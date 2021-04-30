Dining guide to Tampines: What to eat in this eastern suburb of Singapore

As a lifetime Eastie, there is nothing you can do to dissuade me from saying “east side, best side”. With an array of hidden gems in neighbourhoods, and the holy trinity of Tampines 1, Tampines Mall, and Century Square located at the heart of it all, Tampines is far from a boring heartland. Here’s our guide to the gourmand options at Tampines.

Restaurants & hawkers

888 Mookata

There’s nothing quite like mookata for your late-night fix. Set up by local celebrities Chew Chor Meng and Dennis Chew, 888 Mookata in Tampines is one of the four outlets islandwide.

A first-timer? Simply pick from the Platter for Two ($26) or Platter for Four ($45) for a wide spread of ingredients and bang for buck. A dream of avoiding those Golden Mile mookata queues has come true.

888 Mookata is located at Blk 820 Tampines Street 81, Georgetown Coffee House, Singapore 520820.

Old Airport Road Zheng Zong Lor Mee

Diehard fans of Michelin plated Xin Mei Xiang Lor Mee at Old Airport Road Food Centre can rejoice in the opening of Zheng Zong Lor Mee in the ‘hood. It’s only seven months old, but sisters Karen and Li Lian have been pulling regulars to the stall.

The two sisters here bleed lor mee gravy in their veins. Expect nothing less than the Xin Mei Xiang standard of lor mee, with their signature shredded batang fish, and strong garlicky and chilli flavours.

Old Airport Road Zheng Zong Lor Mee is located at 477 Tampines Street 43, #01-192, Singapore 520477, p. +65 9712 6849. Open Mon-Sun, except for Wed, from 6am-12pm.

Al Mahboob Indian Rojak

This humble Indian rojak stall near Tampines MRT station handmakes their dough balls and prawn fitters, before frying them à la minute. The fresh ingredients, coupled with a well-balanced savoury rojak sauce, is probably the winning combination for their addictive Indian rojak. After all, there’s a reason why they won ‘Best Rojak’ in 2020 by Halal Awards Singapore.

Al Mahboob Indian Rojak is located at 300 Tampines Avenue 5 #01-02, Singapore 529653, p. +65 6788 2257. Open daily, from 12pm-9pm.

Hai Chang Fish Head Steamboat

Head to Tampines Round Market at night and find steamboats being loaded with burning charcoal. Hai Chang Fish Head Steamboat has been around for some 14 years now, and it tastes just as good as the first time I sunk my teeth into hearty chunks of Pomfret (from $30). But just as good as the steamboat are their cooked dishes, with my favourite being the Sweet and Sour Pork Ribs (from $12).

Hai Chang Fish Head Steamboat is located at Blk 137 Tampines Street 11, Tampines Round Market, #01-03 Tampines New Town, Singapore 521137, p. +65 9663 7994. Open Tue-Sun, from 5pm-9pm. Closed on Mon.

Cafés

Three’s A Crowd

Three’s A Crowd is a quaint lil’ café tucked under an HDB block, serving up waffles, cakes, and ice cream till late. Indulge in crowd-favourites like Churros Waffles (S$8) and Speculoos (S$4.50) ice cream, or sip on some cuppa. It’s a popular spot for friends and family looking to appease their sweet tooth at night.

Three’s A Crowd is located at 802 Tampines Ave 4 #01-11, Singapore 520802. Open Sun-Thu from 11am-10.30pm, Fri from 11am-11pm, and Sat from 11am-12am.

The Co-op

Located in Tampines Hub, The Co-op is a Halal , family-friendly eatery that is home to some fantastic dishes. The Truffle Fries ($10.90), though pricey, are bursting with more flavour than most I’ve tasted at similar price points.

A good mix of Italian, like their Classic Aglio Olio ($17.90), and Western dishes like the Cajun Chicken Burger ($16.90) make sure that you’ll have something to fill your tummy with.

The Co-op is located at 1 Tampines Walk #03-04, HomeTeamNS Tampines, Our Tampines Hub, Singapore 528523, p. +65 9748 7905. Make your reservation here.

Bars

Tipsy Penguin

For a great watering hole in the neighbourhood, Tipsy Penguin is your one-stop place for great tipples and nibbles. Boasting a buzzing atmosphere, this bar serves up everything from beers on tap, to house-pour spirits, and wines.

Don’t miss out on freshly-shucked Fine de Claire ($2.25) oysters, Gyudon Beef Bowl ($16), and the all-new Mala Noodles with Seafood ($16)!

Tipsy Penguin is located 300 Tampines Avenue 5 #01-02A, Singapore 529653. Open daily from 12pm-10.30pm. Make your reservation here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.