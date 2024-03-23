Discover the best new hotels in Amsterdam in 2024

Amsterdam’s journey from a quaint, bucolic village at the lade of Amstel to becoming the resplendent, empurpled heart of the Netherlands has been quite colorful.

Stepping into Amsterdam almost feels like you have been invited to step inside a living museum with archival records of bygone days while keeping track of the world’s new creations. Thousands of people take a break from the mundane, search for something new to refresh themselves and find themselves in this chatoyant and mesmerizing fashion capital every year.

The thread of Amsterdam’s excellence has also tied into it some hospitality jewels. As 2024 dawns, Amsterdam extends a hearty invitation with hotels that effortlessly merge luxury and comfort, catering to savvy travelers who appreciate excellence and sophistication.

In this article, Wego shines a spotlight on the new hotels in Amsterdam. Prepare to embark on a mystifying journey through the oasis of tranquility and splendor as they start their brand new journey this new year, promising electrifying experiences and memorable moments.

Rosewood Amsterdam

Rosewood Hotel Group is set to start its new journey in the Netherlands sometime in 2024 with Rosewood Amsterdam.

Reconfigured in the former Palace of Justice and giving the building a new life, Rosewood Amsterdam overlooks the Prince’s Canal or Prinsengracht, which was listed as part of the Unesco World Heritage site, Amsterdam Canal District. It has 134 rooms, including suites, with breathtaking views of the two adjoining canals, serene internal courtyards, and majestic townhouse rooftops.

The rooms are equipped with everything you can expect from a hotel during your stay. Their amenities include three restaurants and bars, a state-of-the-art fitness center, Asaya Spa, and an indoor swimming pool.

Additionally, there are multiple event spaces and meeting rooms, including a 3,000-square-foot ballroom that will offer advanced audio and visual services and natural daylight.

The lobby lounge features a library adorned with beautiful legal books that double as art pieces, photographs and artifacts, as well as comfortable and stylish seating to create an enticing enclave to invite visitors to come in and observe the art.

The hotel’s decor is also awe-inspiring. Here, the public spaces serve as a vibrant tribute to both the essence of the building and the soul of the city. Each area unfolds a unique narrative, yet they harmonize seamlessly through clever contrasts of color, delineating one ambiance from another with a touch of subtle yet profound artistry.

Strategically positioned, Rosewood Amsterdam is a stone’s throw away from several of Amsterdam’s finest attractions. Whether you’re in the mood for high-end shopping on P.C. Hooftstraat, a cultural immersion in the museum district, or a taste of the city’s vibrant nightlife in the hip De Pijp neighborhood, all are within easy reach. The hotel’s friendly, welcoming atmosphere and central location make it a perfect gathering place for foreign guests and the local community, ensuring a comfortable and convenient stay.

ALSO READ: Discover the best new hotels in Manama in 2024

This article was first published in Wego.