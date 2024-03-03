Discover the best new hotels in Jakarta in 2024

Jakarta, the vibrant capital city of Indonesia, is a melting pot of cultures, cuisines, and architectural styles. As the economic and political hub of the country, it is a bustling metropolis teeming with skyscrapers, shopping malls, and a myriad of attractions.

Amidst the urban sprawl, Jakarta maintains its unique charm with its historical sites, traditional markets, and local street food. In 2024, this dynamic city has welcomed a new wave of luxury accommodations, further enhancing its appeal to travellers.

Join us as we explore the best new hotels in Jakarta in 2024 with Wego. These luxurious establishments pledge to deliver an unmatched hospitality experience right in the heart of Indonesia.

Mövenpick Hotel Jakarta City Centre

In the bustling heart of Jakarta, Mövenpick Hotel Jakarta City Centre, a premium brand under Accor that celebrates Swiss hospitality, is poised to make its grand entrance in May 2024. Located in the vibrant heart of Jakarta, it offers heartfelt hospitality with 256 guestrooms and spacious suites.

The hotel features Indonesian, European, and Chinese specialty restaurants, a steakhouse, a dessert cafe, a coffee shop, a pool bar, and a delightful breakfast spread. For those seeking relaxation, the Le Jardin Spa offers a sanctuary for the senses, while the fitness centre caters to the active traveller. Business and event needs are met with two ballrooms, 15 meeting rooms, and a picturesque event pavilion.

Perfectly situated in Central Jakarta, Mövenpick Hotel Jakarta is a stone's throw from iconic landmarks like the Merdeka Presidential Palace and National Monument. Embassies, offices, and the historic Kota Tua district are within easy reach.

25hours Hotel The Oddbird, Jakarta

The 25hours Hotel The Oddbird, a luxurious oasis under the Accor umbrella, is ready to grace Jakarta's heart by July 2024. This unique establishment brings a novel approach to hospitality in Jakarta, effortlessly harmonizing the bustling urban landscape with the enchanting allure of Indonesia's verdant jungle.

For guests seeking adventure, the hotel partners with Schindelhauer to provide the city's trendiest bikes, catering to both avid cyclists and those who prefer leisurely rides. A curated selection of classic city bikes and e-bikes is available, complemented by a bespoke tour map showcasing the most thrilling routes the city has to offer.

Up on the ninth floor, a haven of relaxation awaits. Guests can unwind and revitalise in the infinity outdoor pool, the ice plunge pool and the one-of-a-kind outdoor sauna shaped like a durian, all while savouring refreshing drinks at the Cabana bar.

Parking is hassle-free, with valet service and an underground facility accommodating up to 180 vehicles. Additionally, for environmentally conscious travellers, an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station is provided. Located just 1.3 km away from Senayan MRT station, a 15-minute walk will get you there, ensuring slick access to public transportation. Guests can easily reach Soekarno-Hatta airport via taxi or the airport train from BNI City station.

ParkRoyal serviced suites Jakarta

ParkRoyal Serviced Suites Jakarta, a proud member of the prestigious Pan Pacific Hotels Group, is poised for its grand unveiling in the fourth quarter of 2024. Strategically located in the vibrant Thamrin Nine complex, our spacious and fully fitted suites redefine urban living.

Whether your sojourn in Jakarta is brief or extended, comfort and convenience await with easy access to four railway lines, Jakarta's MRT and LRT stations, the commuter line and an airport train, placing the entirety of the city at your fingertips.

The six suite categories have been ergonomically designed for comfort and convenience, with fully fitted modern amenities and breathtaking views of the city. Each suite includes bathrooms with rain showers and bidets as well as fully equipped kitchenettes, providing the flexibility to personalize your space and create a homely environment for extended stays.

As you gaze out of your window, the iconic Selamat Datang monument of Jakarta extends an invitation to discover the city's distinctive allure. The hotel is strategically nestled in close proximity to the renowned twin malls of Grand Indonesia and Plaza Indonesia, as well as a cutting-edge sports centre, a vibrant concert hall, and a plethora of other attractions. This strategic location ensures a harmonious blend of business and leisure amenities, catering to both short-term and extended stays.

Pan Pacific Jakarta

In the vibrant heart of Jakarta, the eagerly anticipated Pan Pacific Jakarta is stepping onto the stage in the second quarter of 2024. Tucked within the esteemed Thamrin Nine mixed-use development, this luxurious oasis will feature 158 keys, a magnificent ballroom, and a suite of amenities, including a swimming pool, children's pool, gym, and fitness centre.

Its unparalleled location offers direct underground access to the forthcoming Dukuh Atas MRT Station, ensuring seamless connectivity to the city's pulse. Additionally, integrated commercial, entertainment, and retail spaces will provide a plethora of options for guests to explore.

Pan Pacific Jakarta shares its location with sister properties, including ParkRoyal Serviced Suites Jakarta.

This article was first published in Wego.