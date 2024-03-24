Discover the best new hotels in Singapore in 2024

Singapore is a city where tropical forests thrive amidst modernity, echoing from every corner as a testament to urban innovation and nature sustainability.

The country is every discerning traveller's paradise, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the allure of its diverse cuisines, vibrant festivals, and rich traditions, which reflect the harmonious coexistence of Malay, Chinese, Indian, and Western influences.

As the tapestry of 2024 unfolds, new hotels are poised to grace the skyline, promising to elevate the already remarkable Singaporean experience to new heights. These additions ensure an unforgettable sojourn for travellers, further enriching their journey through this dynamic city-state.

Discover all there is to know about the latest hotels poised to open their doors in Singapore in 2024 with Wego. From sleek boutique accommodations to luxurious five-star establishments, Singapore continues to redefine hospitality with its innovative offerings.

Raffles Sentosa Singapore

The Raffles Collection of luxury hotels is set to unveil its latest jewel on the sun-kissed shores of Sentosa Island, Singapore. Behold, a symphony of luxury awaits within the confines of 62 exclusive villas, each a sanctuary of indulgence boasting private pools and terraces that whisper promises of seclusion and tranquillity.

Nestled amidst the vibrant heartbeat of central Singapore, this haven pays homage to the iconic Raffles Singapore, a legacy standing tall for 137 years, while weaving its own tapestry of grandeur against the backdrop of the South China Sea's azure expanse.

Offering everything and more for a lavish stay, guests can experience the ultimate luxury in their rooms and explore other highlights of the resort, such as bespoke bars, world-class restaurants, a meticulously appointed spa and fitness centre, a versatile celebration room, state-of-the-art meeting spaces, and a grand ballroom capable of accommodating up to 400 guests.

Raffles Sentosa Singapore also boasts seamless connectivity to Singapore's CBD and beloved shopping districts. Prepare to immerse yourself in peak luxury as Raffles Sentosa opens its doors to guests on Aug 1, 2024.

The Standard Singapore

The Standard is set to unveil three exquisite hotels destined to captivate hearts worldwide in 2024. Among these gems lies a radiant jewel poised to grace the vibrant tapestry of Singapore's hospitality scene. Perched along the enchanting Orange Grove Road, a mere whisper away from the hallowed grounds of the Unesco-acclaimed Botanic Gardens, this forthcoming oasis beckons with irresistible allure.

Here, amidst the lush embrace of nature's majesty, a haven of boundless possibility awaits, promising to be more than just a temporary abode. It's a portal to an immersive journey through the vibrant tapestry of local culture, where every corner tells a tale of Singapore's rich heritage and contemporary dynamism.

Although specific details about the opulent sanctuary remain undisclosed, for locals in pursuit of tailored, genuine hospitality, The Standard's latest haven promises to embody the quintessence of its distinctive experience.

This article was first published in Wego.