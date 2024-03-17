Discover the best new hotels in Goa in 2024

Tucked away on the southwestern coast of the Konkan region, Goa is the smallest state in India. Despite its size, the scintillating, resplendent buoyancy of life that permeates the air of this coastal state is second to none.

From being home to India’s first printing press to being the only state in India with two official languages, Goa is a treasure trove of tales and cultural richness.

Amidst this tapestry of splendor lies a collection of hospitality gems poised to welcome the discerning traveler seeking a blend of luxury and comfort. As the dawn of 2024 unfolds, Goa extends a heartfelt invitation, promising an indulgent retreat where opulence meets sophistication, creating an unforgettable experience for those who appreciate the finer things in life.

In this article, Wego shines a spotlight on the new hotels in Goa. Get ready to set sail on a mesmerizing voyage through these sanctuaries of serenity and magnificence as they embark on their fresh journey in this new year, offering captivating experiences and enchanting moments waiting to be discovered.

Grand Mercure Goa Candolim

Nestled along the bustling route to Dabolim Airport, just a stone’s throw away from the sun-kissed shores of Candolim Beach, Antarim Resort LLP, under the Accor Group umbrella, is set to welcome guests at the seventh Grand Mercure in India at Grand Mercure Goa Candolim.

Step into a world of indulgence where 87 meticulously crafted rooms, adorned with an air of sophistication, await your arrival, each equipped with a plethora of in-room amenities, including a minibar, hairdryer, high-definition television, and in-room safe.

Designed with your every comfort in mind, the resort boasts an array of amenities to cater to your every need, from state-of-the-art conference facilities to a vibrant kids’ club, from rejuvenating spa experiences to invigorating tennis matches on our courts.

Take a dip in the crystalline waters of our indoor and outdoor swimming pools, or break a sweat in our fully equipped fitness studio before unwinding in the embrace of exclusive restaurants, bars, and lounges.

The Grand Mercure brand is famous for its respectful interpretations of local culture mixed with opulent elegance, and Grand Mercure Goa Candolim is no different.

When the hotel starts its journey as Spring sets in April, be prepared to be wowed by the iconic dishes, the beverage ceremonies, and the rituals to treasure and share the beautiful Goanese traditions and culture.

Book your stay at Grand Mercure Goa Candolim for your next trip to Goa and experience its exquisite colors through a minty kaleidoscope.

Ozen Privado Goa

Located at the charming Querim Beach, Atmosphere Core’s Ozen Privado Goa is an idyllic getaway to look forward to in the fourth quarter of 2024. Though the intricate details surrounding Ozen Privado are being kept under wraps, we know there will be 51 marvelous villas with photographic views of the Arabian Sea for you to choose from.

Each Atmosphere Core property has its own tale to tell and curates their own experience that is not replicable, so we can expect exclusive amenities at Ozen Privado Goa, as well.

Guided by the ethos of Atmosphere Core’s “joy of giving,” Ozen Privado beckons with a plethora of bespoke amenities, awaiting to delight the senses of discerning travelers. Indulge in culinary delights at the all-day dining restaurant, where beachfront views serve as a backdrop to gastronomic adventures.

Savor exquisite flavors at specialty restaurants, unwind with libations at upscale bars, or immerse yourself in blissful serenity at the ELE I NA spa and wellness center.

Beyond its opulent confines, Ozen Privado emerges as the quintessential destination for milestone celebrations, boasting an impressive 15,000 ft² indoor meeting space exuding an aura of luxury and unparalleled grandeur. Prepare to make memories that will last a lifetime as you step into this paradisiacal oasis, where every moment is imbued with a sense of goluptious indulgence.

Get ready to step into a goluptious oasis by booking your stay at Ozen Privado Goa soon!

