Dining guide to Orchard Road, Singapore: Best restaurants, cafes and bars

More than a place for our shopping frenzies, Orchard Road is also home to a multitude of restaurants, cafes , bars and eateries. Whether you are looking to take a break from retail "therapy" or to catch-up with friends, these must-try dining spots in Orchard Road will satisfy you from brunch, lunch, afternoon tea, to dinner and beyond, with their amazing food and great ambience.

Restaurants & Eateries

Bedrock Bar & Grill

Known for their luscious chunks expertly grilled over applewood fire, Bedrock Grill & Bar cooks up some of the best steaks in town.

Besides their quarterly "World Meat Series", which spotlights award-winning meats from around the world, the steakhouse's staple menu includes a range of Japanese and Australian beef, served alongside delectable sides like the Bedrock Mac 'N' Cheese ($22) and their French Onion Soup ($18++).

Their two or three-course lunch set menu starts from $32++ for a Hand-Pressed Cheese Burger. Enjoy a variety of fine cuts with the limited-time 15th Anniversary Steak Connoisseur's Platter ($299++ for three to four pax) which is sure to satisfy with Irish Grass-fed Salt-aged Striploin, Australia Pureblood Wagyu Chuck Tail Flap, USDA Prime Corn-Fed Dry-Aged Striploin, and Mangalica Pork Tomahawk, served with two sides.

Bedrock Bar & Grill is located at 96 Somerset Rd, #01-05 Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Singapore, Singapore 238163, p.+65 6238 0054. Open Sun-Thu 12pm-3pm, 6pm-10.30pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-3pm, 6pm-11pm. The 15th anniversary Steak Connoisseur's Platter runs until Nov 30, 2023.

Hazuki

The intimate Kyoto-styled kappo restaurant Hazuki (晴月) brings its blend of tradition and contemporary excellence to its new ala carte lunch menu.

Formerly of Michelin-starred Gion Fukushi in Kyoto, Kappo Chef Kenta Yamauchi presents his take on donburis, a balance between sophistication and value, in items like the classic Bara Chirashi Donburi and the generously filled handrolls with unique ingredients like Kegani (horsehair crab).

As day turns to night, the restaurant rolls out its popular nine or eleven-course omakase (from $280++ per pax), an elegant epicurean journey to remember.

Hazuki is located at 391 Orchard Rd, #04-18A Takashimaya S.C., Ngee Ann City, Singapore 238872, p.+65 8350 9555. Open Tue-Sun 12.30pm-3pm, 6.30pm-11pm. Closed on Mon.

Eden Restaurant

Dine in the captivating glasshouse Eden Restaurant, nestled within Pullman Singapore Orchard, for a gastronomic journey through Asia with a contemporary twist.

Their artful interpretations include a take on our local satay in the succulent Satay Lamb Rack ($40++) served with charred broccolini and house-made peanut sauce. Spice up with a Salmon Spicy Coconut ($32++), with seared salmon served in a coconut "curry" sauce.

The two or three-course lunch set starts from $35++ and includes your choice of proteins served with Garlic Fried Rice. Relish in Asian-inspired cocktails such as Kelapa Club ($19++) mixed with Dragon Whisky, oolong tea, and coconut water.

Eden Restaurant is located at Pullman Singapore Orchard, 270 Orchard Rd, Level 4, Singapore 238857, p. +65 6603 8888. Open daily 6.30am-11pm.

Joie Restaurant

The modern meatless restaurant perched atop Orchard Central's rooftop garden delights diners with more than the grand view of Orchard Road.

Joie (pronounced joy) amplifies vegetarian dining with a blend of European and Taiwanese culinary tastes and sensibilities.

Their creative meatless cuisine starts from $38++ for a four-course lunch menu with a choice of Baked Eggplant Rollatini, Vegan Ricotta or the flavourful Truffle Risotto.

With their artful creations and representations, you might just start falling in love with meatless cuisine.

Joie Restaurant is located at 181 Orchard Rd, #12-01, Singapore 238896, p. +65 9663 0901. Open daily 12pm-3pm, 6pm-10pm.

Surrey Hills Grocer ION

Set within the seemingly unlikely confines of a car park, Surrey Hills Grocer ION brings a touch of Australian tranquillity to Orchard Road.

Besides stocking up on Australian goodies, you can kick back with wholesome brunch with dishes like the Scrambled Eggs Chicken Truffle Danish Roll ($26++) and the Salmon With Mushroom Barley Risotto And Purple Sweet Potato Puree ($35++).

Enjoy aromatic brews and artisanal tea alongside their dreamy desserts menu, including the raspberry jam-filled Queen Victoria Donuts ($14++ for eight pieces).

Surrey Hills Farm ION is located at 2 Orchard Turn, ION, #05-02, Singapore 237973. Open daily 10am-10pm.

Kimchi Dining

Perched on the sixth floor of Orchard Central, Kimchi Dining beckons as an elegantly decorated floral-themed restaurant with floor-to-ceiling windows that unveil panoramic views of Orchard Road.

Savour the blend of tradition and innovation with modern-Korean dishes like the potato pancake Gamjajeon ($19++), elevated with bacon and Siberian onion truffle mayo.

Their drinks menu includes a range of Korean Liquor, from Makgeolli Cocktail (cocktail $13++) to Jeju's traditional millet rice liquor, Omegi ($40++); all of which pairs perfectly with mains like the delectable Jeju Pork Noodle (S$19++).

Kimchi Dining is located at 181 Orchard Rd, #06-10 Orchard Central Singapore 238896, p.+65 9113 7090. Open Mon, Wed-Fri 11.30am-3pm, 5.30pm-9.30pm, Sat-Sun 11.30am-9.30pm. Closed on Tue.

EatAlley Singapore

Craving the authentic taste of Kuala Lumpur? EatAlley Singapore, the new dining destination in Orchard Road, gathers seven of Kuala Lumpur's best street food in one place.

Savour the delectable Moonlight Kway Teow ($9.80), from the sizzling wok of the master of wok hei, Hong Lai Hokkien Mee, or tuck into traditionally-made Nasi Lemak with the Nasi Lemak with Ayam Rempah ($8.80) from Kampung Nasi Lemak - More sambal please!

With prices under $10, this has got to be one of the best pocket-friendly eats along Orchard Road.

EatAlley Singapore located at B2-12 OrchardGateway, 227 Orchard Road, Singapore 238858. Open daily 10.30am-9.30pm.

Cafes

Cedric Grolet Singapore

When the World's Best Pastry Chef opens his first Asian outpost in Singapore, it's something to be excited about!

Best known for his beautiful fruit and floral-inspired pastries, Cedric Grolet Singapore crafts a Singapore-exclusive Dragonfruit ($26) with fresh dragonfruit and vanilla ganache in a white chocolate shell.

On the menu is a delightful selection of oven-fresh viennoiseries like the flaky and fluffy Croissant ($8), best savoured after a dip into coffee like Cappuccino ($15), and a warm Parisian Flan ($14).

Savouries include brunch items like the Benedicte Ham Croissant ($28) topped with a runny egg.

Cedric Grolet Singapore is located at 30 Bideford Road, Level 1 COMO Orchard, Singapore 229922, p.+65 6233 3888. Open Wed-Sun 8.30am-6pm. Closed on Mon & Tue.

Avenue on 3 Cafe

Escape to the idyllic Mediterranean basin right in the heart of Orchard Road.

Avenue on 3 Cafe offers a wide spread of delectable dishes in its 100 per cent organic menu.

Relish delightful breakfast options like the Summer Berry Platter with Vegan Labnah ($22++) to nourishing lunch selections like the Spiced Baked Rainbow Trout ($39++) with babaganoush. Fancy a tea-time tete-a-tete? Enjoy some yummy Vanilla Cakes ($18++) alongside a coffee or tea.

Avenue on 3 Cafe is located at 290 Orchard Rd, #03-47 Paragon Shopping Centre, Singapore 238859, p.+65 9617 9875. Open daily 10am-5pm.

Le Matin Patisserie @ ION

Le Matin Patisserie, the pastry shop that redefined pastries and desserts with its French-inspired offerings, is set to delight us with its all-day brunch and dinner menu.

Expect the same Parisian finesse in unique entrees like Crab Waffles ($20.90++) and in brunch items like the umami-filled Octopus and Sea Urchin Brioche Feuilletee ($36.90++).

Mains include classics like Steak Frites ($42.90++) and a heartwarming sweet clam broth in the Moule Mariniere ($35.90++). Even their dessert menu gets an update, so save space for the yummy sweet treats to round up your meal.

Le Matin Patisserie is located at 2 Orchard Turn, B2-49 ION ORCHARD, Singapore 238801, p.+65 8030 7303. Open daily 10am-10pm. All-day dining menu for brunch and dinner runs from Wed-Sun 11am-2.30pm, 6pm-9pm.

Equate Coffee

Fret not; your eyes are not playing tricks when you see the upside-down trees at Equate Coffee.

But it does add a touch of playfulness to the artistic raw space, which serves up coffee that starts from just $3 for a single espresso shot. Tuck into fresh artisanal bakes like the outlet-exclusive Ondeh ($7.80), crafted into a cube and filled with Gula Melaka ganache.

Alternatively, start your day with a Kaya Toast ($6.80), complete with half-boiled eggs, or roll with brunch with a Tonkatsu Sando ($15.80).

Equate Coffee is located at 181 Orchard Rd, #01-17A Orchard Central Singapore 238896. Open daily 9am-10pm.

Nico Cafe (Wheelock)

Beautifully designed with exquisite blooms and books, Nico Cafe Wheelock Place beckons as a verdant oasis away from the hustle of Orchard Road.

The charming floral-themed cafe retains signature floral-themed dessert items such as the Souffle Pancakes (from $17.90++) and its extensive brunch menu from its East Coast branch while introducing a new Donburi range.

Dig into a Cheesy Mentaiko Chicken Cutlet ($13.90++) or relish in Japanese-styled sando like the Wagyu Beef Sando ($19.90) at this IG-worthy alfresco cafe.

Nico Cafe is located at 501 Orchard Road, Wheelock Place, Singapore 238880. Open Mon-Fri 9am-7pm, Sat-Sun 10am-7pm.

Bars

The Horse's Mouth at Nomi Dining Bar

This hidden gem in Orchard Road is a cocktail haven featuring a compendium of premium spirits and liqueurs crafted a la Japanese style.

As the sister concept to Nomi Sake Bar, you can also enjoy the curated selection of fine sake from bespoke breweries in Japan or savour it as a mix in Kiku ($22++), stirred in with Sake and Mancino Bianco.

Line your stomachs with moreish light bites and Nozomi Signatures such as the Renkon Senbei ($12++) and A5 Kagoshima Wagyu Rice ($68++); we reckon you'll need it during Happy Hours when classic cocktails are one-for-one.

The Horse's Mouth at Nomi Dining Bar is located at 583 Orchard Rd, #B1 - 39, Singapore 238884, p.+65 8188 0900. Open Wed-Thu 5.30pm-12am, Fri-Sat 5.30am-1am. Closed Sun- Tue. Happy Hour runs daily 5.30pm-7.30pm.

JustIN Gastro Cafe and Bar

The JustIN Gastro Cafe and Bar, helmed by renowned local chef Justin Quek (JQ) and his wife, presents the finest convergence of Asian and French cuisines in the Franco-Asian menu.

Find brunch, all-day dining with French classics and local favourites, afternoon tea, and bar snacks in this vibrant venue.

Relish in a Croque Madame ($22++) or indulge in the Hokkaido Scallop and Uni Har Gow ($16++ for four pieces) from the Dim Sum selections.

Share a Flourless Souffle with Vanilla sauce ($18++) for afternoon tea, good for two, or the Freshly Baked Fine Apple Tart on Crepe Pan ($40++) if you have a party of four to six.

JustIN Gastro Cafe and Bar is located at 310 Orchard Rd, Level 4 Tang Plaza, Singapore 238864, p.+65 6908 3003. Open Mon - Thu 11am-11pm, Fri-Sat 10.30a -11.30am, Sun 10.30am-11pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.