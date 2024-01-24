Dip your toes into the World of Studio Ghibli at ArtScience Museum this October

Found yourself yearning to be in the world of Studio Ghibli's films? Well, now you can.

Come October, ArtScience Museum will present "one of its largest and most ambitious exhibitions to date": The World of Studio Ghibli.

The exhibition is expected to be a celebration of some of the iconic films that the Japanese animation powerhouse has given us.

Though details are still limited currently, visitors can expect large-scale interactive theatre sets, imploring them to explore the enchanting worlds of My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away.

"For years, ArtScience Museum has been trying to bring a Studio Ghibli show to Singapore, and finally, here it is – the big one! Studio Ghibli has created some of the most beloved and critically acclaimed animated films of all time.

"Their visually sumptuous films explore humanist topics like ecology and nature, and many feature diverse female characters who are strong, independent, complex, sensitively nuanced, and yet relatable," the vice president of ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands, Honor Harger, said.

More details will be announced soon.

