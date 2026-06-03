Disney Adventure cruise to start charging fees for in-room dining orders

The Disney Adventure, which is homeported in Singapore at Marina Bay Cruise Centre, has implemented a delivery charge for in-room dining orders.

While food remains complimentary, guests will be charged a US$5 (S$6.40) delivery fee per room service order delivered to their staterooms.

A line under Disney Cruise Line's website regarding 24-hour room service for the Disney Adventure reads: "Fees may apply for certain items and deliveries. A gratuity is at your discretion."

The Disney Adventure is the first ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet to charge a room service delivery charge.

According to checks by AsiaOne, the Disney Adventure has also been removed from the Disney Cruise Line Room Service webpage.

On social media platforms such as Reddit, netizens lamented the delivery fee implementation.

Some speculated that the new rule charge was introduced to address food wastage onboard the Disney Adventure.

Other suggested that passengers have been "abusing the system".

One netizen also pointed out that while it is not a good look for Disney, it reflects poorly on the passengers as well.

"We are misbehaving so Disney had to implement things that they've never done for other ships," they wrote.

Disney Adventure, which can accommodate up to 6,700 passengers, had embarked on its maiden voyage on March 10.

AsiaOne has reached out to Disney Cruise Line for more details.

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melissateo@asiaone.com