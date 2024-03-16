Discover the best new hotels in Paris in 2024

Paris, the city of romance and elegance, continues to captivate global attention with its iconic streets and cultural richness.

As we step into 2024, a new era dawns in the City of Light, marked by anticipation and enhanced hospitality. A wave of new accommodations, blending seamlessly with Paris’s historical grandeur and modern flair, reaffirms the city’s dedication to providing unforgettable experiences for global visitors.

Embark on a magical trip where we introduce you to upcoming havens of tranquility and luxury set against the backdrop of this culturally rich and mesmerizing city. Join us as Wego reveals the much-anticipated hotel openings in Paris for 2024.

Hôtel Pilgrim

Hotel Pilgrim, a captivating retreat under the meticulous management of Hotels En Ville, is situated at the prestigious 11 Rue de Poissy, 75005 Paris. This 4-star luxury establishment unfolds across six floors, featuring 53 luminous rooms and suites, each adorned with expansive bay-style windows that bathe the spaces in natural light.

The ambiance is a delightful fusion of boutique chic and modern sophistication, creating an inviting haven that beckons both romantic escapades and family getaways.

Since its grand opening in mid-November 2023, Hotel Pilgrim has quickly become a favorite among guests, captivating them with its subtle color schemes, soft fabrics, and carefully curated works of art.

However, the anticipation reaches new heights as the hotel unveils its eagerly awaited rooftop terrace in April 2024.

Beyond the aesthetic allure, Hotel Pilgrim pampers guests with a range of amenities, including a spa, pool, and fitness room. Pet-friendly accommodations cater to four-legged companions, while left-luggage facilities and transport arrangements ensure convenience for every traveler.

The culinary journey is equally enticing, with a gourmet buffet breakfast and in-room dining options that delight the palate. Hotel Pilgrim, with its exquisite blend of comfort, style, and panoramic indulgence, invites you to savor unforgettable moments amidst the vibrant tapestry of Paris.

Norman hôtel – Paris Champs Élysées

In the heart of Paris, just steps away from the iconic Arc de Triomphe and the Champs Elysées, Norman Hôtel graces the vibrant cityscape with its distinct charm. This boutique haven, located at 9 Rue Balzac, 75008 Paris, pays homage to the open-mindedness, creativity, and personality of Norman Ives, a luminary of modernism.

More than a hotel, Norman is a tribute to world travellers and Parisians who appreciate open urban spaces, design, and the quality of human relations.

Behind its understated façade lies a warm and joyful atmosphere reminiscent of a private club rather than a traditional hotel.

With only 37 rooms and suites, Norman offers bright and serene accommodations inspired by the refined Paris of the 1960s and Norman Ives's artistic vision. Guests can indulge in exceptional comfort, including rooms with balconies and Eiffel Tower views.

While Norman officially opened its doors in September 2023, exciting additions await, including the Spa by Omnisens, set to open in March 2024, offering a haven for relaxation and rejuvenation. Indulge in culinary delights at Thiou, renowned for its festive spirit and a semi-gastronomic menu of Thai specialties.

The bar at Norman complements the experience with a unique selection of Asian-influenced cocktails. With its blend of elegance and relaxation, Norman Hôtel promises an unforgettable stay in the heart of Paris.

ALSO READ: Discover the best new hotels in Manama in 2024

This article was first published in Wego.