Robert Downey Jr. christens Disney Adventure ahead of maiden voyage

The wait is finally over — Disney Adventure is now in Singapore!

The new cruise ship was christened on Wednesday (March 4) by none other than Robert Downey Jr., the godparent for Disney Adventure.

In the Walt Disney Theatre onboard the ship, the Iron Man actor appeared in a plume of smoke as the 23-piece orchestra played The Avengers Theme.

"Well, never let it be said I don't know how to make an entrance," Robert said as the audience cheered.

Remarking on the cruise ship's gargantuan size, he asked the crowd if they had checked out the top.

"There's an entire amusement park up there. It's bananas!" he exclaimed.

Referencing the roller coaster ride that was inspired by Iron Man, Robert quipped: "I recommend the Ironcycle coaster by the way, I've got a good feeling about that one".

Being the godparent of the majestic vessel is an honour, he said.

"I christen thee, Disney Adventure, may God bless this ship and all who sail upon her."

The christening ceremony took place onboard the vessel, which is docked at its homeport Marina Bay Cruise Centre.

"As our first ship to homeport in Asia, the Disney Adventure represents a new chapter for Disney Cruise Line and will introduce Disney to audiences who may be experiencing our magic for the very first time," said Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences and incoming chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company.

Disney Adventure, the cruise line's first-ever ship to sail in Southeast Asia, will set sail on its maiden voyage on March 10.

