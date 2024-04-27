Dining options to celebrate mum this Mother's Day

Of course you have to take your mother out for a meal on Mother's Day (it's on May 12, don't forget). Yes, restaurants will be crowded, which is why you'll have to reserve a table early. But think of how happy and proud she'll be that you made the effort and found one of these meals that isn't overpriced.

Allora Ristorante and Bar

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5qEU6QuzAd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

If you can’t take Mum to Italy, the next best thing is a Mother’s Day experience at Allora Ristorante and Bar. Not only has executive chef Stefano Sanna created special experiences for the occasion, but his mamma Rosa will also be flying in from Italy to cook alongside him.

On May 10 and 11, enjoy a four-course meal with two glasses of wine at $128 for two people. Expect dishes like vicolo (eggplant parmigiana layered with ham) and fresh handmade strascinati pasta with veal meatballs in a rich tomato sauce.

On May 12, the Mamma Rosa Buffet Brunch ($68 per person) comprises a lavish spread that includes seafood, cold cuts, cheeses, live pasta and pizza stations, meats and desserts.

If your Mum loves cooking, sign up for Fresh Pasta Making with Mamma Rosa on May 11, from 1pm to 2pm, where chef Sanna and Rosa will impart their secrets for perfect handmade pasta. This complimentary event is only available to diners at Allora, with pre-registration required to secure a spot.

KOMA Singapore

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C4psbKstEPN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

If it's good enough for TayTay and Travis, it's good enough for Mum, right? Especially if Mum's a Swiftie.

On 12 May, KOMA Singapore is serving a cocktail and dessert pairing, available at lunch and dinner. Try the Haha no Hi ($26) mixed with gin, elderflower liqueur and champagne to pair with a Japanese wasabi and raspberry mousse ($26).

This modern Japanese restaurant recently introduced new two and three-course weekday lunch menus ($58 and $68 respectively) where you can choose from 10 starters, 12 main courses, and signature desserts like the Bonsai with molten dark chocolate and crunchy pralines.

Pullman Singapore Hill Street

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C50NNLBOgno/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

If your Mum’s a go-big-or-go-home kind of girl, hotfoot it to the Mother's Day Mega Brunch ($128 per adult; $48 per child) at Pullman Singapore Hill Street.

On May 12, they'll be serving up a buffet spread for which you'll need to schedule a nap. Expect lots of seafood — think lobster, snow crab legs, fine de Claire oysters — prime rib, roasted lamb leg, chicken liver pate, foie terrine, and eggs Benedict with chicken fat Hollandaise.

Not only will Mum be pampered with the delicious spread, she'll also receive a surprise gift from SHISEDO, a cookie bag and more. Come with three paying adults, and Mum will eat for free.

Tiffin Room

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5xyn4mO2pV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Dining at the grande dame that is Raffles Singapore always feels like a treat. On May 12, the Tiffin Room presents a suitably lavish Mother’s Day menu ($142 per person) that begins with aam panna, a fruity summer beverage that wakens the palate for appetisers like samosa chat and achari salmon tikka.

You’ll want to have plenty of stomach space for the aromatic mains that include murgh (chicken) Chettinad, macchi lababdar (red snapper with fresh coriander), dal makhani (black lentil curry) and murgh mint pulao (tandoori chicken set on basmati rice).

There’s also a vegetarian menu ($132 per person) with options like paneer lababdar, Kashmiri khatte baigan (baby eggplant and tomato stew), and cranberry mint pulao.

WAKUDA Restaurant & Bar

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5XZewrs5zP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

If you’ve cash to spare, treat Mum to a meal at WAKUDA Restaurant & Bar where chef Tetsuya Wakuda and his team are dishing out a nine-course menu ($250 per person) with their signature Japanese-French flair.

Mothers will receive a welcome rose and drink before the procession of dishes that will include snow crab flan, yuba (fresh bean curd skin) with uni and mountain caviar, sashimi, maki, and charcoal-grilled A5 ohmi wagyu. Available on May 12.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.