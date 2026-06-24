I had a blast at A Magical Island Adventure: Let's Set Sail, even as a casual Disney fan

When I heard about A Magical Island Adventure: Let's Set Sail with Disney Cruise Line, my interest was most definitely piqued.

Having grown up watching animated films such as Finding Nemo, The Princess and the Frog, and The Little Mermaid, as well as enjoying the Marvel franchise as a teenager, Disney has played a significant role in my life.

And while I might not be a die-hard fan like some of my peers, Disney's magic was not lost on me as I explored the new installations and activities at Sentosa, ahead of A Magical Island Adventure's opening on Wednesday (June 24).

The three-month-long event gives visitors a glimpse of what the Disney Adventure cruise — which set sail on its maiden voyage in Singapore on March 10 — has to offer.

A Magical Island Adventure features seven themed zones that mirror those on the cruise ship: Marvel Landing, Town Square, Disney Imagination Garden, San Fransokyo Street, Toy Story Place, Disney Discovery Reef and Wayfinder Bay.

After exploring six out of the seven zones, I deemed the Disney Discovery Reef and Wayfinder Bay — which take inspiration from Finding Nemo and The Little Mermaid as well as Moana and Lilo & Stitch respectively — as my favourites.

These two zones located at the Southernmost Point of Continental Asia had many interactive elements, which allowed me some respite from simply walking around and looking at displays.

For instance, the Heart Of Te Fiti installation from Disney's Moana features her amulet surrounded laser beams and thick mist.

When I stepped forward to touch it, the amulet turned a vibrant green shade, just like it did in the film.

The change in colour was accompanied by a snippet of I am Moana (The Song of the Ancestors), which made the experience even more impactful.

Another interactive zone at the Southernmost Point of Continental Asia is the coral reef installation featuring characters from Finding Nemo and The Little Mermaid, modelled after Disney Adventure's Disney Discovery Reef.

As I walked along the path, I could touch the "sea anemone" made of fibre optic cables and watch as they changed colours and swayed in the wind.

Feeling the "anemone" brushing against my hand almost made me feel like I was under the sea with the characters.

These tactile and interactive elements will be a hit with young children and adults alike. However, I believe they will be best enjoyed at night when all of the displays are lit up.

Also on the islet located near Palawan Beach is an installation featuring Stitch from Lilo & Stitch crouched on a wooden plank, surrounded by surfboards.

This display allows visitors to get up close and personal with the beloved character, who is smiling goofily.

At Palawan Beach, the most notable display is the seven-metre-tall inflatable installation of Baymax, the adorable robot from Big Hero 6.

I could not help but let out an "awww" when I spotted that the display shows the character hugging Mochi, which is main character Hiro's tubby calico cat in the film.

Unfortunately, my colleague and I missed seeing Marvel Landing for ourselves as it is located inside go-kart arena Hyperdrive and closes at 9pm.

I believe it would have ranked high on my list, thanks to its futuristic feel and the life-sized Ironman suit displayed at the centre.

We did, however, get a chance to hop on a 15-minute ride in the newly decorated cable cars along the Sentosa Line and admire the expansive views of Sentosa and its coastline.

The cable cars were decked out in nautical designs in line with the Disney Adventure cruise theme, making me feel as if I was looking out the window of a stateroom.

They also featured characters such as Woody and Jessie from Toy Story, Ariel from The Little Mermaid as well as Mickey Mouse and his friends, among others.

We also took a stroll along the Sentosa Sensoryscape walkway, which is decked out in silhouette-style decorations featuring Disney princesses and heroines.

This is inspired by Town Square on board the Disney Adventure cruise and gives the area a royal, promenade feel.

Also at Sentosa Sensoryscape is a five-metre topiary installation shaped after the Disney Cruise Line logo, surrounded by lush greenery and vibrant florals, which makes a great backdrop for photos.

A Magical Island Adventure runs from June 24 to Sept 20.

All installations and photo spots are free for the public, except for those located at the Southernmost Point of Continental Asia, which will require an entry fee ($10 for adults, $8 for children 12 and below) from 7pm to 10pm.

Tickets and group bundles for A Magical Island Adventure can be purchased on Sentosa's website.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com