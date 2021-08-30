Diroy Noordin's timeline of triumph at the Paralympics: Hurling himself forward and further

A celebration with friends and family is in order - and that's exactly what shot putter Muhammad Diroy Noordin is planning to do the moment he comes back to Singapore from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

"[I'm going to] put my sport aside and try to rest, and focus on other things that make me feel relaxed," says Diroy, who will "go out with my friends and family". "Most of the time I train and have no time to meet them!" he confessed.

Diroy clocked a distance of 9.92m, finishing 8th out of 9.

The 29-year-old - who was Team Singapore's flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - clocked a distance of 9.92m, finishing 8th out of 9, and setting a new Personal Best (PB) - twice! - and National Record (NR).

"I feel very happy that I did my personal best twice. Actually, I was hoping to throw above 10m. Overall, I am hoping to improve and get stronger. I will continue to work hard and wait for Paris 2024. I am hoping to be there and to win a medal at that games," said Diroy, who set two new personal bests with his third attempt (9.85m), and sixth and last attempt (9.92m).

In celebration of his unrelenting spirit, we chart this para-athlete's successes and achievements through the years:

Diroy's Timeline Of Triumph

2016: 4th China Open Athletics Championships

Achievement: Gold 🥇

First international outing, first gold: "This is my first time to compete overseas and it was so good. It was really a great experience. I hope the gold medal it's the first of the many," wrote Diroy in an IG post.

2016: Rio Paralympic Games

Achievement: 9th

One moment in time: "I should be grateful that this year is the most lucky year. Because this year is my first classification and competition in Beijing, then Berlin and after that to Rio2016 in Brazil. Everything in 1 yr. And I have tried my best to give everything i can," wrote Diroy in an IG post.

2017: World Para Athletics Championships London

Achievement: 6th

2017: Asean Para Games

Achievement: Silver 🥈

2018: Asian Para Games

Achievement: 4th

What a journey! "I really can’t believe I have gone this far. I still cannot forget the day, I don’t really know how to throw..." wrote Diroy in an IG post.

2018: China Open Athletics Championships

Achievement: Gold 🥇

It takes a village: "I am so thankful to those special people in my life who support me, uplift me, comfort me and bring joy to my soul," wrote Diroy in an IG post.

2019: World Para Athletics Grand Prix Tunisia

Achievement: Silver 🥈

Bonus: This same year, Diroy was honoured with the Sportsman Award at the Singapore Disability Sports Awards.

Said Kelly Fan, Executive Director of Singapore Disability Sports Council: "There is a deep level of respect for the Awards because it provides them some form of equal recognition of their identity as athletes, and not persons with disabilities."

2021: Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Achievement: 8th

Diroy clocks a distance of 9.92m, achieveing his target of setting a new Personal Best and National Record. 🙌

