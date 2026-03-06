Disney Adventure isn't only for kids — here's what adults can do on the cruise ship

Going on a Disney Adventure cruise with family and friends but not a big fan of all the magic? Don't worry, you won't be bored on the ship.

While the attractions and facilities on the cruise ship are geared primarily towards families with kids, there are many activities and F&B options for adults — whether you're a Disney fan or not.

Here's a list of options you can add to your itinerary.

1. Adult-exclusive eateries

Want to enjoy a meal without the presence of children? There are several adult-exclusive F&B options onboard.

Situated between Disney Discovery Reef and Wayfinder Bay is the fine dining restaurant Palo Trattoria, set within an open-air breezeway resembling a seaside village.

Palo Trattoria serves Northern Italian cuisine, offering a variety of antipasti, pasta, pizzas and mains such as Fritto di Calamari e Gamberi (US$17), Chilean Sea Bass (US$36), and Barolo Mushroom Risotto (US$21).

2. Lounges

The cruise ship also has a slew of lounges where adults can enjoy a tipple or two.

Inspired by the Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Spellbound is tucked away in a shadowy corner of Town Square.

On its menu are cocktails, mocktails and other "potions" such as Wicked Bite (US$26), Evil Queen (US$6), and Jing-A Mandarin Wheat (US$7.75).

And if you want to bring home a souvenir, order the Poison Apple (US$70), which is served in a specialty Witch & Apple mug that you can keep.

There's also Tiana's Bayou Lounge, a lounge inspired by The Princess and the Frog, where guests can sit back, relax and enjoy their drink with live music.

Take your pick from a range of cocktails, mocktails, specialty coffees and premium teas, such as Smoked Fashion (US$25), Garden District (US$9), Swamp Soda (US$6), and Turmeric Latte (US$6).

Looking to crack open a cold one with friends? Head over to Taverna Portorosso, a sports bar inspired by Pixar's Luca.

While sipping alcoholic beverages such as Garden Sparkle (US$12) and Pixie Creamsicle (US$14), guests can catch their favourite sports games on the big screens inside the bar.

Another bar on the cruise ship is Buccaneer Bar, which has a nautical theme and is inspired by Peter Pan's Captain Hook.

Here, guests can savour high-end brews such as Hitachino Nest White Ale (US$8.25) and Worker's Pale Ale (US$8.75), catch live sporting events, and admire the ocean through one of the many oversized porthole windows.

3. Spas

In the mood to pamper yourself? Head over to the Infinite Bliss Spa on Deck 10 or the Opulence Spa on Deck 18 to indulge in beauty treatments.

Infinite Bliss Spa has private treatment rooms and a salon where you can get your nails done. It is also home to Disney Cruise Line's signature spa experience, the Thermal Spa, which combines the benefits of steam, heat, ice and water therapy with aromatherapy.

Examples of treatments include The Ultimate Facial (US$249 for 50 minutes), Aroma Stone Therapy (US$599 for 100 minutes), and Swedish Massage (US$219 for 75 minutes).

On the other hand, the Opulence Spa has a nature-inspired setting and offers a range of spa and beauty treatments. Services here are only available to guests staying in concierge suites and staterooms.

Do note that reservations are required for both spas.

4. Fitness centre

Feeling guilty after having one too many Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bars? Then it's time to hit the fitness centre, which is equipped with everything you need to break a sweat.

The fitness centre features a range of free weights and weight machines, as well as sea-facing treadmills that offer a fantastic view while you run.

There is also a juice bar, meditation room and dedicated spaces for activities such as cycling and yoga. Wellness consultations are also available.

The gym is free to use for all guests aged 14 and above. Guests between the ages of 14 and 17 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian to enter.

