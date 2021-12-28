A dining guide to Palais Renaissance: Best cafes, restaurants and bars

Tucked away quietly, off the route of Singapore’s buzzing Orchard belt, is an underrated gem — Palais Renaissance. The upscale mall has gone through a bit of a…renaissance, with a couple of major names in the dining scene setting up shop so it won’t remain off the radar any longer. Let us give you a head start with the lowdown on the best cafes, bars and restaurants at Palais Renaissance.

Sushi Kimura

Chef Kimura did not come to play. From organic rice to vinegar to fresh, wild-caught seafood, every single item at the restaurant is carefully selected by the chef, who travelled across Japan to curate them. Prepared using time-honoured traditions, these ingredients are presented across three different menus.

The six-course Hagi ($180) and seven-course Raku ($250) are available for lunch, alongside the seven-course Rikyu ($400) — available for lunch and dinner.

Sushi Kimura is located at #01-07, Palais Renaissance, 390 Orchard Road, Singapore 238871, p +65 6734 3520. Open daily 12.30pm-3pm, 7pm-10pm.

French Fold

Be it coffee in the morning or a pre-dinner cocktail, to say French Fold has got you covered is an understatement. From buckwheat flour galettes and salads, to fresh bakes like croissants, their extensive menu will have you spoilt for choice.

Apart from larger plates like Shredded Duck Confit Salad ($20) and Number 4 Galette ($17) — complete with ham, egg sunny side up, sautéed mushrooms, and Comté — look forward to drink friendly sharing items like Homemade Fries ($24) with artisanal cheese.

French Fold is located at #01-02, Palais Renaissance, 390 Orchard Road, Singapore 238871, p +65 6908 3962. Open Tuesday-Sunday 11am-3pm, 6pm-10.30pm. Closed on Monday.

Binary

The first thing that’ll catch your eye when you step into Binary, is its sleek appearance — think blonde timber walls, marble-topped tables and an alfresco terrace. The concise menu sees each dish styled in two ways — Western and Asian. The starters call up familiar names like Cheese ($18) and Chicken Wings ($18), while the mains get slightly more sophisticated with the likes of Octopus ($28) and Iberico Pluma ($38). Complete your meal with a glass of wine ($16) or a pint of Binary Craft Brew ($16).

Binary is located at #01-01A, Palais Renaissance, 390 Orchard Road, Singapore 238871, p +65 9363 0101. Open daily 11.30am-10.30pm.

Siam Smith

Thai noodle bar Siam Smith effortlessly marries modern convenience and timeless authenticity. Try their signature dishes, including the Thai-style Beef Noodles ($18.50), Thai Holy Basil Chicken ($13.50), and Seafood Creamy Tom Yum Noodles ($16.50). If you’re feeling a little experimental, have a go at their scrumptious range of Thai dishes — small bites, rice dishes, desserts and more.

Siam Smith is located at #01-01, Palais Renaissance, 390 Orchard Road, Singapore 238871, p +65 6235 8901. Open daily 11.30am-9.30pm.

Caviar

You know Singapore’s obsession with caviar is real when a restaurant names itself after this luxury food. Prices start from $158++ for Caviar Lunch Menu, but for those looking to truly immerse in the full caviar experience, try either the Five-course Dinner Menu ($248), which presents showstoppers like royal oscietra on brioche toast and Bressan Pigeon, or the extra lavish Eight-course Dinner Menu ($328++).

Caviar is located at #B1-07, 390 Orchard Road, Palais Renaissance, Singapore 238871, p +65 9888 1217. Open Tuesday 6pm-8.30pm; Wednesday-Saturday 12pm-1.30pm, 6pm-8.30pm; Sunday 11.30am-4.15pm. Closed on Monday.

The Writing Club

The Writing Club guarantees you’ll leave Palais Renaissance in high spirits. The premier whisky library was founded by ardent whisky enthusiasts, Soo San and Sherin. The extensive collection of whiskies is carefully curated from distilleries in different parts of the world offer many a rare cask. In addition to whisky, they also have rums and exotic gins, like the Spanish Alkkemist Gin, touted to be distilled by the light of the full moon.

The Writing Club is located at #02-10, Palais Renaissance, 390 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238871, p +65 9362 8626. Open Monday-Saturday 3pm–11pm. Closed on Sunday.

Merci Marcel

Merci Marcel's newest flagship outlet is a quaint French communal space. The menu features some of Chef Nicolas’ renditions of classics, like the Beetroot Carpaccio and Wild Trout Gravlax. For heartier mains, look to the Rosemary Infused Chicken and Atlantic Cod. Complete your meal with a drink from their extensive list of hot and cold drinks and alcohol. There’s also a retail corner with artisanal French products available for purchase.

Merci Marcel is located at #01-03/04, Palais Renaissance, 390 Orchard Road, Singapore 238871, p +65 6735 2608. Open daily 8am-10.30pm.

PS Cafe

PS Cafe needs no introduction. The brand has been a staple in Singapore’s dining scene for satisfying brunches and lazy afternoon tea spreads. They recently added Palais Renaissance to their list, bringing yet another urban escape nestled in the heart of Orchard Road. Dig deep into the restaurant’s classics like the Spicy King Prawn Aglio Olio, Fish and Chips, and Sticky Date Pudding.

PS Cafe is located at #02-09A, Palais Renaissance, 390 Orchard Road, Singapore 238871, p +65 6708 9288. Open daily 11.30am-10pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.