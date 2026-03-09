I try Disney Adventure's activities — here's how I'd rank them

While the Disney Adventure is a cruise to nowhere, it's hard to be bored on board the massive ship.

From live shows featuring popular characters to theme park rides, guests both young and old have a wide variety of activities and entertainment options to choose from.

Before Disney Adventure sets sail on her maiden voyage on March 10, I had the opportunity to go on a four-day media sailing and tried as many of these as possible and ranked them based on how much I enjoyed them.

13. Pym Quantum Racers

Located at the Marvel Landing on the ship's upper deck, Pym Quantum Racers is inspired by Marvel's Ant-Man.

Here, guests ride modified Pym Tech mini cars and race around the track.

As someone who enjoys thrilling rides, Pym Quantum Racers was a little underwhelming for me. The track features a basic oval shape and the cars don't move very fast. But I can see it being a hit with kids or people who enjoy slower rides.

12. Mickey's Colour Spin Dance Party

The show, which is performed on the Garden Stage at Disney Imagination Garden, features Mickey Mouse and his friends hosting a dance party, set against the backdrop of a spinning virtual colour wheel.

While it was a fun, high-energy show, it is more geared towards young children.

11. Duffy and the Friend Ship

Duffy and The Friend Ship is an all-new live show on the Garden Stage at Disney Imagination Garden, where Duffy and other Disney characters such as ShellieMay, 'Olu Mel, Gelatoni, and LinaBell explore the high seas together and discover the true meaning of friendship.

As a huge Duffy and Friends fan, seeing the characters in real life was a dream come true for me.

Despite enjoying the show, this show felt rather simple when compared with the other live shows on the cruise.

10. Baymax Cinemas

Found within the San Fransokyo zone, Baymax Cinemas is a complex inspired by Disney film Big Hero 6 and houses four small theatres.

Here, guests can catch classic or first-release Disney movies, such as Zootopia 2, Tron: Ares, and of course, Big Hero 6.

I watched Avatar: Fire and Ash here and found the cinema extremely cosy. I also bought some popcorn to munch on while I watched the movie.

Do note that popcorn is not included in your cruise fare.

9. Let's Set Sail

This is a lively show performed just before Disney Adventure leaves the port at Marina Bay Cruise Centre.

Featuring iconic characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto, it is a fun performance with catchy music.

Towards the end of the show, the iconic Disney ship horn blasts When You Wish Upon a Star from Pinocchio to kickstart the cruise.

8. Baymax Super Exercise Expo

Ate one too many Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Bars while cruising? Join Hiro Hamada and Baymax from Big Hero 6 for the Baymax Super Exercise Expo.

Presented on the Garden Stage in Disney Imagination Garden, the 30-minute, high-energy musical exercise routine will help you work up a sweat.

The exercises are also inspired by some characters from the show, such as Wasabi, Honey Lemon, and GoGo Tomago, which helps make working out less of a chore.

While it was hard to imagine the rotund Baymax exercising, he was surprisingly flexible and did a great job, and I had a fun time following along.

7. Groot Galaxy Spin

Inspired by the lovable Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy, this aerial carousel-style spinner ride features several "spacecrafts".

Guests can move their own vehicles up and down by moving a joystick on the dashboard.

While I enjoyed the ride, it's similar to many other rides I've tried in Disneyland Parks, such as Dumbo the Flying Elephant in Tokyo Disneyland. But of course, experiencing this with the breeze in my hair while out at sea was pretty interesting.

6. Moana: Call of the Sea

The open-air stage for Moana: Call of the Sea is located at sunny Wayfinder Bay at the rear of Deck 10.

It truly is the perfect place for the live show because the stage is set against the open sky and sea, making guests feel like they are really on an adventure in the ocean with the characters.

Here, puppetry, dances, and soundtracks such as How Far I'll Go and You're Welcome, come together to reenact scenes from the popular film Moana.

I loved how the stage and the surrounding wading pool were used for storytelling. My favourite part of the show was when Moana restored the heart to Te Fiti, and the performers used simple props like flags to create an impactful scene.

5. The Lion King: Celebration in the Sky

Disney Cruise Line is the only cruise line in the world that offers fireworks out at sea, and we got to experience the magic ourselves on the Disney Adventure. The fireworks show, named The Lion King: Celebration in the Sky, is a tribute to the Disney classic The Lion King, and narrated by actor and film producer Shah Rukh Khan. The 10 to 15-minute spectacle was complemented by beloved songs from the film, such as Circle of Life and Can You Feel The Love Tonight.

While the fireworks are fantastic and a sight to behold, they are only displayed on one side of the cruise ship, where the Ironcycle Test Run roller coaster track is. This means that not everyone can get a good view of the show.

I recommend heading to the top decks 45 minutes to an hour earlier to get a good spot because the area gets crowded really fast.

4. Woody and Jessie's Wild Slides

Walking into Toy Story Place on the upper decks, the first thing that will probably catch your eye is the colourful Woody and Jessie's Wild Slides.

While these are not as adrenaline-pumping as the ones in an actual water theme park, I still find them pretty fun and I went down the slides several times in a row.

My favourite is the yellow slide because there is a transparent portion where riders feel like they are floating in mid-air.

Do note that to properly enjoy the slide, you have to lie completely flat. The first time I rode it, my upper body was bent at a 45-degree angle, which affected how fast I went down.

3. Disney Seas the Adventure

A live production showcased in the majestic The Walt Disney Theatre at Town Square, Disney Seas the Adventure brings guests on an ocean escapade with several popular Disney and Pixar characters such as Goofy, Minnie Mouse, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, and Rapunzel.

Viewers can look forward to live singing, mesmerising choreography, and beautiful costumes.

The show evoked plenty of nostalgia in me and I found myself tearing up when seeing some of my favourite characters in real life. If you grew up watching Disney, you'll definitely enjoy this performance.

2. Avengers Assemble!

Held at the Garden Stage in Disney Imagination Garden, Avengers Assemble! features a battle between several popular Marvel superheroes and villains.

Guests can look forward to plenty of stunts and special effects that will have them on the edge of their seats.

I won't give any spoilers but the show is not confined to the stage, so keep your eyes peeled for surprises.

While I am not the biggest Avengers fan out there, this immersive show turned out to be one of my favourites on the cruise ship, and I felt like I was actually part of the Marvel universe.

1. Remember

Coming in first place on my list is Remember, and I wish I had watched it more than once!

The Broadway-style show, which was created exclusively for the Disney Adventure, tells the tale of the robots Wall-E and Eve from the Pixar movie Wall-E.

Guests can look forward to appearances by popular characters from Coco, Aladdin, and several Disney princess films.

Apart from the heartwarming storyline, seeing so many characters I grew up with made the experience even more emotional. I was also surprised to see many other grown adults around me dabbing tears at their eyes.

Worthy mentions

Unfortunately, several rides and entertainment aboard Disney Adventure were either not available during the media sailing, or were only intended for children.

Ironcycle Test Run

The Ironcycle Test Run is located at the Marvel Landing on the ship's upper deck and it's the first-ever roller coaster onboard a Disney Cruise Line ship. It is also the longest roller coaster at sea, spanning over 250 meters.

At any one time, three cars will be released onto the track. Each car fits two people, so in total, six people can enjoy the ride during each round. The track winds around the upper deck of the ship and has several twists and turns that promise sweeping ocean views.

While this is one of the highlights of Disney Adventure, and comes with the cruise ship's godparent Robert Downey Jr.'s recommendation, I was unable to do so as there were limited slots available.

During regular sails, however, guests don't need to book a slot and can just queue up for the ride, just like they would in a theme park.

Flying Saucer Splash Zone

The Flying Saucer Splash Zone is a Toy Story-themed water playground on the upper decks, designed to make guests feel like they are inside a Pizza Planet toy set.

Children can have fun with interactive features such as pop jets, geysers, tipping water buckets, and a slide.

This zone is for kids only.

Toy Story Splash Pad

Toy Story Splash Pad is another zone in Toy Story Place that can be enjoyed by young children.

The play area, which is designed for toddlers, features interactive water jets shaped like popular Toy Story characters such as Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie, and Bullseye.

Karaoke

There are two ways to have a karaoke party onboard: booking one of the three private karaoke rooms or attending a public session at D Lounge on deck 7.

Those itching to sing their hearts out can make bookings on the Disney Cruise Line Navigator App.

As these karaoke slots were snapped up quickly, I was unable to place a booking. So if this is something you want to add to your itinerary, do so as soon as you board Disney Adventure.

