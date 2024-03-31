Discover the best new hotels in Toronto in 2024

Toronto is a bustling metropolis where modernity blends effortlessly with natural beauty, creating a captivating urban landscape. Lush parks and waterfronts provide tranquil escapes amidst the city's bustling streets and towering skyscrapers, reflecting Toronto's commitment to sustainability and green living.

Throughout its diverse neighborhoods, from the bustling streets of downtown to the quaint districts of Old Toronto, visitors are immersed in a cultural mosaic shaped by influences from around the world, creating a dynamic and eclectic atmosphere.

As 2024 unfolds, Toronto anticipates the arrival of new hotels set to redefine luxury and hospitality in the city. These upcoming additions promise travellers an elevated experience, complementing the city's renowned attractions and ensuring unforgettable stays in this cosmopolitan hub of culture, innovation, and excitement.

Uncover the latest developments in Toronto's hotel scene for 2024 with Wego. From chic boutique hideaways to opulent five-star retreats, Toronto remains at the forefront of redefining hospitality with its innovative and diverse accommodations.

Andaz Toronto-Yorkville

Step into a world of modern sophistication and limitless creativity with the highly anticipated arrival of Andaz Toronto-Yorkville. Scheduled to open its doors in early 2024, this visionary addition to Toronto's hospitality landscape is set to redefine luxury accommodation in the city.

Proudly associated with the esteemed Hyatt Hotels brand, Andaz Toronto-Yorkville will be housed within the iconic mixed-use tower, The One.

Boasting 136 meticulously designed guest rooms, including various lavish suites, the hotel invites discerning travellers to experience a stay like no other. Embracing individuality and style, Andaz Toronto-Yorkville beckons guests to explore the vibrant charm of Toronto's Yorkville neighborhood.

Nobu Hotel and Residences

Nobu Hotel and Residences, a captivating addition to Toronto's vibrant landscape, is slated to open its doors in 2024. As part of the Nobu Hospitality brand, this iconic establishment promises a thrilling and celebrity-inspired experience, redefining luxury with a touch of eco-consciousness.

Located at 15-35 Mercer St in the heart of Toronto's Entertainment District, Nobu Hotel and Residences will feature twin 49-story towers housing 700 suites and 102 hotel rooms, offering an unparalleled urban retreat.

Guests can indulge in the 'fun luxury' ambiance, complemented by a myriad of amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness centre, Zen garden, and ground-floor retail spaces.

The property's crown jewel is its approximately 15,000-square-foot, two-level restaurant, featuring a signature bar lounge, inviting outdoor seating, and chic private dining rooms, ensuring a memorable culinary experience.

Experience the epitome of urban living and luxury hospitality at Nobu Hotel and Residences, where every moment is infused with excitement and elegance!

The Freed Hotel and Residences

As the curtains rise on March 26, 2024, The Freed Hotel & Residences emerges as the epitome of metropolitan elegance within Toronto's pulsating Entertainment District.

Embraced by a tapestry of cultural gems and effortlessly linked to key transit arteries, this architectural gem seamlessly weaves together the threads of convenience and connectivity, promising a lifestyle steeped in sophistication and urban allure.

Crafted by the esteemed tall building visionaries Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture of Chicago, The Freed Hotel and Residences showcases 100 opulent five-star hotel rooms alongside 400 exquisite condominiums. Notable highlights include a world-class Skybar/restaurant on the 63rd floor, a boutique spa, and the much-anticipated Katsuya Restaurant on the 2nd floor.

Positioned at the intersection of Adelaide and John Streets, Freed Hotel and Residences emerges as a symbol of style and convenience, encircled by Toronto's vibrant Fashion, Entertainment, and Financial Districts.

Residents enjoy unparalleled access to urban delights, from experiencing the arts at TIFF Bell Lightbox to exploring Queen West and Kensington Market. Moreover, the development's strategic location ensures vibrant city life is just steps away.

This 63-story masterpiece exemplifies contemporary design and architectural ingenuity, enhancing Toronto's cityscape with breathtaking views and diverse living spaces. From efficient studios to luxurious three-bedroom apartments, residents are treated to a range of living options.

Step into the luxury of Freed Hotel and Residences' superior amenities, residents indulge in high-end retail stores, relish gourmet dining, and enjoy first-class services at their doorstep. From the grand lobby with art by Takashi Murakami to the outdoor pool and co-working lounge, this development promises a lifestyle of unparalleled convenience and indulgence.

This article was first published in Wego.