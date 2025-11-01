Dining guide to Robertson Quay Singapore

This buzzy riverfront neighbourhood of Robertson Quay is one of Singapore's most eclectic culinary destinations. From intimate sake bars and tapas joints to refined French bistros and authentic Lebanese cuisine, there's something for every palate here.

Whether you're after the best English trifle, caviar-topped soft serve, or a chargrilled quail marinated in spices, Robertson Quay delivers on every front.

As the sun sets, the area also transforms into a lively drinking spot, perfect for a stroll by the water and an aperitif or two. While you're in the mood for sipping, check out our broader guide to happy hours in Singapore to discover great drink deals across the city. Here are some of our favourite restaurants to try:

Carnaby

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DJ75K6qyriz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Executive Chef Adam Penney brings elevated British comfort food to the Robertson Quay neighbourhood in a diner and music bar style no less! The 85-seater Carnaby is inspired by the eponymous Carnaby Street in London, so expect the restaurant's ambience to be a celebration of retro British music and culture of the swinging 60s and rock 'n roll.

Naturally, the menu boasts British classics with Penney's personal twists. Signature classics include the Roasted Rump of Angus Beef ($42) with potatoes and Yorkshire pudding; the Carnaby Burger ($29); Welsh Rarebit of Westcombe Cheddar ($18) for classic cheese on toast; Steak & Guinness Pie ($32) simmered in Irish Guinness Stout; and Smoky Fish Pie ($30) made with Scottish smoked haddock and locally-farmed golden snapper.

Finish with Trifle IPA Curd & Jelly ($19); as well as the "Allo Treacle" Tart ($16) with salted caramel.

The Quayside, 60 Robertson Quay #01-01, Singapore 238252

Tue: 5pm-10pm | Wed-Fri: 12pm-10pm | Sat & PH: 11am-10pm | Sun: 11am-3pm, 5pm-10pm | Closed Mon

For reservations, call +65 8890 7843 or book via carnaby.sg/reservations

Coda

This plush yet minimalist cocktail lounge celebrates the purity of a cocktail experience, showcasing the diversity and rich heritage of Asian spirits by removing visible alcohol brands, letting drinks be judged on their own merit, rather than preconceived biases.

In fact, what's immediately striking at Coda is the glaring absence of the usual display bar brimming with infinite liquor bottles. Led by industry veteran and owner Michel Lu (founder of The Orientalist Spirits and the creator of BARSTARS) and General Manager Treyna Zhang (former brand ambassador for The Orientalist Spirits), the bottle-rested creations are meticulously aged to showcase the timeless flavours of baijiu, sake, shochu, soju, arak, and beyond, with regional ingredients seamlessly woven into the concoctions.

They have 16 signature tipples featured across four sections, each themed after a different mood. For instance, the vodka-based Bamboo boasts bamboo leaf, fenjiu, Shaoxing rice wine and osmanthus.

1 Nanson Road, Level 2 #07A, InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay, Singapore 238909

Tue-Sat: 5pm-12am

For reservations, call +65 8690 0910 or book via barcoda.asia

Wild/Fire

Craving for quality comfort food but without any pretence? A live-fire burger and grill restaurant, the new 40-seater Wild/Fire (previously located at Robertson Walk) brings flame-cooked food made with integrity, using only premium, responsibly sourced, top quality ingredients.

Wood-fired steaks, dry-aged stone axe wagyu burgers, and indulgent signatures such as caviar ice cream. This is where bold flavours meet fire-forged techniques, all paired with curated wines, craft beers, and spirit-forward cocktails. Popular favourites include Steak Tartare ($28) for hand chopped W. Black Wagyu Hanger; Picanha ($39) for 200g Australian stone-axe, full-blood wagyu, MB9+; Octopus Tentacle ($32) with chimichurri; Triple Bacon Burger ($19); and more.

And yes, save room for the luscious Fior Di Panna + Oscietra soft serve ($25), for Arbequina EVOO and 10g Oscietra caviar.

207 River Valley Road, #01-59 UE Square, Singapore 238275

Tue-Thur: 12pm-2:30pm, 4:30pm-10pm | Fri 12pm-11pm (closed 2:30pm-4:30pm) | Sat 11am-11pm | Sun 11am-10pm

For reservations, call +65 8139 5952 or book via wearewildfire.asia

Merci Marcel

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DMsN--uSKz-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

For refined, casual French cuisine, Merci Marcel (the group's 5th location in town) is home to a warm, intimate setting that marries French Riviera charm with Singapore's vibrant waterfront lifestyle. While the daytime menu has classic French bistro fare, a special dinner menu is crafted in collaboration with renowned Michelin-starred Chef Bruno Menard, with a nod to France's rich culinary heritage.

For the latter, starters include the Cevennes Onion Soup with pan-seared foie gras and truffle chantilly ($24), as well as the Rillons de Touraine for pork belly confit with a poached egg and salad ($18). For mains, signatures include the Wild Porcini Ravioles with homemade savory granola ($27); Poached Snapper & Scallop Quenelle ($38); and the hearty grain-fed 150 day Grilled Ribeye steak with smoked Kampot pepper butter and crispy string Potatoes (from $69).

Dessert includes a special Rum Baba ($17) inspired by Chef Menard's father's cherished recipe, featuring a passionfruit glaze and double-cask Plantation Dark Rum; and the very light Raspberry Floating Island ($14).

41 Robertson Quay #01-01, Singapore 238236

Tue-Sun: 8am-midnight

For reservations, call +65 6022 0625 or book via mercimarcelgroup.com

Po

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DPdDXoSkViI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Explore Singapore's Nanyang heritage with Po at The Warehouse Hotel, celebrating the rich tapestry of Chinese, Malay, Indian, Eurasian, and Peranakan culinary traditions, where beloved recipes from the different migrant communities of yesteryears pay homage to grandma ("po" translates to grandma in Mandarin).

Helmed by Head Chef Desmond Yong (previously Head Chef at Rempapa), must-tries include the signature Popiah (from $36); Ikan Kerabu ($28) for raw sliced hamachi cured in ginger flower and plum dressing, topped with tangy herb salad, sakura shrimp and coconut; as well as the popular poached Samsui Chicken ($22) from the 1900s, among others.

For mains, the Malay heritage Puyuh Panggang ($24) features char-grilled quail marinated in spices and coconut paste, with mango salad; while the classic Peranakan Sotong Masak Hitam ($30) features spice-marinated squid cooked in its own ink, and topped with crispy fried tentacles, among many other choices.

For dessert, a must-have is the Eurasian pisang berenang Warm Banana Cake ($18), topped with hokey pokey ice cream and hazelnut brittle. Yum!

The Warehouse Hotel, 320 Havelock Road, Robertson Quay Singapore 169628

Daily: 7am-10.30am, 12pm-3pm, 6pm-10pm

For reservations, please call +65 6828 0007 or book via po.com.sg

Les Bouchons Rive Gauche

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DOCzXkJlUf5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

For the perfect classic steak-frites experience, head to Les Bouchons Robertson Quay, and experience the timeless charm of a Parisian bistro right along the Singapore River. In fact, established since 2002, Les Bouchons is amongst the first restaurants in Singapore to serve "Steak and Fries" French-style, complete with sauce bearnaise, and more importantly, delicious unlimited homemade fries!

Known for its authentic French fare and signature grilled steaks (from $40), other classic menu favourites include Soupe à l'oignon ($18) for french onion soup with emmental croutons; Duck liver terrine ($25); 1kg Black Angus "Côte de bœuf" ($155 for 2); as well as Couscous Royale with Lamb ($40).

For dessert, think the likes of Dame Blanche ($13) for vanilla and chocolate ice cream, drizzled over with homemade Valrhona chocolate sauce, whipped cream, almond flakes; Crème Brûlee ($15); or a classic Cheese Platter ($22).

60 Robertson Quay, #01-02, Singapore 238252

Mon: 6pm-10pm | Tue-Thu: 12pm-2pm, 6pm-10pm | Fri: 12pm-2pm, 6pm-10:30pm | Sat: 6pm-10.30pm | Sun: 12pm-3pm, 6pm-10pm

For reservations, call +65 6733 4414 or book via lesbouchons.sg

Tapas,24 Singapore

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DEOrZT4yz91/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

The casual, laidback Tapas,24 brings the spirit of Barcelona to the Singapore riverfront under Michelin-starred Spanish Chef Carles Abellán. Located at The Quayside, this all-day restaurant and bar serves up authentic Spanish fare with ingredients sourced directly from Spain, including Iberian Bellota ham, artisanal cheeses, olives, and EVOOs.

Highlights include the Bikini ($20), a toasted sandwich with Iberian ham, mozzarella and truffle; piquant Patatas Bravas ($14); classic Spanish Tortilla (from $16); and Scallop 'Ceviche' with Avocado ($30). Mains such as Squid Ink Paella ($44) and the Iberico Platter ($149) are hearty favourites. For dessert, choose from Burnt Cheesecake ($10), Churros ($17), or Pan Con Chocolate ($14).

Complement your meal with their daily house-made Sangria, cocktails, Estrella Galicia beer, or a glass from their 100-strong Spanish wine list. Don't miss the daily happy hour: $10 drinks by the glass and jugs of sangria or margarita ($45) from Mon-Wed, 5pm-8pm and Thu-Sun, 12pm-7.30pm.

60 Robertson Quay, #01-04 The Quayside, Singapore 238252

Mon-Wed: 5pm-12am | Thu-Sun 12pm-12am

For reservations, call +65 6513 6810 or book tapas24.sg/reservations

Ummi Lebanese

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DPyRf7wkwip/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Craving authentic Lebanese? Ummi Lebanese brings a contemporary take on traditional Lebanese cuisine, inspired by the country's vibrant food culture, executed by Executive Chef Ali Assaf.

Translating to 'my mother' in Arabic, Ummi is Michelin-starred Chef Greg Malouf's (Chef Ali's mentor) love letter to his motherland, and a tribute to the country's culinary heritage. Chef Malouf pays homage to the matriarch in Lebanese families who have shaped Lebanon's rich cuisine, where ingredients like sumac, Aleppo pepper, pomegranate molasses and rose water are central, all sourced from Beirut's famous souks.

Standouts include the Mezze with Hummus Beiruti and baby lentil salad with pita ($24), or topped with spiced sauteed lamb ($28); warm Lamb Sambousek ($28) filled with ground lamb and kashkaval cheese; and Spinach & Feta Fatayer ($24) with hazelnut za'atar.

For the charcoal favourites, don't miss the Butchers Mixed Grill ($68) featuring lamb cutlets, kafta, beef kababs and tawouk skewers. For dessert, opt for the Ummi Kunefe ($24) or Atayef bi Jebne ($20), traditional Lebanese pancakes filled with house-made cheese and served with orange blossom.

1 Nanson Road, InterContinental Robertson Quay, Singapore 238909.

Tue-Sat: 12pm-3pm | Mon-Sat 6pm-11pm | Closed Sun

For reservations, call +65 6970 1797 or book via ummi.com.sg

Orihara Shoten

Born from the original intimate bar on Robertson Walk, the new Orihara Shoten at 25 Mohamed Sultan Road reopens as a contemporary sake house and grill, spotlighting Japanese comfort classics like seasonal oden and kushiyaki. It also boasts one of Singapore's largest washu lists: over 200 sakes, 60 shōchū, plus Japanese whiskies and craft spirits, sourced from small, storied breweries, along with seasonal releases.

Expect clarity and character in fragrant ginjōs, structured junmai, and expressive yamahai and kimoto that carry depth and umami. This modern sake house with a soul offers guided, sommelier-led hospitality and a certified Suntory "perfect pour" on draft.

Casual like a Tokyo after‑work izakaya, yet polished enough for date nights and trade tastings, Orihara also features an open grill. Its sake-paired menu is a must-try, with precise binchōtan grilling, a house tare layered over weeks, and produce chosen for a clean, sake-friendly finish. Highlights include Hotate Kushiyaki, Soft-Shell Shrimp Kushiyaki, and Ika no Ichiya-Boshi Kushi (overnight-dried squid), plus new seafood dishes.

25 Mohamed Sultan Road #01-00, Singapore 238969

Mon-Sat: 6pm-11pm (restaurant) | Mon-Sun: 2pm-12am (bar)

For reservations, WhatsApp +65 8123 2629​ or book via oriharasg.com

SanSara

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DNwdOlHULNj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Inspired by India's royal palatial past and the elegance of the Moghul empire, SanSara's recent revamp blends time-honoured recipes full of tradition and regional flavours, honouring the richness and diversity of North Indian heritage cuisine. Derived from Sanskrit, SanSara means to flow, a poetic nod to the evolving journey of flavour, culture, and memory.

The menu pays homage to iconic dishes from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Kashmir, each a chapter in India's storied culinary past. New culinary creations include Tali Scallops ($54) for Hokkaido scallops marinated in turmeric and ginger; Keri Wali Machli Curry ($56) for Chilean sea bass in tangy mango curry; and Sailana Shevand ($65) for Lobster in a rich coconut cream, along with the signature Gosht Ki Galouti ($38) for pan-seared minced lamb kebabs.

Also to further honour India's rich culinary tapestry, SanSara will be offering a limited-time menu spotlighting heartland classics with the Rajasthani Food Festival (till Oct 31), and the Nawabi Zaika & Sherawali Food Festival (Nov 1 to Dec 31).

Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore, 392 Havelock Road, Singapore 169663

Tue-Sun: 12pm-3pm, 6pm-10pm | Closed on Mon

For reservations, call +65 6233 1338 or book via millenniumhotels.com

