes, which are mashed, stuffed, and fried plantains in a smoky chipotle tomato sauce, Yucatan-style Cochinita Pibil as well as the crowd-favourite Tempura Zuczhini Flower and refreshing Mezcal Sorbet.

The addition of a mezcaleria, a bar featuring a wide selection of artisanal Mezcals, and Mezcal cocktails complements the experience.

Lucha Loco - Mexican Cocina Y Mezcaleria is located at 15 Duxton Hill, Singapore 089598, p. +65 9798 1035. Open Mon-Thu 5pm-11pm, Fri-Sat 11.30am-12.30am. Closed on Sun.

Wheeler's Tropikana

Offering an escape from the city's hustle and bustle, Wheeler's Tropikana is a creation by the visionary minds behind Wheeler's Group.

Located within the historic Gillman Barracks, the tropical oasis is decked out with thatched roofs, bamboo accents, a resplendent outdoor pool, rattan furnishings, and lush greenery create a Balinese-like escape in the heart of Singapore.

Locality shines here with murals done by local artists and the space welcoming live bands and DJs that transform the space into a day-to-night oasis.

On level 2, Head Chef Jayd Kitt crafts an "Australasian" culinary adventure with dishes like Grilled Tasmanian Salmon ($38), and Hampshire Down Marbled Lamb ($62), and the signature cocktails like Cocokana ($22) transport taste buds to exotic paradises.

Wheeler's Tropikana is located at 9A Lock Rd, Singapore 108926, p. +65 8070 9088. Open Tue-Thu 11.30am-11pm, Fri 11.30am-12am, Sat 9am-12am, Sun 9am-11pm. Closed on Mon.

Cai Lin Ji

Singapore is set to welcome its first Cai Lin Ji 蔡林记 outpost, a renowned cultural icon from Wuhan, China, famous for its century-old brand specialising in Wuhan hot dry noodles and Hubei street food.

This marks the first overseas outpost for the brand, which originated in Wuhan in 1928 and boasts over 300 stores throughout Hubei province.

The Singaporean outlet will offer a vibrant array of Hubei street food, including freshly made deep-fried snacks, steamed bites, handmade drinks, and specialty rice dishes.

Among its signature dishes are the Zha Jiang Hot Dry Noodle ($7.90) with a secret black sesame sauce, Xiang Yang Beef Noodles ($10.90), Three Delicacies Dou Pi ($4.50 for one piece, $8.50 for two pieces), Han Kou Wonton ($6.90 for 10 pieces), Signature Shao-Mai ($3.90 for three pieces), and Signature Egg Drop Rice Wine ($4), offering a delightful culinary experience reminiscent of the rich Hubei street food culture.

Cai Lin Ji is located at 63 Jurong West Central 3, #03-56 Jurong Point, Singapore 648331. Open Mon-Fri 8.30am-10pm, Sat-Sun 8am-10pm.

Shin Terroir

Set to impress Singapore's dining scene with its contemporary Japanese grill cuisine, Shin Terroir is intimate ten-seater omakase concept in Tras Street. The restaurant combines expertise in grilled specialties with an impressive wine list featuring top labels from Burgundy and Champagne.

Singaporean Chef Nicholas Lee and Hokkaido native Takeshi Nakayama use a custom-made three-tier grill filled with hot Kishu bincho coals, creating a 15-course menu that blends tradition with modern creativity.

The menu includes dishes like Chawanmushi with snow crab and Japanese abalone, Negitoro Yakinigiri with fatty tuna belly and Iranian caviar, and grilled yakitori cuts using French poulet from Toh Thye San farm.

A signature dish is the Mille Feuille, an intricately layered creation comprising chicken gizzard and chives draped over with a single piece of chicken skin. A selection of French wines complements the meal, making Shin Terroir a destination for both food and wine enthusiasts.

Shin Terroir is located at 80 Tras Street, Singapore 079019, p. +65 96560654. Open Mon-Sat 5pm-12am (Lounge), 6pm-10pm (Restaurant). Closed on Sun. The 15-course menu is priced at $198++ per pax.

Cafes

The Coffee Code

Adding to the plethora of dining options in Neil Road, The Coffee Code has set-up shop here in Singapore. Hailing from Sarawak, Malaysia, this cafe has got to make it your list if you're one to keep with IG-worthy aesthetics, thanks to its minimal tones, raw seatings, and stylish interiors.

On the menu look forward to a selection of house-roasted coffee, nitro-brewed coffee, sodas, salads soft serves, and an assortment of unique waffles including the Bak Kwa Waffles (from $18+) with a choice to add chewy black rice or nian gao, and the adorable Berries Love You ($17) loaded with fresh strawberries and blueberries.

The Coffee Code is located at 37 Neil Road, Singapore 088822, p. +65 8208 9500. Open Mon-Wed 11am-10pm, Thurs-Sun 11am-11pm.

Monk's Brew Club

The all-new Monk's Brew Club is a unique blend of a specialty coffee house and a co-working space. More than just a good cuppa, the independent coffee house aims to become a a hub for ideas, conversations, and community-building.

Founded by Alaap Tawawadi, a former Googler, the spot boasts a cafe on the first level providing specialty coffee, craft beers, unique alcoholic beverages, and fusion cuisine, while the second level offers co-working amenities like hot desks, meeting rooms, and phone booths.

Some highlights include Tre Fontane ($10) with freshly brewed coffee, topped with delicious vanilla ice cream and lemon zest-infused soda, paired along the Salmon Avo Toast ($20), with smoked salmon, avocado, eggs, cherry tomatoes, and cream cheese, served on Sourdough or Multigrain Toast.

Monk's Brew Club is located at 57 East Coast Road, Singapore 428773, p. +65 8606 5690. Open daily 8am-5pm.

Bars

MO BAR

To celebrate its newly renovated space, MO BAR has introduced three enticing weekday packages to look forward to.

On Mondays, guests can savour Champagne and Oysters Night ($90 per pax), featuring a dozen freshly shucked oysters and two hours of free-flow R de Ruinart Champagne. Tuesdays bring Rose & Sushi ($90 per pax, offering two hours of endless pours of Chateau d'Esclans Whispering Angel Rose paired with a prime selection of fresh sushi and sashimi by Mandarin Oriental Singapore's culinary team. Wednesdays are reserved for Ladies Night, where ladies can enjoy two-hour free-flow R de Ruinart Champagne and MO BAR's expertly crafted cocktails.

To make everyone join in on the fun, men are welcome to join and can request for free-flow packages. Live music and DJ performances will enhance the ambiance from Wednesdays to Saturdays, offering soulful melodies and upbeat tunes to accompany MO BAR's exquisite cocktail menu.

MO BAR is located at 5 Raffles Avenue, Mandarin Oriental, Singapore, Marina Square, Singapore 039797, +65 . Open Sun-Thurs 5pm-1am, Fri-Sat 5pm-2am.

