Manama, the lively capital city of Bahrain, is a captivating blend of tradition and modernity. As the financial epicenter of the country, it is a city of gleaming skyscrapers, high-end shopping malls, and a plethora of attractions.

Amidst its urban landscape, Manama preserves its unique allure with its historical landmarks, bustling souks, and authentic local cuisine. Discover the best new hotels in Manama in 2024 and experience the perfect blend of luxury and culture in the heart of Bahrain.

Conrad Bahrain Financial Harbour

Nestled within the vibrant heart of Bahrain's financial pulse, Conrad Bahrain Financial Harbour, a jewel in Hilton's crown of luxury, unveiled its opulent doors this past January.

Commanding a prime position within the Bahrain Financial Harbour, along the majestic Manama Seafront, mere moments away from the illustrious shopping paradises of The Avenues and City Centre Bahrain, this chic retreat offers a symphony of elegance and convenience.

Ascend to the heavens atop its rooftop oasis, where the shimmering pool and haute cuisine sanctuary afford guests an unrivaled 360-degree spectacle of Manama's bustling skyline and the tranquil expanse of Bahrain Bay.

Every room in this incredibly stylish hotel is a suite. The residential suites and penthouses feature contemporary design, floor-to-ceiling windows, and panoramic views, providing a comfortable and modern setting for your trip to the capital. Less than a kilometer away is Bab Al Bahrain, leading to the famous Manama Souq.

Exceptional rooftop dining, craft cocktails, and fast refreshments are part of the experience. Explore the unique blend of Japanese, Brazilian, and Peruvian culture at Sushisamba, offering an extraordinary rooftop dining experience with stunning views of the city.

Meanwhile, Trade Room beckons with its seductive ambiance, inviting guests to savour the world's finest libations amidst an aesthetic that pays homage to the sleek glamour of the financial elite.

Embrace the allure of adventure with bespoke excursions curated by the discerning concierge. Bahrain's myriad marvels lie within a 20-kilometer radius, inviting exploration and discovery.

For special events, the modern penthouses, rooftop dining area, meeting rooms, and stylish lounges are at your disposal. Meeting spaces for business functions, conferences, and more are available, each featuring advanced audiovisual equipment and catering services.

This article was first published in Wego.