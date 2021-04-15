Where to get the best, most indulgent chocolate cakes in Singapore

Who doesn’t love chocolate? Chocolate is known for its soul-satisfying, decadent taste especially when combined with sugar and dairy.

Turn it into chocolate cake, and we have a winning combo of comfort food-meets-indulgence, whether it’s for celebratory occasions or the endless days in between. (PMS and work stress, we’re looking at you.)

Here, we’ve rounded up the best (in our opinion) chocolate cakes in Singapore to get your fix. Keep scrolling to find out, and keep this page handy.

PS: You could make your own chocolate cake, but unless you’re confident and experienced like Fann Wong and other home bakers, you’re probably better off ordering a rich, moist and satisfaction-guaranteed chocolate cake from these shops.

1. Sunday Folks

The best-selling chocolate cake at Sunday Folks is the Rich Cognac Chocolate Ganache Cake. As the name implies, the ganache is made with 56 per cent cocoa and cognac, making for an irresistible taste.

A minimum order of $65 will get you free island-wide delivery so you can get the cake when you’re hosting guests or getting a birthday cake for a chocoholic.

2. P.S Cafe

P.S Cafe’s Double Chocolate Blackout Cake is made with two layers of moist chocolate cake slathered with dark chocolate ganache.

While it doesn’t have fanciful decorations, the rich flavours are enough to impress. The 15cm cake retails for $58 while the 20cm costs $90. Order via their website two working days in advance.

3. Cake Botanica by Sharon

Cake Botanica is an advocate of raw food and their cakes are consequently made with 100 per cent plant-based ingredients. Their Raw Coconut Cream Chocolate Plant Cake is especially noteworthy and might change your mind about the plant-based diet. Cocoa butter, ganache, coconut cream and oil are blended together to create a harmoniously rich and fragrant cake.

4. Kura

Kura offers a range of tantalising French treats such as Marou Triple Chocolate Paris Brest, Hazelnut Opera and Chocolate Mont Blanc. The backbone of their desserts is the use of quality ingredients, such as cocoa beans from chocolatier Marou who farms and products their own beans in Vietnam.

5. The Fabulous Baker Boy

Cook and baker of The Fabulous Baker Boy Juwanta loves to draw inspiration from his travels and age-old recipes to create his delicious food.

The Chocolate Salted Caramel Cake uses Valrhona chocolate which is infused with sea salt and caramel before it is coated with a rich layer of Valrhona chocolate ganache buttercream. Cake orders require at least five working days’ notice.

6. Two Bake Boys

Two Bake Boys was founded by an aviation industry professional Kitty during the coronavirus downturn. The star product is actually the multi-layered Thai Tea Crepe Cake as founder Kitty is actually Thai.

Since you are able to choose the flavours in the box, try the chocolate, black sesame or tiramisu flavours as well. The crepe cake comes with an accompanying sauce that can be served chilled or warmed in the microwave for 10 seconds before drizzling it over the cake for extra oomph.

7. Lady M

Lady M recently collaborated with whiskey label The Macallan to create a dark chocolate mousse cake infused with The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old whiskey.

That limited-edition flavour is no longer available, but we also love the Chocolate Mille Crêpes, Gâteau Au Chocolat or the Checkers cake made with a checkerboard of vanilla and chocolate sponge.

8. Upcakes

Love both chocolate and durian? Then you cannot pass up Upcakes’ MSW Durian Chocolate Cake that contains an entire layer of bittersweet durian filling.

The brand was founded in 2019 by Aaron Lee and his wife after trying to make a birthday cake for their child Andrew, who has Down syndrome. For those who can’t appreciate the king of the fruits, Upcakes has a pure Chocolate Cake and a Chocolate Chip Mint Cake.

9. Awfully Chocolate

As the name implies, Awfully Chocolate specialises in chocolate and has various iterations including All Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Banana Cake and Chocolate Tiramisu. PS: Try their Hei ice cream too – you won’t be disappointed.

10. Singapore Coffee

Besides the opulent Nanyang-style interior, Singapore Coffee – located on the first floor of Raffles Hotel Arcade – is also a paradise for coffee lovers (they use beans from artisanal Asian plantations).

Besides the variety of brunch and desserts, the one you have to try is the Melted Chocolate Cake topped with vanilla bean ice cream and a shot of freshly brewed coffee.

11. Lavo Singapore

Actually, a lot of scrumptious chocolate cakes can be found in restaurants. For example, this striking 20 Layer Chocolate Cake from Lavo Restaurant in Marina Bay Sand.

It is made with a chocolate Devil’s food cake as well as a peanut butter mascarpone cream. Not only is it delicious, but it is also Instagram-worthy.

12. Pulse Pâtisserie

The name Pulse Pâtisserie draws inspiration from the music of rhythmic 90’s genre called trip-hop, and the brand has quickly gained followers for its breathtaking designs.

Take the Camilla cake made with salted caramel fudge cake and Valrhona’s Caramelia Milk Chocolate for example. It is definitely both a treat for the eyes and the taste buds.

13. Chocolate Origin

The chocolate cake by Chocolate Origin is a two-layered creation made with chocolate ganache. The dark chocolate version is especially unique as it showcases the ingredient’s intrinsic slightly bitter taste.

The brand’s Cuppa Lava Cake is also another iconic dessert you would have definitely seen before. You can also get artisanal lattes with unique designs from their Kallang Wave, Bugis Junction, White Sands and Jurong Point outlets.

14. Pâtisseie Clé

Pâtisseie Clé was founded in 2018 by local pastry chefs Germaine Li and Joy Chiam.

The two had met while studying at the prestigious Ferrandi Paris culinary institute while undergoing their diploma in French pastry arts. They have honed their craft at five-star luxury hotel Hotel Le Burgundy and Patisserie Yann Couvreur.

After returning to Singapore, the two worked at three Michelin star restaurants Les Amis and Joël Robuchon before opening Pâtisseie Clé. For chocolate cakes, get The Gentleman that has whiskey added, or the Noisette with 64 per cent dark chocolate ganache.

15. Lana Cakes

Lana Cakes was founded in 1964 by Violet Kwan after her sister-in-law Lani (that’s part of the brand name’s inspiration) taught her how to bake a cake at home while visiting from Hawaii. She formally set up Lana Cake Shop in Greenwood Avenue where the brand still is today.

Since then, the brand has expanded its offerings from three to 12 cake flavours, including the classic Chocolate Fudge and Mocha Cream.

16. Clan Cafe

Part of the Straits Clan family, Clan Cafe is local within the historical Bukit Pasoh Road. The ‘gram-worthy cafe serves up a whole host of brunch favourites catering to East Asian palettes.

Of course, remember to save space for the fan-favourite Double Chocolate Cake.

17. The Dark Gallery

It isn’t difficult to guess that The Dark Gallery specialises in chocolate desserts from its name. The Signature Dark Chocolate Cake is made with 66 per cent dark chocolate mousse. For those who love a bolder flavour, get the Mocha Cake that is made with 72 per cent Venezuelan dark chocolate and espresso ganache.

18. Laurent Bernard Chocolatier

The brand was founded by French chocolatier Laurent Bernard who is bent on selecting the best ingredients from around the world to make chocolates, sourcing beans from nations such as Trinidad, Venezuela or the Dominican Republic.

The resulting creations, including various chocolate cakes, do not disappoint. There are multiple boutiques in Singapore, including Laurent’s Cafe & Chocolate Bar in Robertson Quay.

19. Jane's Cake Station

Jane’s Cake Station has gained a loyal following without being on Instagram. The founder Jane Lim learned baking from her mother, and her seasonally available durian cake is considered her “claim to fame”. Besides durian, the chocolate cake also keeps people coming back for more.

