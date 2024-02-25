Discover the best new hotels in Manila in 2024

Amidst the hustle and bustle of Manila, a city pulsating with dynamic energy and cultural richness, global interest has intensified, fueled by a tourism landscape that's both lively and easily accessible to adventurers.

Manila's commitment to sustainable tourism and cultural heritage preservation has become a focal point, drawing in a steady stream of visitors in search of authentic and immersive experiences.

As we glide into 2024, an exciting wave of new accommodations is on the horizon. These establishments stand ready to cater to the diverse needs of travellers from every corner of the world, heralding a new and promising chapter for Manila's tourism. Visitors can look forward to a harmonious fusion of the city's timeless allure and modern hospitality, ensuring an unforgettable expedition into the soul of the Philippines.

Join Wego on an exciting journey as we uncover the eagerly awaited hotel openings in Manila for 2024. Brace yourself for a spellbinding exploration, discovering upcoming havens of tranquillity and luxury amidst the dynamic and culturally rich landscapes of this captivating city.

ibis Styles Manila Araneta City

Experience the vibrant essence of Manila at ibis Styles Manila Araneta City-the pioneering Ibis brand by Accor in the Philippines, set to welcome guests in March 2024. Positioned amidst the energy of Araneta City, the hotel amplifies the destination's vigour with perfect proximity to public transport, offering a chic and vibrant space paying homage to local culture.

Just a brief 2-minute walk away, premier shopping at Gateway Mall Towers 1 & 2 awaits, while the historic Smart Araneta Coliseum and New Frontier Theater invite you to immerse yourself in their rich performances.

Crafted for creative minds, ibis Styles Manila Araneta City guarantees an unforgettable stay with 286 rooms, including standard and family suites, featuring comfy beds, flat-screen TVs, and complimentary WiFi. Indulge in relaxation at the outdoor pool or maintain your fitness routine at the well-equipped fitness centre for a balanced stay.

Culinary delights await at StrEATs, an all-day dining haven with a tempting breakfast buffet and à la carte lunch and dinner menus, featuring an array of local, international, and street food delights. Meanwhile, Le Bistro offers an exceptional dining experience with thematic cuisine in a bistro-style ambiance.

Citadines Malate Manila

Venturing into a world of refined luxury, Citadines Malate Manila, set to unveil its doors in 2024, emerges as a chic and practical haven nestled in the heart of Manila's historic and financial core. Situated at 1760 M. Adriatico Street, Malate, this eagerly awaited serviced residence under The Ascott Limited's prestigious Citadines brand boasts a collection of 150 units, ranging from lavish hotel rooms to expansive one- and two-bedroom residences.

Elevating its allure, this upcoming residence is conveniently positioned in close proximity to Manila's iconic landmarks, including Intramuros, Rizal Park, Chinatown, and Manila Bay. Its strategic location also places it within a stone's throw of the US Embassy, Philippine Central Bank, and Department of Finance, ensuring a seamless blend of historical charm and contemporary convenience.

Promising an oasis of indulgence amidst the city's bustling energy, Citadines Malate Manila offers an array of amenities, including a well-equipped gymnasium, a refreshing swimming pool, and versatile function rooms. Whether you seek a revitalizing workout, a tranquil swim, or a stylish venue for special occasions, this sanctuary is poised to deliver a memorable experience, tailored to your every need

Suntrust Casino Hotel

Prepare to be captivated by the pinnacle of opulence and exhilaration at Suntrust Casino Hotel, a forthcoming jewel nestled in the vibrant heart of Westside City, Entertainment City Manila, Parañaque City, Philippines. As part of the illustrious Suntrust Resort Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of LET Group Holdings Ltd. from Hong Kong, this hotel and casino complex is poised to redefine luxury.

Step into a world of lavish indulgence and thrilling entertainment as the complex, an integral part of the Westside City project, unveils 460 five-star accommodations and a casino establishment meticulously designed to cater to both the mass market and VIP clientele. A stunning artist's rendering teases a glimpse of the opulent vision, promising an unparalleled experience for every guest.

With a firm commitment to commencing operations in the fourth quarter of 2024, Suntrust Casino Hotel invites you to embark on an unforgettable journey of sophistication and entertainment. Get ready to immerse yourself in a realm where luxury meets excitement, where every moment is infused with a sense of grandeur and possibility.

ALSO READ: Discover the best new hotels in London in 2024

This article was first published in Wego.