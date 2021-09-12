Discover our favourite hotels in Europe that accept travellers from Singapore

That glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel might just be a plane taking off. Recently, the Singapore government introduced vaccinated travel lanes with Brunei and Germany.

With these lanes, fully vaccinated travellers can depart from both countries and enter Singapore without needing to serve a stay-home notice. However, they have to complete four Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests pre-departure and post-arrival.

If you can’t contain your wanderlust any longer, here are some of our favourite hotels in Germany and three other European countries (France, UK and Switzerland) that accept travellers from Singapore.

However, there is a disclaimer: if you do decide to traipse around the continent, you need to spend at least 21 days back in Germany before you can take advantage of the vaccinated travel lanes. Otherwise, you’ll have to be quarantined when you return.

This article was first published in The Peak.